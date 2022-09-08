Jeep Recon: An All-New Electric SUV Is Coming in 2024

Battery-powered Jeeps will soon arrive at off-road trails and shopping mall parking lots near you. At least that's the automaker's plan , and today it revealed a suite of new battery-powered models, including the all-new, all-electric Jeep Recon. The boxy SUV will go into production in North America in 2024, and although Jeep hasn't yet released full performance specs or interior shots, this truck looks poised to carry the torch of the legendary brand into the electric age.

The unveiling is part of a larger push to electrify Jeep's model lineup. According to a press release , the brand aims to have battery-electric vehicles comprise half of its sales in the U.S. by 2030 (and 100 percent of its sales in Europe). The new Recon will be crucial for achieving that goal.

Courtesy Image

From the outside, the truck takes plenty of cues from classic Jeeps. Its squared-off profile, seven-slot grille, and rear hatch-mounted spare tire are similar to the design of the iconic Wrangler. Like its gas-powered sibling, the Recon is designed for maximum fun and capability off the pavement. Jeep hasn't released full specs for the Recon, but the press release does note that the truck will have Selec-Terrain traction management, e-locker axles, underbody protection, tow hooks at the front and rear, and knobby off-road tires.

Better yet, the Recon will be available with a retractable top, and the doors will be removable for a true open-air driving experience. Considering its electric powertrain will be nearly silent, the truck will offer drivers and passengers the chance to explore trails without the soundtrack of a gas-powered engine (or its exhaust).

Courtesy Image

Jeep hasn't released specifics on its motor layout, horsepower, or range. Even so, the brand isn't shy about proclaiming this truck's off-road chops to prospective buyers.

“The all-new, all-electric Jeep Recon has the capability to cross the mighty Rubicon Trail, one of the most challenging off-road trails in the U.S., and reach the end of the trail with enough range to drive back to town and recharge,” Jeep CEO Christian Meunier states in the press release.

Alongside the Recon, Jeep also teased the release of a Wagoneer-based electric truck code-named “Wagoneer S.” The brand claims it'll have a range of 400 miles and 600 horsepower; it'll be fully unveiled next year. There's also a new electric SUV coming to Europe—the Avenger—but it will not be sold in North America.

Courtesy Image

Want to put a Jeep Recon in your garage? Production of the truck will begin in 2024 in North America, along with the Wagoneer S, but prospective buyers will be able to make a reservation on a Recon sometime in 2023—so stay tuned for that.