ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Much is Prince Harry Worth?

By Rachel Farrow
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jz6kf_0hnQw6Ps00

Prince Harry was b orn on Sept. 15, 1984, in London to King Charles III and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Harry — whose full name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David — is the younger brother of Prince William and grandson of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh .

See: How Much is Prince Charles Worth As He Becomes King of England?
Find: Princess Diana’s Net Worth on the 20th Anniversary of Her Death

Prince Harry is worth $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth .

Prince Harry’s Personal Life

Prince Harry has been in the public eye since the day he was born and despite his best efforts for privacy, his personal life has been no secret to entertainment outlets for decades.

Prince Harry followed in the footsteps of his big brother in many ways, including attending the prestigious Eton College — graduating in 2003 — as well as following him into the realm of military service. Prince Harry served in the British Army for 10 years, from 2005 to 2015, which included two tours of duty to Afghanistan.

After spending much of his early 20s serving with the British Armed Forces, Prince Harry formed the Invictus Games in 2014, which is an international adaptive sporting event held for wounded, sick or injured servicemen and women and veterans.

One of Prince Harry and his bride-to-be Meghan Markle’s first appearances together was at the 2017 Invictus Games, where paparazzi spotted the pair hand-in-hand, which helped stoke the fire for their impending engagement.

The pair were wed at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 — roughly six months after their historic engagement announcement on Nov. 27, 2017.

Meghan Markle wasn’t Prince Harry’s first public romance. In the past, the Prince has been linked to Zimbabwean national Chelsy Davy — the daughter of a prominent South Africa-based businessman. He’s also been said to have dated Cressida Bonas, the granddaughter of the 6th Earl Howe.

Prince Harry’s Charitable Works

In addition to his military service, Prince Harry has carried on the family tradition of being invested in charitable giving and personal welfare responsibilities. On top of devoting his life to the betterment of others — especially wounded servicemen and veterans — he is also involved in projects aimed at promoting developmental opportunities for disadvantaged children all across the globe.

Together with his brother and sister-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, they direct their philanthropic work through a foundation that “develops programmes and charitable projects based on the interests of Their Royal Highnesses by working with organisations which are already making a proven impact in their respective fields,” according to the official British royal family’s website.

Prince Harry Steps Down From Royal Family

After their son Archie was born, Harry stepped down from his senior role in the Royal Family in 2020 fearing that he would lose Megan in the same fashion as he lost his mother. The pair stayed with friends in Canada and the U.S. before buying their home in Montecito in Santa Barbara, California.

It was at that time he was cut off financially from the Royal Family and became reliant on the inheritances from his mother and great-grandmother.

Harry and Megan’s Children’s Places in the Royal Family

Prince Harry’s children Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor have the right to claim the titles of prince and princess with the accession of their grandfather, King Charles III.

See: How Rich Is Meghan Markle?
Find: The Richest Royals in the World

Archie also holds the right to Harry’s Earl of Dumbarton title and can claim the name Lord Archie, The Earl of Dumbarton.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : How Much is Prince Harry Worth?

Comments / 46

Toff Wemd
5d ago

everybody says that Prince Harry is just getting by I'm sorry if i had that much money I would like to try to get by with that money hell I'm not greedy I take half of it I take a quarter of it and try to get by

Reply
8
E J
12d ago

You see 👀 all the lies and ender widows comes to the light about PRINCE HARRY and MEGHAN MARKLE is hard up for MONEY, and she married him for MONEY, she was already RICH when she MARRIED HIM, THEY MARRIED FOR LOVE ❤️ and y'all lying RACISTS BIGOTED, HATERS really needs to STOP. Now you trying to go after OPRAH WINFREY, why ?? because she's BLACK STOP! PRINCE HARRY and MEGHAN MARKLE moved on trying to get away from all the lies and ender widows. Two good PEOPLE 👍 that you are trying y'all best to destroy. PRINCE HARRY just because he married a half black beautiful amazing EDCATED young lady. And MEGHAN MARKLE who is half black and referred to apologies for who she is and love.Try not to waste y'all life on HATREDS OF BLACKS AND BROWNS PEOPLE, RACISTS BIGOTED will backfired and DESTROY YOURSELF!!!

Reply(6)
11
Allyboo
8d ago

Y’all just mad that man is set for the rest of his life!! 😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣

Reply(1)
7
Related
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, it was reported that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, would initially not be traveling to be with the family in Balmoral upon her death, and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RadarOnline

The Bombshell Secret Princess Diana Took To The Grave REVEALED 25 Years After Her World-Shattering Death

Diana Spencer was handpicked to be then-Prince Charles’ wife because she was young, naïve and a 100 percent blue blood – but some believe that she died never revealing a shocking secret about her birth.RadarOnline.com has learned that Royal author Tina Brown once uncovered strong speculation in high-up circles that Di’s father was NOT the nobleman John Spencer – the Viscount of Althorp, who would later become an Earl.Instead, there are whispers that the Princess may have been an illegitimate baby – a love child from a hush-hush affair between her aristocrat mom Frances Shand Kydd, then Spencer’s wife, and...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

The King Says No: Charles III Warned Prince Harry That Meghan Markle Visiting The Dying Queen Wouldn't Be 'Right'

King Charles III did not want Meghan Markle among the Royal family members visiting his dying mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in her final hours. New sources revealed that he warned Prince Harry against bringing his wife along on the somber trip to Her Majesty's Balmoral home, shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's rep released a statement confirming they were on their way to Scotland.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Prince Harry
Person
Chelsy Davy
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Cressida Bonas
Person
Harry Worth
StyleCaster

Kate Middleton’s Net Worth Includes What She Inherited From the Queen—Here’s How Much She Makes With William

Since she became the Princess of Wales, there’s been interest in Kate Middleton’s net worth and how much she and Prince William make now that they’re the next couple in line for the British throne. Kate—whose full name is Catherine Elizabeth Middleton—is the wife of Prince William, the Prince of Wales and the heir apparent to the British throne. As William’s wife, Kate is the Princess of Wales and the next Queen Consort. Kate and William married in 2011 and share three children together: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. William and Kate became the Prince and Princess of Wales...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

So, Just How Screwed Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Now?

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. There was a glimmer of hope that Harry and Meghan may not now be completely cut off from the royal family Friday, when King Charles said, in his first televised address to the nation as king, that he loved them.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Linus Entertainment#Uk#Eton College#The British Army#The British Armed Forces#Invictus Games
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

King Charles Wasn't Allowed To Join The Royals In One Part Of The Queen's Funeral

The royal family gathered together to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II during her public funeral on September 19, with her nearest and dearest (including her young great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, who paid a special understated tribute) attending a touching ceremony at Westminster Abbey as her body was taken around London as the public paid tribute to the late monarch. Of course, the queen's son and the new head of the monarchy, King Charles II, was there, but there was one aspect of the event he was prevented from taking part in.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

‘Her Quest To Get Rid Of Poor Kate’: Queen Camilla’s Secret Feud With Prince Williams’s Wife Exposed As King Charles Takes The Throne

King Charles’ wife Camilla secretly feuded with Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton in the months before the couple’s extravagant royal wedding, RadarOnline.com has learned. Palace sources spilled to RadarOnline.com that the new Queen Consort was no fan of Middleton leading up to her becoming the Duchess of...
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
197K+
Followers
14K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy