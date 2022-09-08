Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
New microbrewery is coming to Southwest Florida
A microbrewery hangout spot is coming to Fort Myers. The Swamp Cat Brewing Company will be replacing the abandoned church on the corner of Fowler Street and MLK Jr. Boulevard. The Swamp Cat team said they hope to have the brewery opened by February.
9/11 remembrance events in Southwest Florida
How the Southwest Florida community is remembering the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks 21 years later.
Southwest Florida anglers gathering on gulf waters to 'Fish Like MADD'
A local area fishing tournament taking place on Lee County waters is helping a non profit protect families from drunk driving.
homesenator.com
Fort Myers Real Estate Housing Market
Fort Myers is a city in Lee County, Florida, United States. The city is named after Colonel Abraham C. Myers, a 19th-century soldier who fought in the Second Seminole War (1836–1842). The population was 64,995 at the 2010 census and as of 2018 the population estimate was 67,309 according to the census estimate.
WINKNEWS.com
Ashes from ground zero find a final resting place in Southwest Florida
A portion of American history scooped up from ground zero 21 years ago now has a home in Southwest Florida. 21 years after the most tragic day in modern American history, Friar Robert Tabbert of St. John XXIII Catholic Church in south Fort Myers will lead his parishioners to a place of peace known as the Memorial Garden.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Cushman & Wakefield closes flurry of SWFL apartment land deals
Gary Tasman, CEO of Cushman & Wakefield in Southwest Florida, didn’t have time to take a summer vacation. He said he was too busy closing land deals to apartment developers. The flurry of deals began in June in Cape Coral, with almost 27 acres selling for $14.6 million. Latigo Cape Coral LLC bought the land, north of Pine Island Road and just east of Chiquita Boulevard. It’s a rare swath of land surrounded by homes at 1434 SW Second Ave. and 1457 SW Fifth St.
Florida Weekly
Naples mall adding Popeyes, Uncle Julio’s, more dining options
Q: I saw a “Popeyes Coming Soon” sign at the Coastland Center mall food court the other day. I’d love to have a Popeyes in central Naples. Do you have any information on the opening? Thanks. — Darron Silva, Naples. A: While you may love that...
Marconews.com
Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?
Mysuncoast.com
Flood Advisory for the Suncoast until 4:30pm
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Flood Advisory is in effect until 430 pm Saturday, for the following counties, in southwest Florida: Charlotte, Manatee, and Sarasota. Heavy rain from thunderstorms is causing urban and small stream flooding. Sarasota PD has reported flooding in the St Armand’s Circle area where roads have been closed. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.
gulfshorebusiness.com
The Hut Restaurant, Tropical Gardens in Fort Myers sell for $1.9 million
Shows Team Enterprises LLC purchased the 13,247-square-foot Hut Conference Center on 3.86 acres at 5150 Buckingham Road in Fort Myers from The Hut at the Peace Tropical & Gardens LLC for $1.9 million. Skip Thinnes of Lee & Associates Naples-Fort Myers represented the seller, and Steve Smith of 360 LLC represented the buyer.
Florida Weekly
Single-family homes known as ‘horizontal apartments’ popping up
They aren’t single-family homes for sale. They aren’t condos sharing common walls. They aren’t multi-story apartments with tenants above or below you. They are something new to Southwest Florida, communities of single-family homes, sometimes called horizontal apartments, for rent only. The first one, The Odyssey by Soltura, opened July 1 with 129 units on Forum Boulevard east of Interstate 75. It’s not going to be the last.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Commercial cleaning franchise opening in Cape Coral
Chicago-based Image One Facility Solutions, a commercial cleaning franchise, announced the opening of a new franchise in Cape Coral. The franchise specializing in cleaning business offices will be operated by Pat Rossi and Maria Stella Lacopo and will cover Cape Coral, Matlacha, Pine Island, North Fort Myers and the surrounding area. Services include commercial cleaning, vacancy cleaning, carpet cleaning, post-construction cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing, hard-surface floor cleaning, post-move cleaning, daily janitorial, green cleaning and window washing.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Bonita Springs’ Farmer Mike’s opens for season
Farmer Mike’s re-opened to the public Wednesday after being closed for the summer. Owner Michael Clevenger is a third-generation farmer in Bonita Springs. His grandfather Jim and father Mike started the business more than 25 years ago off Rosemary Drive on a 10-acre field. After being pushed out of that area shortly after, they wound up on a 40-acre field off Morton Avenue.
Dead bull shark found wearing sunglasses on Southwest Florida beach
A dead bull shark wearing sunglasses was found by a fisherman near a Southwest Florida draw bridge.
businessobserverfl.com
Airline lands new hub in SWFL, will add 35 jobs
Avelo Airlines, a fast-growing carrier in the region, has announced plans to open a new base of operations at Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers. The base will be the Connecticut-based airlines’ fourth, joining Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) and Orlando International Airport (MCO). The new base at Southwest Florida International (RSW) will create 35 jobs, according to a statement.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Major Imperial Crossing project one step closer to approval by Bonita Springs council
The question of what may officially replace what once was Bamboo Village in downtown Bonita Springs may be answered next month as City Council prepares to make a lease agreement with Barron Collier Cos. for a multi-use development of apartments, commercial and park space. The 5.3-acre property in question, off...
NBC 2
Man wanted for assaulting two workers at Bonita Springs Home Depot
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – Authorities are looking for help in tracking down a man who assaulted two Home Depot employee. According to authorities, the man was seen entering the Home Depot on Bonita Beach Road on September 5th. He allegedly acted suspicious as he loaded a cart full of Dewalt tools. Then, aware he was being watched, the man would leave the cart and walk out of the store, only to return moments later.
WINKNEWS.com
The housing market continues heating up in SWFL
A scorching housing market has put Cape Coral and other southwest Florida cities at the top of the list put together by The Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com. One realtor said she sold a home to someone who still works in New York. The home has views of Cape’s canal waterways, which may be more appealing than the grinding work in the city that never sleeps.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral wants to add a wider sidewalk in a busy area
The City of Cape Coral wants to add a wider sidewalk in a busy area. The proposal is for a five-foot-wide sidewalk from the west side of SW Santa Barbara Place from Nicholas Parkway to SW 20th Street. The goal is to improve safety by accessing a high school as...
WINKNEWS.com
Car crashes into a building in Cape Coral
A car crashed into a building in Cape Coral on Friday afternoon. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, an older person driving crashed into a building at 3108 Santa Barbara Boulevard. Nobody was arrested or injured resulting from the crash but the building was damaged. Nobody was sitting outside...
