Pitt County Schools is directing more than half a million dollars toward community after-school programs in an effort to help students make up for learning time lost due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Board of Education voted Monday to provide $250,000 a year for the next two years to support five Boys & Girls Clubs that nearly 1,000 students attend after school. About $85,000 has been designated for the Bethel Youth Activity Center. ...

PITT COUNTY, NC ・ 22 MINUTES AGO