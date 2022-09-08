Read full article on original website
Death of the Queen: what we know
Queen Elizabeth II has died, aged 96, at Balmoral Castle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are traveling to see the Queen after doctors said they were 'concerned' for her health
Buckingham Palace announced early Thursday that Queen Elizabeth is under medical supervision at Balmoral.
The Queen to lie in state in London: everything you need to know
The public will be invited to view the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall from Wednesday afternoon to the morning of her funeral on Monday
‘Her final journey begins’: the front pages as Queen’s coffin arrives in Edinburgh
Same scenes fill UK front pages: the Queen’s coffin, draped in the royal standard, being borne to Holyroodhouse
Prince Harry going alone, without wife Meghan, to see Queen in Scotland - PA
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Britain's Prince Harry is travelling alone to Scotland, without his wife Meghan, to be with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth, after doctors expressed concern about her health on Thursday, PA Media reported.
Beheaded and exiled: the two previous King Charleses bookended the abolition of the monarchy
On September 8 2022, King Charles III ascended to the throne. Like his mother Queen Elizabeth II before him, he has opted to keep his own name as his regnal name. Traditionally, monarchs may choose their own regnal name, which can be different to the name they otherwise use. For example, Charles’s grandfather Albert became George VI (who reigned from 1936 to 1952). This strengthened the connection of his reign to that of his father George V (1910-36) after the abdication of his older brother, Edward VIII (Jan-Dec 1936). Although Edward was his first name, his family called him by the...
