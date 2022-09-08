ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

northjacksonpress.com

Governor Ivey Awards $14.9 million Jackson County

By StaffGovernor Kay Ivey visited Scottsboro Water, Sewer, & Gas on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing exciting news to Jackson […]. By StaffGovernor Kay Ivey visited Scottsboro Water, Sewer, & Gas on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing exciting news to Jackson County.Using funds from the American Rescue Plan, Gov. Ivey awarded $14.8 million to the Scottsboro WSG to help solve the water issues in the county. The $14.8 million is a…
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

More than 1,000 dead from Covid-19 in Madison County

Madison County reached a grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus now blamed for more than 1,000 deaths in Madison County since 2020. That’s according to new data released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Public Health. As of Thursday, there have been 20,239 deaths attributed to Covid-19...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

11-year-old Alabama ‘Queen Elizabeth’ mourns passing of British monarch

HAMILTON, Ala. (WIAT) – When a classmate told Anna Claire Cantrell that Queen Elizabeth II had died, she had to hold back the tears. “I’ve been very upset,” Anna Claire said Thursday, just hours after the announcement that the reign of Great Britain’s longest-serving monarch had come to an end. “I didn’t want to cry in school in front of everybody. So I just held in my tears.”
ALABAMA STATE
themadisonrecord.com

Madison Street Festival Committee accepting grant applications

MADISON – When the Madison Street Festival closes on Oct. 1, the festival’s lasting influence will live on for months – even years – with community grants that the MSF Committee awards. “Did you know that the Madison Street Festival has a MISSION? Our all-volunteer committee...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Gov. Ivey awards grant to help Madison Co. domestic violence victims

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded a grant to help culturally-specific services to Madison County domestic violence victims as announced Friday. The $49,271 grant will be used by AshaKiran Inc. to provide training and education to shelter programs, first responders and other professionals who work with foreign-born victims.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Drawings, work from Jesco von Puttkamer found in Huntsville home

A discovery in a Huntsville home is giving space leaders a better understanding of the history of space exploration. Krista Billiter moved to a home on Monte Sano in late 2019. It wasn't until earlier this year that she found seven presentation slides in her attic. She quickly got in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

MidCity District announces $110 million development

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - MidCity District announced its plans Friday for a $110 million development in Huntsville. According to a Facebook post from MidCity District, the development will be called Anthem House and will be a multifamily development. The post says that Anthem House will feature furnished units, shorter leases...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Huntsville hotel, restaurants introduce new executive chef

A new chef is bringing his talents to Huntsville. Jarrod Himes has been appointed as executive chef for the 106 Jefferson hotel in Huntsville. He’ll oversee the hotel’s two dining options: Revivalist and Baker & Able. Himes has more than 20 years of culinary experience, according to a...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

