Forum: Women-owned businesses changing workplace

By Jim Redden
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32PYLx_0hnQZHib00 The Portland Business Alliance draws big crowd with first in-person forum of the season.

The Portland Business Alliance has been one of the loudest voice for bringing more people back to downtown. It led by example by resuming its monthly breakfast forums as an exclusively in-person event on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Over 100 members and guests jammed a ballroom at the Hilton Hotel, which is struggling with financial problems and facing foreclosure. The turnout was also inspired by the topic, "How women are leading the workplace revolution." More than 90 percent of those who showed up were women.

They came to hear a panel of four successful women executives. All said that flexibility has been key to attracting and retaining quality employees. That included allowing women employees to adjust their schedules to cater for their young children and aging parents. During the pandemic, many other employers discovered that most workers want greater work-life flexibility, and that business can thrive outside of a traditional 9-to-5 office setting.

"Benefits need to include customizing schedules. My supervisors have become experts in childcare and eldercare," said Wendy Lane, managing partner of the FINN Partners public relations firm, which she started when she had three children.

Pat Welch, co-founder & CEO of Boly:Welch, agreed. She started the employment placement company as a single mother with another single mother 38 years ago.

"Both of us needed more flexibility than our previous employers allowed," Welch said.

Kay Toran, president & CEO of the Volunteers of America social service agency, said the pandemic accelerated ongoing changes in the workplace by proving the value of remote and hybrid work.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hnQZHib00

"The pandemic was an interrupter, not interruption in daily work. It proved one size does not fit all," said Toran.

And Paula Barran, a partner at the Barran Liebman law firm, said life is all about budgeting time. She admitted remote school was a tremendous burden for parents who needed to supervise their children, but said only one lawyer had felt forced to leave the firm.

The panel was moderated by Jessica Getman, president of Brown & Brown Northwest Insurance and chair of the PBA board of directors.

"The future the workplace is a bright future if we customize," said Getman.

All four panelists are former PBA Glass Ceiling Breaker honorees, previously recognized at the organization's annual "A Place With No Ceiling" event. The next one will happen on Thursday, Sept. 29, at the Oregon Museum of Science & Industry.

More information about the PBA and the event can be found here.

Comments / 0

