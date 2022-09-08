ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Supportive Housing and Better Housing Coalition call off planned merger

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 3 days ago
Henrico-based Virginia Supportive Housing and Richmond-based Better Housing Coalition have called off a merger they had announced in December, fearing that it could jeopardize federal funding on which both entities rely.

In separate votes this week, the boards of directors of both groups voted to dissolve the merger agreement that they’d initiated last year.

“During the restructuring process, it became clear that the creation of a new entity could put at risk some federal funding streams on which both legacy organizations have long relied,” a joint statement from the two entities read. “This funding helps underwrite the growth of real estate development, resident programs, and operations for both BHC and VSH.

“With no guarantees of this funding going forward, the sustainability of the new entity would be at risk, as could the wellbeing of our respective assets, residents, and 34-year legacies. Weighing all factors, the boards of both BHC and VSH agreed to amicably dissolve the merger agreement in September.”

Officials from both groups noted that they had been able to form a number of new relationships during the restructuring process and that they would look for ways to work together in the future “to enrich our region, and provide safe, affordable homes to the ever-growing number of individuals, families and seniors in need of our services.”

Both BHC and VSH were founded in 1988.

VSH is the oldest provider of permanent supportive housing in Virginia and provides permanent housing and supportive services to people experiencing homelessness, with a current portfolio of 17 rental communities and five scattered site housing programs serving more than 1,600 individuals and families in the Richmond, Charlottesville, and Hampton Roads regions.

BHC is the Richmond region’s largest nonprofit community development corporation and provides affordable apartment homes and social support services to more than 2,700 low-to-moderate-income families and senior residents living in 1,500 units across 17 rental communities. It also has built and sold more than 250 single-family homes to first-time homebuyers.

Henrico Citizen

Business in brief – Sept. 12, 2022

The Airport Business Association’s monthly networking event will be held Wednesday, Sept. 21 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Richmond Airport, 5252 Airport Square Lane. ABA promotes the development of professional relationships and business success. The event will focus on networking and making connections. Click here to register for this free event.
NBC 29 News

Former First Lady of Virginia Reflects on Queen's Visit to Virginia

One company wants to convert a part of a former tire factory in Scottsville to a modern apartment complex. UVA Health is discussing the possibility of an annual COVID-19 booster. Youth Transpo Study. Updated: 20 hours ago. For weeks, the Justice, Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion Youth Program, or “JEDI,” gathered...
