themadisonrecord.com
The Knott Mother-Daughter Coaching Team Makes For A Great Connection At Madison Academy
MADISON- Having a lovable and everlasting relationship is something every mother and daughter hope for. Add a unique fact both are coaches and handling those duties on the same team can make for a family connection like no other. For Nikki Knott and her daughter, Olivia Knott, the idea to...
Monte Sano Art Festival brings more than 130 local artists to Huntsville
The two-day Monte Sano Art Festival brings together nature and art each year.
Florence student collecting water for Mississippi water crisis victims
A Florence High School student organized a water drive to benefit the victims of the Jackson, Mississippi water crisis.
Hundreds in Huntsville run in honor of slain Memphis runner
More than 100 local runners showed up to "Run for Eliza" early Friday morning at Huntsville's Big Spring Park to honor Eliza Fletcher exactly one week after her abduction while on a morning run.
Look: Ray Hardy leads Bob Jones to 33-0 win over Grissom
MADISON - Ray Hardy showed why he's one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the state, rushing for 141 yards and a touchdown and throwing a 42-yard TD pass to lead Bob Jones to a 33-0 victory over Grissom in a Class 7A Alabama high school football game on Friday night. Hardy, a ...
North Alabama chiropractor charged with poisoning wife, released on bond
A chiropractor from Hartselle charged with attempting to kill his wife by poisoning her has been released from jail on a $500,000 bond. Brian Thomas Mann, 33, of Coleman Street Northwest, was released from the Morgan County Jail on Wednesday, five days after his arrest. Morgan County Circuit Judge Charles...
Trustmark offering drive-thru shredding Thursday in Huntsville
Those bringing items are asked to bring no more than three large trash bags/boxes full of documents to be shredded and remain in their vehicles.
northjacksonpress.com
Governor Ivey Awards $14.9 million Jackson County
By StaffGovernor Kay Ivey visited Scottsboro Water, Sewer, & Gas on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing exciting news to Jackson […]. By StaffGovernor Kay Ivey visited Scottsboro Water, Sewer, & Gas on Friday, September 2, 2022, bringing exciting news to Jackson County.Using funds from the American Rescue Plan, Gov. Ivey awarded $14.8 million to the Scottsboro WSG to help solve the water issues in the county. The $14.8 million is a…
WAAY-TV
More than 1,000 dead from Covid-19 in Madison County
Madison County reached a grim milestone in the Covid-19 pandemic. The virus now blamed for more than 1,000 deaths in Madison County since 2020. That’s according to new data released Thursday by the Alabama Department of Public Health. As of Thursday, there have been 20,239 deaths attributed to Covid-19...
Huntsville first responders, mayor honor 9/11 victims at moment first plane hit
At precisely 7:46 a.m. CT - the moment when a jet crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center in 2001 - sirens sounded for 30 seconds as members of Huntsville Police, Huntsville Fire & Rescue, and HEMSI stood for a moment of silence.
11-year-old Alabama ‘Queen Elizabeth’ mourns passing of British monarch
HAMILTON, Ala. (WIAT) – When a classmate told Anna Claire Cantrell that Queen Elizabeth II had died, she had to hold back the tears. “I’ve been very upset,” Anna Claire said Thursday, just hours after the announcement that the reign of Great Britain’s longest-serving monarch had come to an end. “I didn’t want to cry in school in front of everybody. So I just held in my tears.”
themadisonrecord.com
Madison Street Festival Committee accepting grant applications
MADISON – When the Madison Street Festival closes on Oct. 1, the festival’s lasting influence will live on for months – even years – with community grants that the MSF Committee awards. “Did you know that the Madison Street Festival has a MISSION? Our all-volunteer committee...
WAFF
Gov. Ivey awards grant to help Madison Co. domestic violence victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey awarded a grant to help culturally-specific services to Madison County domestic violence victims as announced Friday. The $49,271 grant will be used by AshaKiran Inc. to provide training and education to shelter programs, first responders and other professionals who work with foreign-born victims.
News 19 is expanding! 9 a.m. newscast launches September 12
News 19 is THRILLED to share that we're expanding with another hour of news! News 19 This Morning is adding another hour of news and weather on WHNT beginning at 9 a.m.
WAAY-TV
Drawings, work from Jesco von Puttkamer found in Huntsville home
A discovery in a Huntsville home is giving space leaders a better understanding of the history of space exploration. Krista Billiter moved to a home on Monte Sano in late 2019. It wasn't until earlier this year that she found seven presentation slides in her attic. She quickly got in...
WAFF
MidCity District announces $110 million development
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - MidCity District announced its plans Friday for a $110 million development in Huntsville. According to a Facebook post from MidCity District, the development will be called Anthem House and will be a multifamily development. The post says that Anthem House will feature furnished units, shorter leases...
‘No, this is going to stay’: Family refuses to remove American flag outside home despite homeowners association’s demand in Alabama
A Huntsville, Ala., family says they were told by their homeowners association to remove their American flag and the U.S. Army flag, along with the pole where the two fly outside their home. WAAY is reporting that Jill and Anthony Hudnell were told by the Homeowners Association of Lake Forest...
Job fair in Huntsville next week
Applicants should be dressed professionally and come prepared to interview.
Valuable, rare sports card collection stolen from Huntsville home
A sports collection decades in the making was stolen from a home in Huntsville. The owner says that the collection was in honor of his dad.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville hotel, restaurants introduce new executive chef
A new chef is bringing his talents to Huntsville. Jarrod Himes has been appointed as executive chef for the 106 Jefferson hotel in Huntsville. He’ll oversee the hotel’s two dining options: Revivalist and Baker & Able. Himes has more than 20 years of culinary experience, according to a...
