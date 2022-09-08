ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

milwaukeecourieronline.com

When Your Backyard is Their Backyard Too

Over the last week, I have met with business and community stakeholders regarding the potential placement of a Juvenile Correctional Facility on the far northwest side of Milwaukee. By now many of you know the basics of the story, but I will quickly recap for those who are out of the loop.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Those Old Milwaukee Bronzeville Streets Were Second to None

Whenever I return to Milwaukee for a visit, I am struck by changes in the character of the town where I was born, raised and educated. And most of my memories are pleasant, because good memories have a way of sticking together like the pages of a dog-eared old book.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

8th Annual Milwaukee Taco Fest

Get your fill of the best tacos in Milwaukee at this family-friendly fiesta, then vote for your favorite! Hope we see ya, tortilla!. Attendees can participate in the Bars & Rec “Let’s Play” Yard featuring the Nine Below Hole‑in‑One Challenge, NorthSouth Club Shuffleboard and Bags.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Mississippi State
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Germantown, WI
State
Arkansas State
City
Milwaukee, WI
milwaukeemag.com

The North Avenue Market Is Finally Open!

More than three years in the making, North Avenue Market in Milwaukee officially opened for business on Wednesday. A steady stream of customers throughout the day had the market’s proprietor beaming as his vision of creating a community gathering spot where a bank once stood has finally come to fruition.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wwisradio.com

Three Milwaukee Missing Girls Found Safe

(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee police say three critically missing girls have been recovered safely. Eleven-year-old Jakareia Maclin, 14-year-old Tammyia Washington, and 13-year-old Zaria Cleveland were last seen last Friday at 10:00 p-m. W-D-J-T/T-V reports there had been some speculation the three sisters might have been taken to Chicago where they had relatives. Authorities haven’t said where the girls were found Thursday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Lockdown at Milwaukee Lutheran High School lifted

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police responded to a call from the Milwaukee Lutheran High School on Friday, Sep. 9 after 3:00 p.m. The high school principal stated that an eyewitness reported a subject with a gun on campus and immediately initiated a lockdown. Once police confirmed there was no threat...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

16-year-old shot & killed in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say they are investigating a deadly shooting involving a 16-year-old male. According to an incident report, the teenager was shot just after midnight Sunday morning near 65th and Villard. Police said the teen was taken to a hospital where he died. Officers said no one...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

49th and Mill shooting; man wounded, suspect sought

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Sept. 11 near 49th Street and Mill Road. It happened around 4 a.m. Police say the victim, a 48-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Car crashes into West Milwaukee apartment after chase

MILWAUKEE — On Friday, Sept., 9 a vehicle fleeing from Milwaukee police crashed into a house near Miller Parkway and Burnham Street. Milwaukee police said the chase started in Milwaukee at approximately 12:43 a.m. on Friday at South 25 and West Maple Streets. Police said officers attempted to stop...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman struck, killed by hit-and-run vehicle on Fond du Lac

MILWAUKEE - A 36-year-old Milwaukee woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle on W. Fond du Lac Avenue just west of 60th Street early Saturday, Sept. 10. Family members tell FOX6 News the victim is Tasha Davis. They are shocked and begging for her killer to turn themselves in.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Suspect sought in burglary near 68th and Fairview

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in a burglary that occurred on Aug. 31. Officials say the suspect forced entry into a closed business near 68th and Fairview around 7:40 p.m. and removed property. He's described as an...
MILWAUKEE, WI

