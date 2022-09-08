ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, OH

columbusnavigator.com

Marino’s Seafood Is The Dose Of Columbus Nostalgia You’ve Been Craving

Over the years, I’ve thought a lot about what makes certain things so nostalgic. Whether it’s commenting on our social media or email replies sent to us from our daily newsletter, there are certain things in this city that obviously inspire our readers to feel that rush of joy or longing, and they aren’t shy about letting us know. Perhaps none so much as Columbus food and restaurants.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here

PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
OHIO STATE
tinyliving.com

Mohican by Modern Tiny Living

This beautifully designed craftsman tiny house is the work of Modern Tiny Living, a builder located in Columbus, Ohio. The 20′ Mohican has a 160-square-foot main floor and 70-square-foot loft. It features pine siding with cedar trim on the exterior and poplar shiplap walls with walnut trim throughout the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Fall festivals and events in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall is almost here and central Ohio is gearing up for seasonal festivals, Halloween events and more. Farms and orchards open for fallOhio orchards will welcome guests for fruit picking, hayrides, corn mazes and other activities. View a list of orchards and farms to visit this autumn here. Ohio Renaissance Festival: Sept. […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Four roof workers electrocuted in Victorian Village, one critical

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Four people were hospitalized Saturday morning after being electrocuted in Victorian Village, according to the Columbus Fire Department. CFD battalion Chief Steve Martin told NBC4 that crews were sent to the intersection of Wilber Avenue and Dennison Avenue around 9:30 a.m. after it was reported someone fell. Firefighters arrived and found […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

4 men injured after being electrocuted in Victorian Village

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four men were hurt after being electrocuted and falling from the roof of a home in the Victorian Village area of Columbus Saturday morning. The incident happened in the 100 block of Wilber Avenue near Hunter Avenue just after 9:20 a.m., according to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Ohio winner! Powerball ticket worth $2 million sold in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Somebody is waking up $2 million richer after winning one of the top prizes in the Powerball drawing on Saturday, Sept. 10. Ohio Lottery officials say the winning ticket was sold at a Duchess Shoppe on West Broad Street in Columbus. The winning ticket had 5/5...
COLUMBUS, OH

