columbusnavigator.com
Marino’s Seafood Is The Dose Of Columbus Nostalgia You’ve Been Craving
Over the years, I’ve thought a lot about what makes certain things so nostalgic. Whether it’s commenting on our social media or email replies sent to us from our daily newsletter, there are certain things in this city that obviously inspire our readers to feel that rush of joy or longing, and they aren’t shy about letting us know. Perhaps none so much as Columbus food and restaurants.
sciotopost.com
Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here
PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio is Eerily Abandoned
Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in Franklin County. In a state like Ohio, it is not that unusual to come across a ghost town. But there's something about this abandoned community that makes it particularly fascinating.
Ohio dad shoots daughter’s ex-boyfriend during break-in; Caught on Ring camera
Disturbing footage released by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment a man shot and killed his daughter’s ex-boyfriend as he was trying to break into their residence in Sidney, Ohio, on the morning of July 31. The video shows 22-year-old James Rayl approaching the front door of the home on North Kuther Road. […]
Black Man Saves Elderly White Woman From Tragic Fall, Their Story Goes Viral
JaQuan Sanks said he "just did the right thing.” The post Black Man Saves Elderly White Woman From Tragic Fall, Their Story Goes Viral appeared first on NewsOne.
tinyliving.com
Mohican by Modern Tiny Living
This beautifully designed craftsman tiny house is the work of Modern Tiny Living, a builder located in Columbus, Ohio. The 20′ Mohican has a 160-square-foot main floor and 70-square-foot loft. It features pine siding with cedar trim on the exterior and poplar shiplap walls with walnut trim throughout the...
Fall festivals and events in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
Ohio man’s 12-year harassment of TV actress, daughter ends with prison sentence
Ohio man stalked TV actress and her daughter for 12 years, FBI says
‘Holding us hostage:’ Staff at Marysville women’s prison to picket working conditions
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – For some correction workers at a Marysville women’s prison, the end of their shift looks like walking to the parking lot and dozing off inside their car. At the end of a 16-hour day at the state-operated Ohio Reformatory for Women, some employees are left “exhausted and overworked,” opting for the […]
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
Four roof workers electrocuted in Victorian Village, one critical
4 men injured after being electrocuted in Victorian Village
sciotopost.com
2 Million Dollar Power Ball Ticket Winner Sold on Broad Street in Columbus
columbusnavigator.com
The Country’s First Urban Via Ferrata Is Going To Make Columbus A Climbing Destination
This city keeps giving us things to get excited about. When the new climbing area at Quarry Trails opens, it will be the first of its kind. Via Ferrata may not be a term everyone knows, but rock climbers know it, and they’re excited about it. Via Ferratas first...
cwcolumbus.com
Record sealing, resource fair gives residents an opportunity to expunge criminal records
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Organizers in Milo Grogan were excited to offer residents a second chance during their record sealing and resource fair that took place at the Milo Grogan Community Recreation Center. Jane Tsai is an attorney with the Legal Aid Society of Columbus and said the impact...
Victim in ‘life-threatening’ condition after hit-skip crash in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A hit-skip crash sent one person to the hospital with “life-threatening” injuries Saturday. At approximately 9:10 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a hit-and-run near the intersection of East Hudson Street and Delbert Road on the city’s northeast side, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One victim was taken […]
Ohio winner! Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Ohio
cwcolumbus.com
Baby drowns in apartment complex pond, site of at least 6 previous deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A one-year-old boy died in a retention pond at an east Columbus apartment complex that has seen at least six others die in the same water over the last 11 years. The child, who has not been identified, died at the Hartford on the Lake...
