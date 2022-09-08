Pura Vida nutrition opens in Norwalk

NORWALK — Be grateful and make the most out of life.

When Ashley Mora was trying to settle on a name for her nutrition club in Norwalk, she searched for fun and meaningful phrases.

It was then the name Pura Vida clicked.

“I wanted something Spanish in our name, but easy to say for everyone,” said Mora, who will host a grand opening of the Pura Vida Nutrition Club at the Norwalk Corners Plaza (201 Milan Ave.)

“Costa Ricans use Pura Vida not only as a phrase, but a way of life,” Mora said. “The phrase shows that no matter how bad you may think you have it, life for someone else can be far more less fortunate than your own.”

Pura Vida unofficially opened in late August. There is a grand opening scheduled for 10 a.m. this Saturday at the store.

Open seven days a week, the club is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m.-to-5 p.m. on Saturdays and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays.

Mora knows she’s not the only nutrition club in town, or the area.

“I want to share my love for our products to as many as possible,” she said. “It’s a way of putting my own style and spin on recipes to accommodate an even bigger audience.”

With that in mind, Mora says her menu has a unique local feel.

“I took popular hispanic candies and desserts, and made them healthy,” she said. “We have a healthy churro shake, for example. I’m building this nutrition club to be a bilingual club so that we can share our products with anyone who comes in.”

The menu will also include protein shakes and teas designed for kids, along with protein waffles and five different types of Vita bowls — a smooth bowl with added health benefits. There are also various iced coffee-themed drinks available as well.

Mora said the churro shake is the signature product on the menu. The pumpkin cinnamon flavor will come without the fats of an actual churro.

“We make protein waffles as well,” she said.

Throughout the years, Mora has dabbled in various small businesses. The Berlin Heights native moved to Norwalk in 2012.

“I always knew I’d have something stable of my own,” she said. “My two daughter's father is from Mexico. He’s also a chef. Being in that atmosphere really helped shape my skill for creating the flavors we have on our menu today.”

Mora’s partner to help run things at the club is Mike Arreche.

“We are hosting a variety of classes to highlight our products and share what we do,” she said. “People can follow our Facebook page for upcoming events.”