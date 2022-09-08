Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Woman With ‘Really Swollen Legs’ Thought She Had A Urinary Tract Infection From Walking 80 Miles A Week: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
A 58-year-old woman from Edinburg, Scotland is suffering a relapse from her incurable blood cancer. The mom-of-three was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2014 after presenting with symptoms such as swollen legs and a urinary tract infection. The Scot’s treatment journey finally brought her into remission for several years, but...
Nature.com
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
scitechdaily.com
Decrease Your Risk of Cognitive Decline and Dementia – Avoid These 8 Controllable Risk Factors
A new study finds that dementia risk might be more determined by lifestyle rather than age. According to recent Baycrest research, adults without dementia risk factors like smoking, diabetes, or hearing loss had brain health comparable to that of those who are 10 to 20 years younger than them. According to the research, only one dementia risk factor can age a person’s cognition by up to three years.
consultant360.com
Statins and Mortality Risk in Patients Hospitalized With Community Acquired Pneumonia
In this podcast, Meredith Sloan, MD, talks about the ways that statins have improved clinical outcomes for patients with community-acquired pneumonia (CAP), including what's next for research on statins in patients with CAP. Additional Resource:. Metlay JP, Waterer GW, Long AC, et al. Diagnosis and treatment of adults with community-acquired...
MedPage Today
CDC: More Kids Hospitalized With Respiratory Disease Linked to Non-Polio Enterovirus
Healthcare providers reported an increase in pediatric hospitalizations across the country for severe respiratory illnesses last month, which may be linked to an enterovirus strain that causes rare neurologic complications, the CDC announced in a Health Alert Network advisory on Friday. In August, clinicians and health systems in several regions...
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D supplementation may aid new-onset pediatric type 1 diabetes
High-dose vitamin D supplementation in pediatric patients with new-onset type 1 diabetes may reduce complications, according to a study published online Aug. 18 in Frontiers in Endocrinology. Benjamin Udoka Nwosu, M.D., from the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell in New Hyde Park, New York, randomly assigned 36 children and...
MedicalXpress
Population-based study: Autoimmune disorders increase risk of cardiovascular disease
About 10% of the population in high income regions like Europe and the United States has been diagnosed with one or multiple autoimmune disorders. Examples are rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, systemic sclerosis, lupus erythematosus and type I diabetes. Although earlier research has suggested associations between some of these disorders and a higher risk of cardiovascular disease, these studies were often too small and limited to selected autoimmune or selected cardiovascular conditions to draw conclusive evidence on the necessity of cardiovascular disease prevention among patients with autoimmune disease, until now.
studyfinds.org
Iron deficiency anemia among older adults weakens muscles, doubles the risk of death
SÃO CARLOS, Brazil — Taking iron supplements not only benefits people with anemia, but it may also prevent a life-threatening loss of muscle mass among older people. A team from the Federal University of São Carlos in Brazil and University College London reports that suffering anemia and weak muscles at the same time can significantly increase the risk of death among older adults. The study shows this combination increases an older man’s risk of dying by 64 percent and by an astounding 117 percent among older women.
Does High Blood Pressure Really Cause Headaches?
You may wonder if high blood pressure could be the cause of your headaches. Discover what the experts have to say on the subject.
docwirenews.com
Risk of Neurologic and Psychiatric Disorders Remains Elevated Two Years Post-Covid
According to a retrospective study published in Lancet Psychiatry, the risk of neurologic and psychiatric symptoms remains elevated in adults up to two years after COVID infection compared to people with other respiratory symptoms. The research by Paul Harrison, FRCPsych, of the University of Oxford in England, and colleagues identified...
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
neurologylive.com
Atrial Fibrillation Screening With Implantable Loop Recorder Fails to Significantly Reduce Stroke Risk
Among controls, there was a statistically significant difference of modified Rankin Scale scores between patients with and without atrial fibrillation, whereas no statistical difference was observed in the implantable loop recorder group. Recently published post hoc findings from the LOOP randomized clinical trial (NCT02036450) showed that screening for atrial fibrillation...
MedicalXpress
Common back ailment could be sign of heart failure
Columbia researchers have found a link between a common back ailment and a type of heart failure, suggesting that screening patients with lumbar spinal stenosis could identify those at risk of the heart disease and prevent premature deaths. Once considered rare, the heart disease, called transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy, is now...
earth.com
Even modest exercise reduces the risk of heart failure
Numerous past studies have shown a link between levels of physical activity and the risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Despite the fact that mortality from CVD has decreased in recent decades, it remains a leading contributor to the global burden of disease and physical activity is an important, modifiable risk factor that can be implemented in a person’s lifestyle without too much difficulty. However, most of the evidence in studies to date has relied on self-reported levels of physical activity, which may be prone to various sources of bias and inaccuracy.
MedPage Today
Blood Type Tied to Early-Onset Stroke Risk
Two variants in ABO, a known stroke locus, were linked with early-onset ischemic stroke risk, a meta-analysis of genome-wide association studies (GWAS) showed. The variants tagged blood type subgroups O1 and A1, and effect sizes were significantly larger in early-onset (under age 60) than late-onset stroke, reported Braxton Mitchell, PhD, MPH, of University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore, and co-authors in Neurology.
MedPage Today
Inflammation a Culprit in Long COVID Heart Problems
While long COVID holds many mysteries, researchers found clues to the heart symptoms common in these patients, which pointed to ongoing inflammation as the mediator. In a cohort of 346 previously healthy patients with initially mild COVID-19, most seen for lingering symptoms a median of around 4 months later, structural heart disease and elevated biomarkers for cardiac injury or dysfunction were rare.
Medical News Today
Is there a link between your blood type and risk of stroke?
A stroke is a medical emergency that can lead to lifelong disability, and the risk of stroke can increase based on certain factors. A recent study found that people with type A blood may be at a higher risk for early onset stroke. Some factors, like blood type, cannot be...
MedPage Today
Do Some Specialties Need to Get Better at Documenting Hypertension in Patient Notes?
SAN DIEGO -- Across internal medicine specialties, endocrinology and others stood out for their very low documentation of hypertension in patient notes, a study found. A compilation of a random sample of 10,000 patients with clinic visits, and a keyword search of the 5,600 clinic visits associated with elevated blood pressures (BPs), revealed rheumatology, immunology, and endocrinology to explicitly mention elevated BP or hypertension in the notes for fewer than 10% of cases, according to Linnea Polgreen, PhD, of University of Iowa College of Pharmacy in Iowa City.
MedPage Today
Does the Picture of HTN Disorders in Children Vary by Age, Preterm Birth?
SAN DIEGO -- An effort to better characterize the epidemiology of youth with hypertension disorders pointed to primary hypertension as the dominant etiology in older children and those with worse systolic blood pressure (BP), whereas preterm birth was not documented enough to show a relationship with hypertension. In preliminary data...
