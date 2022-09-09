King Charles III Renews Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘Promise of Life-Long Service’ in Pre-Recorded Speech

The new leader of the British monarchy, King Charles III, mourned the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II and pledged to renew her “promise of life-long service” in a pre-recorded address shared Friday, Sept. 9.

In the video message, Charles said his mother “was an inspiration and an example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family could owe to their mother — for her love, affection, guidance, understanding, and example.”

He added: “Queen Elizabeth’s was a life well lived, a promise with destiny kept, and she is mourned most deeply in her passing. That promise of life-long service, I renew to you all today.

Charles highlighted his mother’s 70 years of service, saying, “She made sacrifices for duty. Her dedication and devotion was sovereign, never wavered, through times of change and progress, through times of joy and celebration, and through times of sadness and loss. In her life of service, we saw that abiding love of tradition, together with that fearless embrace of progress, which makes us great as a nation. The affection, admiration, and respect she inspired became the hallmark of her reign. And, as every member of my family can testify, she combined these qualities with warmth, humor, and an unerring ability always to see the best in people.”

As for his new role of King, Charles said, “As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the constitutional principles at the heart of our nation. And wherever you may live in the United Kingdom, or in the realms and territories across the world, and whatever may be your backgrounds and beliefs, I shall endeavor to serve you with loyalty, respect, and love, as I have throughout my life.”

Charles also ran through the Royal Family’s official titles, noting William would succeed him as Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall. Of William and his wife, Kate Middleton, Charles said, “Our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center-ground, where vital help can be given.”

Charles also addressed his other son, Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle, saying, “I want to also express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.”

Yesterday, following Queen Elizabeth’s death, Charles released an official statement — where he was referred to, for the first time, as “His Majesty the King” — acknowledging her passing.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother,” Charles wrote. “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

Charles added that the United Kingdom would be going through a “period of mourning and change,” but that the Queen’s family will be “comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Charles became the 62nd British monarch to assume the throne. He’s also the oldest to take on the role. Charles’s wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, is expected to be given the title of Queen Camilla.

Charles’ statement came just under an hour after Buckingham Palace announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II at age 96.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the statement read. “The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The news of her death came hours after Buckingham Palace released a statement noting concern for the royal’s health. She was under medical supervision at her home in Balmoral. Following the news, the Queen’s children and grandchildren traveled to be by her side, including her son and heir, Prince Charles , as well as Prince William and Prince Harry.

Although her role was primarily ceremonial, the Queen often provided the public with a sense of hope and comfort. Her annual Christmas message reflected the mood of the nation. In 2021, her televised speech encouraged families to find joy in the midst of tragedy.

This story was updated 9/9/22 at 1:25 p.m. ET with quotes from King Charles III’s pre-recorded address following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.