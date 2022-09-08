HAMILTON, Ala. (WIAT) – When a classmate told Anna Claire Cantrell that Queen Elizabeth II had died, she had to hold back the tears. “I’ve been very upset,” Anna Claire said Thursday, just hours after the announcement that the reign of Great Britain’s longest-serving monarch had come to an end. “I didn’t want to cry in school in front of everybody. So I just held in my tears.”

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO