Chelsea Owner Todd Boehly "Has No Idea About Football", Says Mainz Sporting Director
Mainz sporting director Christian Heidel has taken aim at the Chelsea co-owner following his decision to fire Thomas Tuchel.
FOX Sports
Rose's revenge as Leipzig beats Dortmund, Bayern held again
BERLIN (AP) — Leipzig’s new coach Marco Rose oversaw a 3-0 rout of Borussia Dortmund, the club which fired him at the end of last season, and Bayern Munich was held Saturday to its third straight draw in the Bundesliga with a 2-2 draw against Stuttgart. Serhou Guirassy...
FOX Sports
Formerly known for its goals, Atalanta relies on defense now
ROME (AP) — Atalanta, the team that drew praise and admiration around Europe in recent seasons for its free-flowing attack and abundance of goals, is relying more on its defense these days. With Luis Muriel having just returned from injury and strike partner Duván Zapata likely out for another...
MATCHDAY: Barcelona visits Cádiz; Sanchez back for Marseille
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Saturday:. Barcelona visits last-place Cádiz seeking a fifth straight win before its highly anticipated trip to Bayern Munich in the Champions League next week. Former Bayern star Robert Lewandowski is enjoying a superb start at Barcelona with eight goals in his last four games, including a hat trick in Barcelona’s Champions League opener. Cádiz, which has lost all four of its games without scoring, may also give Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández the opportunity to rest his top players for Bayern. Atlético Madrid hosts Celta Vigo with all eyes on whether coach Diego Simeone will finally use Antoine Griezmann as a starter instead of a late substitute as he has in every game. Sevilla visits Espanyol with pressure on coach Julen Lopetegui to get their first win of the season, while Valencia is at Rayo Vallecano with star signing Edinson Cavani yet to debut.
MATCHDAY: Madrid without injured Benzema against Mallorca
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Real Madrid is without Karim Benzema when it hosts Mallorca in the Spanish league. Benzema injured a tendon and a muscle in his right leg in Madrid’s 3-0 win at Celtic in the Champions League. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says that he will give more playing time to Eden Hazard after the player stepped up to lead the team in Glasgow with a goal and two assists. Ancelotti could also rest some other regular starters ahead of the Champions League match against Leipzig on Wednesday and then a derby against Atlético Madrid. Coached by Javier Aguirre, Mallorca has only lost once in four rounds. Undefeated Villarreal visits Real Betis in a clash of teams hoping to compete for a top-four finish. A win would lift Villarreal level on points with overnight leader Barcelona, which is one point ahead of Madrid.
Is VAR Exposing The Standard Of Officiating In The Premier League?
Another weekend full of officiating and VAR controversy in the Premier League. LFCTR look at who is to blame.
BBC
Matip 'ready to help the team'
Joel Matip is fully fit and ready to help address Liverpool's defensive issues as they aim to get their Champions League campaign back on track against Ajax. The centre-back has come on as a second-half substitute in their past two games after missing the previous four matches because of injury.
BBC
Cologne 0-1 Union Berlin: Visitors go top of Bundesliga for first time
Union Berlin went top of the German Bundesliga for the first in their history by edging past Cologne. An early own goal by Timo Hubers separated the sides, before Union's Jordan Siebatcheu had a 10th-minute penalty saved by Marvin Schwabe. The home side were reduced to 10 men nine minutes...
Report: Bernardo Silva To PSG Was Never Advanced Or Realistic
Despite interest from the club and an official bid being launched, Bernardo Silva to PSG was never a realistic transfer.
BBC
Graham Potter: Former Brighton manager explains Chelsea move in open letter
Graham Potter says he felt he had to "grasp a new opportunity" as he explained in an open letter to fans why he left Brighton to join Chelsea. Potter, 47, became Chelsea manager on Thursday after three years at Brighton. "For some, I recognise that the change that comes so...
Premier League Fixtures Set To Continue Next Weekend
The Premier League is set to continue next weekend after this weeks round of fixtures were postponed.
Report: Arsenal v PSV Eindhoven Postponed? Chelsea v Liverpool Next?
Is Liverpool’s trip to Chelsea next week along with Arsenal’s Europa League tie against PSV Eindhoven to be postponed?
SB Nation
Jay Spearing: “Absolute Honor” Returning To Liverpool Academy As Player-Coach
Jay Spearing began his career in the Liverpool FC Academy, where he was part of the team that won the 2007 FA Youth Cup. Despite his diminutive stature, the combative midfielder went on to make 25 appearances for the Reds senior team, including a start in the 2012 FA Cup final. His career ultimately lay in the lower divisions, playing for Bolton and Blackburn in the Championship before dropping into League One with Blackpool, and then League Two with Tranmere.
SB Nation
Robbie Fowler On Liverpool’s “Real Problems”
In the six weeks since the 2022-23 season kicked off, Liverpool have gone from one of the title favourites to looking like it will be in a fight to finish top four. In Europe, after their first group stage game, making the knockouts looks like it will be a challenge.
Impressive Thiago Alcantara Data Shows Liverpool What They Have Been Missing
The 31-year-old returned against Napoli in midweek to outshine teammates in second-half cameo.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Chelsea eye Josko Gvardiol as Graham Potter's first signing
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Chelsea to try again...
MLS・
FOX Sports
Dynamo, Sporting Kansas City tie 0-0
HOUSTON (AP) — Steve Clark made six saves for the Houston Dynamo and John Pulskamp had three saves for Sporting Kansas City in a scoreless draw Saturday. Sporting KC (8-15-7) outshot the Dynamo (8-16-6) 20-11. These teams take to the pitch again Tuesday, with the Dynamo hosting the New...
BBC
Rangers' match with Napoli put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 14 September Kick-off: 20:00 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app. Rangers' Champions League match with Napoli has been put back 24 hours to Wednesday at 20:00 BST, Uefa has announced. Uefa said the rescheduling was "due to the...
FOX Sports
Duran Palacio's 2 goals lead Fire over Inter Miami 3-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Jhon Jader Duran Palacio scored two twice and Xherdan Shaqiri got his team-high fifth goal to lead the Chicago Fire over Inter Miami 3-1 on Saturday. Duran Palacio scored his first goal for the Fire (9-13-8) in the 40th minute, assisted by Boris Sekulic. He added a goal in the 87th minute.
FOX Sports
Arsenal-PSV game in London off ahead of queen's funeral
NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Arsenal's home game in the Europa League this week was postponed by UEFA on Monday because of the limited police resources available after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The north London club was due to host PSV Eindhoven on Thursday, when the city will...
