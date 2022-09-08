ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Bearcat fans celebrating first win of the season

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bearcats dominated the Kennesaw State Owls Saturday afternoon and fans in Clifton are feeling the excitement of their first victory. "I am stoked. I haven't been to a game in like three years," UC alumnus Chad Moore said. This year, the UC home opener at...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Brandon's Breakdown: Reactions from the first day of the Fall Recruiting Period

The Fall Recruiting Period kicked off yesterday and made for an ideal way to identify and analyze the initial priorities at the forefront of coaches' minds. A few of college basketball’s most prominent names in the coaching world decided to play chess and not checkers when it came to the way they approached the first day of being out and about. National Analysts Travis Branham and Brandon Jenkins were tracking where the head coaches were traveling as Jenkins highlights his initial reactions from their movements here:
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: September 9–11

Raise a stein to German culture in Covington, celebrate Asian American heritage, unleash your inner emo fan, party at the GrainWorks anniversary bash, and cheer on the Bengals at their season opener this weekend. Raise a stein and celebrate German heritage at Goebel Park and MainStrasse Village with local food,...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area

Are you looking for a great pie in Greater Cincinnati?. If so, you should visit these local businesses. For over 20 years, this bakery located in Glendale's Village Square has been serving fantastic pies made from scratch. Check out their triple berry pie, their most popular option, which is filled with red raspberries, black raspberries, and strawberries. You also can't go wrong with a classic apple pie; Bluebird's apple pie has sliced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg and is topped with cinnamon and butter crumb topping. Customers also say their pumpkin pies are a must around Thanksgiving time.
CINCINNATI, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Special Olympics softball team wins tournament

CINCINNATI — The Miami County Special Olympics softball team won the Southwest Ohio Regional Tournament on Aug. 6 at Triple Creek Park in Cincinnati. They have earned their way to the state tournament in Sandusky on Saturday, Sept. 10. The team will travel with Riverside staff and long-time volunteer...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiatus#Skate Parks#Volunteers#Roller Derby#The Cintas Center#Crg#A E
linknky.com

NKY philanthropist Eva G. Farris dies at 103

The names of Oakley and Eva G. Farris appear all across Northern Kentucky on buildings, in rooms, inside galleries, and atop programs designed to help young people advance in their lives. The long-married couple has been among the most prolific philanthropists in the region for decades. Eva Farris died last...
COVINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
thecentersquare.com

Five Ohio cities among best places to retire

(The Center Square) – One Ohio city ranks in the top five of best places to retire in the nation, and four others rank among the best of the nation’s largest cities, according to a new report from WalletHub, a personal finance website. Cincinnati ranked third – behind...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Brighton Center, NKU, and city of Highland Heights to hold ribbon-cutting for new Opportunity House

Brighton Center, Northern Kentucky University, and the City of Highland Heights will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of Opportunity House on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at 12:30 p.m. Opportunity House is an innovative program located on NKU’s campus that provides a supportive environment for young adults to reach...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
linknky.com

Holmes holds on in victory over Newport

The players and coaches from the Newport Wildcats (2-2) and Holmes Bulldogs (3-1) football teams laid everything they had on the line from start to finish, evidenced in the slight 329-324 edge in total offense by the host Bulldogs. The fans and cheerleaders showed great spirit trying to help propel their teams to victory.
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

Three local Oktoberfests, 3 different weekends

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Oktoberfest returns to the Queen City this year with more beer, more food and more entertainment. The multiple-day German festival will be held in three different cities over three different weekends in September. Below are a some of the city’s and surrounding cities’ Oktoberfest dates and events....
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

3153 Glenmore Avenue,

3153 Glenmore Ave 4BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon**. Hurry and see our 4BR/1.5BA home located in Cincinnati, Oh! This amazing home has an updated electrical, and plumbing system. This home also has an updated kitchen, dishwasher, disposal, and range hood, separate dining area, updated bathrooms, central air, laminate and hardwood flooring, w/d hookups, utility tub, full basement, and a 2-car detached garage. Visit our website at BBRents.com to apply!
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy