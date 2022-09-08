Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Barbecue in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Visit The Country's Largest Oktoberfest in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
This Epic Fall Festival in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenLoveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
WLWT 5
Bearcat fans celebrating first win of the season
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats dominated the Kennesaw State Owls Saturday afternoon and fans in Clifton are feeling the excitement of their first victory. "I am stoked. I haven't been to a game in like three years," UC alumnus Chad Moore said. This year, the UC home opener at...
Brandon's Breakdown: Reactions from the first day of the Fall Recruiting Period
The Fall Recruiting Period kicked off yesterday and made for an ideal way to identify and analyze the initial priorities at the forefront of coaches' minds. A few of college basketball’s most prominent names in the coaching world decided to play chess and not checkers when it came to the way they approached the first day of being out and about. National Analysts Travis Branham and Brandon Jenkins were tracking where the head coaches were traveling as Jenkins highlights his initial reactions from their movements here:
Recruiting Roundup: Five-Star Center Visiting This Month; UC Keeping Up With Multiple Targets
The 2024 and 2023 UC classes can start to really take shape this fall.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: September 9–11
Raise a stein to German culture in Covington, celebrate Asian American heritage, unleash your inner emo fan, party at the GrainWorks anniversary bash, and cheer on the Bengals at their season opener this weekend. Raise a stein and celebrate German heritage at Goebel Park and MainStrasse Village with local food,...
WLWT 5
What's happening in Cincinnati this weekend? Here's our list of events
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there are plenty of events happening across Cincinnati. Kings Island is celebrating Pride night Friday. Stars from RuPaul's Drag Race will headline the night with local co-hosts. The cast will take the stage at Festhaus at 8 p.m....
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a great pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If so, you should visit these local businesses. For over 20 years, this bakery located in Glendale's Village Square has been serving fantastic pies made from scratch. Check out their triple berry pie, their most popular option, which is filled with red raspberries, black raspberries, and strawberries. You also can't go wrong with a classic apple pie; Bluebird's apple pie has sliced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg and is topped with cinnamon and butter crumb topping. Customers also say their pumpkin pies are a must around Thanksgiving time.
miamivalleytoday.com
Special Olympics softball team wins tournament
CINCINNATI — The Miami County Special Olympics softball team won the Southwest Ohio Regional Tournament on Aug. 6 at Triple Creek Park in Cincinnati. They have earned their way to the state tournament in Sandusky on Saturday, Sept. 10. The team will travel with Riverside staff and long-time volunteer...
How Intel's Columbus plant could be a huge win for Cincinnati
As Intel builds a $20B semiconductor plant near Columbus, Cincinnati is gearing up to bid for federal designation as a technology hub. One expert says Cincy has 'interesting potential.'
CBS Sports
Cincinnati vs. Kennesaw State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
Current Records: Kennesaw State 0-1; Cincinnati 0-1 Last Season Records: Cincinnati 13-1; Kennesaw State 11-2 The Kennesaw State Owls are staying on the road on Saturday to face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Nippert Stadium. The Owls came up short against the Samford...
linknky.com
NKY philanthropist Eva G. Farris dies at 103
The names of Oakley and Eva G. Farris appear all across Northern Kentucky on buildings, in rooms, inside galleries, and atop programs designed to help young people advance in their lives. The long-married couple has been among the most prolific philanthropists in the region for decades. Eva Farris died last...
Fox 19
Young Cincinnati artist making a name for herself with thought-provoking pieces
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A recent Cincinnati graduate is shaking up the art space by creating thought-provoking pieces on some difficult topics. Nytaya Babbit graduated at the top of her class last year at the Art Academy of Cincinnati. Already, her work can be seen across the city of Cincinnati. As...
Milford High School football team is 4-0 for the first time since 1977 season
The Milford High School football team has a 4-0 record for the first time since the 1977 season. The Eagles defeated host Anderson 48-47 on Friday night.
thecentersquare.com
Five Ohio cities among best places to retire
(The Center Square) – One Ohio city ranks in the top five of best places to retire in the nation, and four others rank among the best of the nation’s largest cities, according to a new report from WalletHub, a personal finance website. Cincinnati ranked third – behind...
Brighton Center, NKU, and city of Highland Heights to hold ribbon-cutting for new Opportunity House
Brighton Center, Northern Kentucky University, and the City of Highland Heights will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Opportunity House on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 12:30 p.m. Opportunity House is an innovative program located on NKU’s campus that provides a supportive environment for young adults to reach...
Visit The Country's Largest Oktoberfest in Ohio
Ohio has always been known for its proud German community of immigrants and it comes as no surprise that the United States' largest Oktoberfest is celebrated here, right in Cincinnati.
linknky.com
Holmes holds on in victory over Newport
The players and coaches from the Newport Wildcats (2-2) and Holmes Bulldogs (3-1) football teams laid everything they had on the line from start to finish, evidenced in the slight 329-324 edge in total offense by the host Bulldogs. The fans and cheerleaders showed great spirit trying to help propel their teams to victory.
Fox 19
Three local Oktoberfests, 3 different weekends
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Oktoberfest returns to the Queen City this year with more beer, more food and more entertainment. The multiple-day German festival will be held in three different cities over three different weekends in September. Below are a some of the city’s and surrounding cities’ Oktoberfest dates and events....
wvxu.org
Cincinnati's new city manager is 'team no sleep.' Here's her plan for the next few months
Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long is one week into the job as the city's top administrative official. She talked with WVXU Local Government Reporter Becca Costello about her top priorities and how she plans to lead. You've said your top priority coming in is making local government more accessible to...
thexunewswire.com
3153 Glenmore Avenue,
3153 Glenmore Ave 4BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Hurry and see our 4BR/1.5BA home located in Cincinnati, Oh! This amazing home has an updated electrical, and plumbing system. This home also has an updated kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, and range hood, separate dining area, updated bathrooms, central air, laminate and hardwood flooring, w/d hookups, utility tub, full basement, and a 2-car detached garage. Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply!
Cincinnati Museum Center to have free admission Sept. 17
The event is to celebrate the Smithsonian Magazine's Museum Day, which is a yearly celebration of all museums and curiosity.
