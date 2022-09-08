A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Barcelona visits last-place Cádiz seeking a fifth straight win before its highly anticipated trip to Bayern Munich in the Champions League next week. Former Bayern star Robert Lewandowski is enjoying a superb start at Barcelona with eight goals in his last four games, including a hat trick in Barcelona’s Champions League opener. Cádiz, which has lost all four of its games without scoring, may also give Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández the opportunity to rest his top players for Bayern. Atlético Madrid hosts Celta Vigo with all eyes on whether coach Diego Simeone will finally use Antoine Griezmann as a starter instead of a late substitute as he has in every game. Sevilla visits Espanyol with pressure on coach Julen Lopetegui to get their first win of the season, while Valencia is at Rayo Vallecano with star signing Edinson Cavani yet to debut.

UEFA ・ 2 DAYS AGO