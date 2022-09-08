ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

FOX Sports

Rose's revenge as Leipzig beats Dortmund, Bayern held again

BERLIN (AP) — Leipzig’s new coach Marco Rose oversaw a 3-0 rout of Borussia Dortmund, the club which fired him at the end of last season, and Bayern Munich was held Saturday to its third straight draw in the Bundesliga with a 2-2 draw against Stuttgart. Serhou Guirassy...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Formerly known for its goals, Atalanta relies on defense now

ROME (AP) — Atalanta, the team that drew praise and admiration around Europe in recent seasons for its free-flowing attack and abundance of goals, is relying more on its defense these days. With Luis Muriel having just returned from injury and strike partner Duván Zapata likely out for another...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Barcelona visits Cádiz; Sanchez back for Marseille

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Barcelona visits last-place Cádiz seeking a fifth straight win before its highly anticipated trip to Bayern Munich in the Champions League next week. Former Bayern star Robert Lewandowski is enjoying a superb start at Barcelona with eight goals in his last four games, including a hat trick in Barcelona’s Champions League opener. Cádiz, which has lost all four of its games without scoring, may also give Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández the opportunity to rest his top players for Bayern. Atlético Madrid hosts Celta Vigo with all eyes on whether coach Diego Simeone will finally use Antoine Griezmann as a starter instead of a late substitute as he has in every game. Sevilla visits Espanyol with pressure on coach Julen Lopetegui to get their first win of the season, while Valencia is at Rayo Vallecano with star signing Edinson Cavani yet to debut.
UEFA
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Madrid without injured Benzema against Mallorca

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Real Madrid is without Karim Benzema when it hosts Mallorca in the Spanish league. Benzema injured a tendon and a muscle in his right leg in Madrid’s 3-0 win at Celtic in the Champions League. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says that he will give more playing time to Eden Hazard after the player stepped up to lead the team in Glasgow with a goal and two assists. Ancelotti could also rest some other regular starters ahead of the Champions League match against Leipzig on Wednesday and then a derby against Atlético Madrid. Coached by Javier Aguirre, Mallorca has only lost once in four rounds. Undefeated Villarreal visits Real Betis in a clash of teams hoping to compete for a top-four finish. A win would lift Villarreal level on points with overnight leader Barcelona, which is one point ahead of Madrid.
UEFA
BBC

M﻿atip 'ready to help the team'

J﻿oel Matip is fully fit and ready to help address Liverpool's defensive issues as they aim to get their Champions League campaign back on track against Ajax. T﻿he centre-back has come on as a second-half substitute in their past two games after missing the previous four matches because of injury.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Cologne 0-1 Union Berlin: Visitors go top of Bundesliga for first time

Union Berlin went top of the German Bundesliga for the first in their history by edging past Cologne. An early own goal by Timo Hubers separated the sides, before Union's Jordan Siebatcheu had a 10th-minute penalty saved by Marvin Schwabe. The home side were reduced to 10 men nine minutes...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Jay Spearing: “Absolute Honor” Returning To Liverpool Academy As Player-Coach

Jay Spearing began his career in the Liverpool FC Academy, where he was part of the team that won the 2007 FA Youth Cup. Despite his diminutive stature, the combative midfielder went on to make 25 appearances for the Reds senior team, including a start in the 2012 FA Cup final. His career ultimately lay in the lower divisions, playing for Bolton and Blackburn in the Championship before dropping into League One with Blackpool, and then League Two with Tranmere.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Robbie Fowler On Liverpool’s “Real Problems”

In the six weeks since the 2022-23 season kicked off, Liverpool have gone from one of the title favourites to looking like it will be in a fight to finish top four. In Europe, after their first group stage game, making the knockouts looks like it will be a challenge.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Chelsea eye Josko Gvardiol as Graham Potter's first signing

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Chelsea to try again...
MLS
FOX Sports

Dynamo, Sporting Kansas City tie 0-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Steve Clark made six saves for the Houston Dynamo and John Pulskamp had three saves for Sporting Kansas City in a scoreless draw Saturday. Sporting KC (8-15-7) outshot the Dynamo (8-16-6) 20-11. These teams take to the pitch again Tuesday, with the Dynamo hosting the New...
HOUSTON, TX
BBC

Rangers' match with Napoli put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST

Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 14 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers' Champions League match with Napoli has been put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST, Uefa has announced. Uefa said the rescheduling was "due to the...
UEFA
FOX Sports

Duran Palacio's 2 goals lead Fire over Inter Miami 3-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Jhon Jader Duran Palacio scored two twice and Xherdan Shaqiri got his team-high fifth goal to lead the Chicago Fire over Inter Miami 3-1 on Saturday. Duran Palacio scored his first goal for the Fire (9-13-8) in the 40th minute, assisted by Boris Sekulic. He added a goal in the 87th minute.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Arsenal-PSV game in London off ahead of queen's funeral

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Arsenal's home game in the Europa League this week was postponed by UEFA on Monday because of the limited police resources available after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The north London club was due to host PSV Eindhoven on Thursday, when the city will...
UEFA

