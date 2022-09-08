Liberty Field Hockey Twitter (in-game updates) The No. 11-ranked Lady Flames field hockey team will host Queens for a home match, Sunday afternoon. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two squads. Liberty (2-2) will be looking to snap a two-game losing skid. The Lady Flames fell 3-0 at No. 1 Northwestern, Friday. Meanwhile, Queens (0-4) is in search of its first victory of the season. The Royals lost 6-0 at VCU on Friday.

