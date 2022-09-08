Virginia Supportive Housing and Better Housing Coalition call off planned merger

Henrico-based Virginia Supportive Housing and Richmond-based Better Housing Coalition have called off a merger they had announced in December, fearing that it could jeopardize federal funding on which both entities rely.

In separate votes this week, the boards of directors of both groups voted to dissolve the merger agreement that they’d initiated last year.

“During the restructuring process, it became clear that the creation of a new entity could put at risk some federal funding streams on which both legacy organizations have long relied,” a joint statement from the two entities read. “This funding helps underwrite the growth of real estate development, resident programs, and operations for both BHC and VSH.

“With no guarantees of this funding going forward, the sustainability of the new entity would be at risk, as could the wellbeing of our respective assets, residents, and 34-year legacies. Weighing all factors, the boards of both BHC and VSH agreed to amicably dissolve the merger agreement in September.”

Officials from both groups noted that they had been able to form a number of new relationships during the restructuring process and that they would look for ways to work together in the future “to enrich our region, and provide safe, affordable homes to the ever-growing number of individuals, families and seniors in need of our services.”

Both BHC and VSH were founded in 1988.

VSH is the oldest provider of permanent supportive housing in Virginia and provides permanent housing and supportive services to people experiencing homelessness, with a current portfolio of 17 rental communities and five scattered site housing programs serving more than 1,600 individuals and families in the Richmond, Charlottesville, and Hampton Roads regions.

BHC is the Richmond region’s largest nonprofit community development corporation and provides affordable apartment homes and social support services to more than 2,700 low-to-moderate-income families and senior residents living in 1,500 units across 17 rental communities. It also has built and sold more than 250 single-family homes to first-time homebuyers.

Our coverage is free – but we need your help to provide it

You might notice that you didn’t have to pay to read this article. That’s because we’ve never implemented a paywall in our 21 years of existence. We believe that access to trustworthy, fair local news coverage is a fundamental human right, and we are determined to keep all of our coverage free for everyone to consume.

This access is important because it helps readers connect with their community, helps them learn about what’s happening around them (good and bad), promotes community conversations and prompts meaningful action. More than 70,000 people read our coverage each month, and we believe our community is better for it.

But as a small company, simply giving away our “product” for free to everyone isn’t a sustainable business model. That’s why every voluntary contribution we receive – no matter how large or small – is critically important.

We know that not everyone can or will support our work financially. But if you are in a position to do so, we need you. Invest in our trustworthy local journalism today so that thousands more in our community can benefit from it.