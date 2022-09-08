BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – Authorities are looking for help in tracking down a man who assaulted two Home Depot employee. According to authorities, the man was seen entering the Home Depot on Bonita Beach Road on September 5th. He allegedly acted suspicious as he loaded a cart full of Dewalt tools. Then, aware he was being watched, the man would leave the cart and walk out of the store, only to return moments later.

