Liberty News
Liberty’s Freshman Duo Score in Loss at Pitt
Liberty went up against Pitt to close out its Pennsylvania road trip and the Lady Flames hung with Pitt all throughout the match but dropped a 3-2 match to the Panthers. Liberty wraps up non-conference play with a 4-3-1 record. Scoring Summary. 11’ – LIBERTY – Ivy Garner (Assist by...
Liberty News
Liberty Offense Shines in 11-0 Win Over Queens, Sunday
Liberty’s offense shined on Sunday afternoon against Queens, with the Lady Flames prevailing 11-0 at the Liberty Field Hockey Field. Sophomore forward Martu Cian matched a program record with four goals in the game. The No. 11-ranked Lady Flames set a new school record with 47 total shots in the contest, 30 of which were on goal. Liberty’s 11 goals are the second most in a game in program history.
Liberty News
Liberty Scores Late for 2-0 Victory over Bellarmine
The Liberty Flames solved a solid defensive effort by Bellarmine late in their first ASUN Conference match of the season, downing the Knights 2-0 on a rainy Saturday afternoon at Osborne Stadium. On the attack for most of the afternoon, the Flames outshot 15-3 in the contest. However, it took...
Liberty News
No. 11 Lady Flames to Host Queens, Sunday
Liberty Field Hockey Twitter (in-game updates) The No. 11-ranked Lady Flames field hockey team will host Queens for a home match, Sunday afternoon. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two squads. Liberty (2-2) will be looking to snap a two-game losing skid. The Lady Flames fell 3-0 at No. 1 Northwestern, Friday. Meanwhile, Queens (0-4) is in search of its first victory of the season. The Royals lost 6-0 at VCU on Friday.
Liberty News
Flames Open Home Schedule with Victory over Blazers
Another stout defensive effort and a balanced offensive attack allowed Liberty to open its home slate with a hard-fought 21-14 win over UAB Saturday night at Williams Stadium. During the game, Liberty Athletics honored its 14th Athletics Hall of Fame class. The class included Jose Gomez (men’s soccer), Glenn Inverso (football), Natalie [Barr] Lyttle (field hockey), Jessica Moore (softball), Jacob Swinton (men’s track & field) and Paul Wetmore (head softball coach).
Liberty News
Strong Final Round Pushes Liberty to 6th Place Finish
Liberty posted its best score at the Rod Myers Invitational during the final round on Saturday, allowing the Flames to finish the event in a share of sixth place. Liberty finished its third trip around the Duke University Golf Club (par 72, 7,154 yards) with a 5-under par 283, a nine-short improvement over Liberty’s second-round score on Friday.
Liberty News
6 New Members Enshrined into Athletics Hall of Fame
Six new members were inducted into the Liberty Athletics Hall of Fame during a special ceremony on Friday night. The Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022 included representatives from field hockey, football, men’s soccer, men’s track & field and softball. The six-member class, the 14th to be...
Liberty News
New Mexico Posts 3-2 Comeback Victory over Liberty
Liberty built a 2-0 lead over New Mexico on Saturday before the Lobos rallied for a 3-2 (21-25, 23-25, 25-20, 25-23, 15-7) victory over the Lady Flames at LionTree Arena. New Mexico (7-1) went 3-0 at this weekend’s UC San Diego Invitational, pushing its winning streak to four matches. Liberty falls to 5-4 after going 1-2 this weekend in a tournament where all three of the Lady Flames’ matches went five sets.
Liberty News
Lady Flames, Playing 2nd 5-Set Match of the Day, Fall 3-2 to Pacific
Liberty rallied back from a 2-1 deficit to force a fifth set, but Pacific won the extended final session 18-16 to down the Lady Flames, 3-2 (22-25, 25-18, 25-19, 16-25, 18-16), Friday at UC San Diego’s LionTree Arena. Pacific (4-4) went 1-1 today at the UC San Diego Invitational,...
Liberty News
Yaun Paces Liberty at Rod Myers Invitational
Liberty’s Jonathan Yaun closed the first day of the 2022-23 season for the Flames with a 3-under par 69 and currently leads the Flames at the Rod Myers Invitational. The senior is currently tied for 13th place with an overall score of 1-under par 143 (74-69) following two trips around the Duke University Golf Club (par 72, 7,154 yards).
Liberty News
Liberty Wins 4th Straight, Rallies for 5-Set Win at UC San Diego
Liberty overcame a 2-1 match deficit, rallying to win the final two sets to claim a 3-2 (25-14, 16-25, 23-25, 25-23, 15-6) victory over the host UC San Diego Tritons, Friday at LionTree Arena. The Lady Flames (5-2) pushed their winning streak to four matches with a victory in the...
Liberty News
Thriving Army ROTC program kicks off training with memorial mountainside run
Group training exercises challenge members of Liberty University’s Army ROTC Eagle Battalion to form tight bonds with their fellow cadets while developing tactical and technical skills that will equip them to survive and thrive throughout their military careers. This year’s training exercises officially kicked off on Aug. 25., during...
