When Your Backyard is Their Backyard Too
Over the last week, I have met with business and community stakeholders regarding the potential placement of a Juvenile Correctional Facility on the far northwest side of Milwaukee. By now many of you know the basics of the story, but I will quickly recap for those who are out of the loop.
Those Old Milwaukee Bronzeville Streets Were Second to None
Whenever I return to Milwaukee for a visit, I am struck by changes in the character of the town where I was born, raised and educated. And most of my memories are pleasant, because good memories have a way of sticking together like the pages of a dog-eared old book.
8th Annual Milwaukee Taco Fest
Get your fill of the best tacos in Milwaukee at this family-friendly fiesta, then vote for your favorite! Hope we see ya, tortilla!. Attendees can participate in the Bars & Rec “Let’s Play” Yard featuring the Nine Below Hole‑in‑One Challenge, NorthSouth Club Shuffleboard and Bags.
Four arrested following fights at Hart Park during football game
Four people were arrested Friday night at Hart Park during a high school football game, Wauwatosa police said.
The North Avenue Market Is Finally Open!
More than three years in the making, North Avenue Market in Milwaukee officially opened for business on Wednesday. A steady stream of customers throughout the day had the market’s proprietor beaming as his vision of creating a community gathering spot where a bank once stood has finally come to fruition.
Three Milwaukee Missing Girls Found Safe
(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee police say three critically missing girls have been recovered safely. Eleven-year-old Jakareia Maclin, 14-year-old Tammyia Washington, and 13-year-old Zaria Cleveland were last seen last Friday at 10:00 p-m. W-D-J-T/T-V reports there had been some speculation the three sisters might have been taken to Chicago where they had relatives. Authorities haven’t said where the girls were found Thursday.
Family searches for answers after homicide of 50-year-old Milwaukee man
A family is pleading for answers after a 50-year-old man was shot and killed outside of a Milwaukee bar this Tuesday.
Milwaukee District Attorney to decide on charges in Kilbourn bridge death
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department finished investigating the death of Richard Dujardin. A 77-year-old Dujardin from Rhode Island fell to his death on Aug. 1, 2022, as he was walking across the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee. Now the District Attorney's Office will review the case and...
Lockdown at Milwaukee Lutheran High School lifted
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to a call from the Milwaukee Lutheran High School on Friday, Sep. 9 after 3:00 p.m. The high school principal stated that an eyewitness reported a subject with a gun on campus and immediately initiated a lockdown. Once police confirmed there was no threat...
16-year-old shot & killed in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say they are investigating a deadly shooting involving a 16-year-old male. According to an incident report, the teenager was shot just after midnight Sunday morning near 65th and Villard. Police said the teen was taken to a hospital where he died. Officers said no one...
3 injured after triple shooting near vacant Northridge Mall
Three people were injured after a triple shooting near the vacant Northridge Mall on Friday, the Milwaukee Fire Department said.
49th and Mill shooting; man wounded, suspect sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Sept. 11 near 49th Street and Mill Road. It happened around 4 a.m. Police say the victim, a 48-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
Police called to Milwaukee Lutheran High School, students dismissed
Milwaukee police responded to Milwaukee Lutheran High School for a report of a person with a gun on Friday. But class has since been excused and nothing serious has been reported since then.
16-year-old killed in shooting near 65th and Villard
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a 16-year-old was shot and killed Sunday morning.
Politician arrested in connection to killing of Marquette grad, journalist
Police say they have arrested a local politician in connection to the murder of Marquette University alum and investigative reporter Jeff German in Las Vegas last Friday.
Car crashes into West Milwaukee apartment after chase
MILWAUKEE — On Friday, Sept., 9 a vehicle fleeing from Milwaukee police crashed into a house near Miller Parkway and Burnham Street. Milwaukee police said the chase started in Milwaukee at approximately 12:43 a.m. on Friday at South 25 and West Maple Streets. Police said officers attempted to stop...
2022 Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon cancelled; cites security issues and staffing shortages
MILWAUKEE — The 2022 Milwaukee Lakefront Marathon, scheduled for Oct. 2, has been canceled. In an email from the organizers to participants, they cited "ongoing changes and demands to route safety and security measures, governmental procedures and timelines and City vendor staffing shortages." The marathon said that since November...
Milwaukee woman struck, killed by hit-and-run vehicle on Fond du Lac
MILWAUKEE - A 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle on W. Fond du Lac Avenue just west of 60th Street early Saturday, Sept. 10. Family members tell FOX6 News the victim is Tasha Davis. They are shocked and begging for her killer to turn themselves in.
Two teens injured in overnight shootings, Milwaukee police say
Two teens were injured in separate shootings overnight, according to the Milwaukee Police Department.
Suspect sought in burglary near 68th and Fairview
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in a burglary that occurred on Aug. 31. Officials say the suspect forced entry into a closed business near 68th and Fairview around 7:40 p.m. and removed property. He's described as an...
