‘The Crown’s Peter Morgan Calls Drama Series “A Love Letter” To Queen Elizabeth; Netflix Confirms Production Pause – Update

By Baz Bamigboye
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
UPDATED : A source at Netflix has confirmed that filming on The Crown is being temporarily suspended. They said: “As a mark of respect, filming on The Crown was suspended today. Filming will also be suspended on the day of Her Majesty The Queen ’s funeral.”

PREVIOUS EXCLUSIVE, September 8 : Following the death Thursday of Queen Elizabeth II , Peter Morgan , writer of Netflix’s Emmy-winning drama The Crown, said that the series is “a love letter to her.”

Morgan, who also penned the 2006 film The Queen, starring Helen Mirren, also revealed today in an email message that he expects production on Season 6 of The Crown “will stop filming out of respect” for a period of time.

Helen Mirren Reacts To Queen Elizabeth II’s Death: She Was “The Epitome Of Nobility”

He wrote that “ The Crown is a love letter to her and I’ve nothing to add for now, just silence and respect. I expect we will stop filming out of respect too.”

Netflix have long had plans in place should Queen Elizabeth die during its run.

When the show first went into production, Stephen Daldry, one of the architects of The Crown’s success and director of some of the initial episodes of the first season (it starred Claire Foy as the Queen when she was Princess Elizabeth before ascending to the throne), vowed that if the show was in production it would stop for a respectable period of time.

“None of us know when that time will come but it would be right and proper to show respect to the Queen. It would be a simple tribute and a mark of respect. She’s a global figure and it’s what we should do,” he told this writer back in 2016 when The Crown made its debut on Netflix.

Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life In Photos

”She’s an extraordinary woman and people will be upset,” Daldry said at the time.

The Crown has had three actresses who have portrayed the Queen: Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton, whose reign is due to start on Netflix in November.

Morgan said he won’t be making a statement or further comment about the Queen’s death.

Queen Elizabeth II Has Died: What Comes Next?

Comments / 0

Deadline

‘Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls’ Ends ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Competition Emmy Streak

Lizzo gave a stirring speech on stage after winning the Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program. The pop star’s Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls was somewhat of a surprise winner in the category, which had previously seen RuPaul’s Drag Race win the award four times in a row, every year since 2018. The Amazon reality series, which follows the pop mega-star as she searches for a new squad of backup dancers to join her world tour, also beat The Amazing Race, Nailed It!, Top Chef and The Voice as well as RuPaul’s Drag Race. Deadline’s Emmy Awards Live Blog Lizzo said she was...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jennifer Coolidge Jokes About Lavender Bath Gone Wrong As She Wins First Emmy For ‘The White Lotus’

Veteran actress Jennifer Coolidge tonight won her first Emmy, conquering the category of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, with her standout turn on HBO’s The White Lotus. (Watch her acceptance speech in full above.) “Hey, hi. Wow, thank you. Gosh. What a night,” said Coolidge up top. “I just want to say to my fellow nominees, just to be in your company, it’s incredible.” Coolidge added that she’d taken “a lavender bath” just before the show, with it making her “swell up” inside her dress. “I’m having a hard time speaking,” she deadpanned. “But anyway, this is...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Michael Keaton Nets First Emmy For Lead Turn In ‘Dopesick’, Recalls Getting Hooked On TV During Its First Golden Age

Michael Keaton led off the competitive categories at tonight’s Emmys by capturing the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie for his turn in Dopesick. Accepting the statuette from Oprah Winfrey, the lead presenter called upon to highlight the evening’s gravitas, the 71-year-old Keaton reserved his most heartfelt thanks for his family. In particular, he recalled his father winning a raffle when he was a grade-schooler, bringing home the prize of a black-and-white television set. Deadline’s Emmy Awards Live Blog “We kind of lived out in the country” in Pennsylvania, he explained, and the device became his portal to a...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘House Of The Dragon’ Star Emma D’Arcy, ‘Industry’ Actor Harry Lawtey & ‘Willow’ Star Ellie Bamber Join Movie ‘Anna’ About Murdered Russian Journalist & Putin Scourge Anna Politkovskaya

EXCLUSIVE: House Of The Dragon star Emma D’Arcy, Industry actor Harry Lawtey and Willow star Ellie Bamber have joined Maxine Peake (The Village), Oscar nominee Ciaran Hinds (Belfast) and Jason Isaacs (The Death Of Stalin) in feature thriller Anna (formerly known as Mother Russia). As we revealed earlier this year, the film will tell the story of world-renowned journalist and human rights activist Anna Politkovskaya (Peake), who went from being a local print journalist to braving the Chechen killing fields and exposing Russian state corruption under Vladimir Putin. She refused to give up reporting on the war in Chechnya despite numerous acts of intimidation...
MOVIES
Deadline

Tyler Perry Talks Diversity Push Concerns – “I Don’t Want To Have Black People In Seats They Were Not Ready For”

Tyler Perry expressed his excitement over the recent push for diversity in the film and TV business at a Toronto industry keynote on Sunday but added the drive would only succeed if it were accompanied by education, training and time to gain experience. The director, who has blazed a trail throughout his career in enlarging the space for black stories and talent on the small and big screen, is at Toronto for the world premiere of his new film A Jazzman’s Blues ahead of it release on Netflix on September 23. A labor of love for Perry that has been 27 years in...
NFL
Deadline

‘Squid Game’ Star Lee Jung-Jae Makes History With Lead Actor In A Drama Series Emmy Win

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae made Emmy history tonight as the first first foreign-language actor to win Lead Actor in a Drama Series — he was also the first such actor to ever be nominated. While Lee was Deadline’s predicted winner in the category, he took home the trophy against a packed field that included Jason Bateman for Ozark, Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong — each for Succession and Adam Scott for Severance. The actor thanked show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk “for making a realistic problem we all face come to life so creatively on the screen with a great script and amazing...
MOVIES
Deadline

HM Queen Elizabeth’s Coffin Begins Journey Home; Driven From Balmoral To Holyrood House In Edinburgh – watch

HM The Queen has left Balmoral for the final time, with the late monarch’s coffin this morning beginning the journey back to London, where the state funeral will take place on Monday September 19. Queen Elizabeth II was being played out of Balmoral for the final time by the Piper to the Sovereign. A reef is placed on top of the coffin, made up of flowers from the Scottish estate. pic.twitter.com/KqjV4A0v9e — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) September 11, 2022   Mourners lined the streets as the Queen’s coffin was driven out of the gates of Balmoral, the monarch’s much-loved Scottish highland home, on the way to...
U.K.
Deadline

Emmys TV Review: NBC Plays It Too Safe With Lightweight Show Amidst Big Wins For ‘Succession,’ ‘White Lotus,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ & ‘Squid Game’

Ariana DeBose was in the house, but the Emmys tonight were no Tony Awards. Not that the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards were lousy; they were certainly not. However, bereft of the real razzle dazzle of Broadway’s big show back in June and the seemingly inexhaustible exuberance of Oscar-winning host DeBose, the Kenan Thompson-fronted show on Monday made the small screen feel just that bit smaller in its lack of real ambition. Oprah Winfrey! Lizzo! Lavender Bath! The Best And Worst Moments Of The 2022 Emmys Already diminished after this year’s broadcaster NBC moved the ceremony to Monday (again) to keep its high-stakes season...
NFL
