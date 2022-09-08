ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump releases statement about the Queen's death: 'What a grand and beautiful lady she was—there was nobody like her!'

By Nicole Gaudiano
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O3ODr_0hnQPO6w00
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and then-US President Donald Trump attend an event on June 5, 2019, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

Daniel LEAL / AFP via Getty Images

  • Donald Trump called Queen Elizabeth II " a grand and beautiful lady" in a statement following her death.
  • "There was nobody like her!" wrote Trump, who visited with the queen twice in England while president.
  • In April, he remembered their "great time" at a state dinner, which he said are normally "a little boring."

Former President Donald Trump expressed his "sincere condolences" in a statement about the death of Queen Elizabeth II, saying he and former first lady Melania "will always cherish our time together with the Queen."

"What a grand and beautiful lady she was—there was nobody like her!…" he wrote on Truth Social.

The longest-reigning monarch in British history, the queen was 96 when she died on September 8, 2022 . She met 12 US presidents total , including with President Harry Truman in 1951 while still a princess. Her meetings with Trump in 2018 and 2019 "were surely the most unusual," Kitty Kelley, author of "The Royals," wrote for Insider.

Trump's 2018 visit to England was met with protests and a giant orange baby balloon resembling the US president in a diaper in London, and he kept the queen waiting when they were supposed to meet for tea. He breached royal protocol in 2019 by placing his hand on the queen's back during a banquet at Buckingham palace, Kelley wrote.

During an interview with Piers Morgan in April, Trump remembered having a "great time" with the queen sitting next to her at a dinner.

"We talked the whole night, and somebody said 'We've never seen her smile so much.'"

"They said they've never seen her have such a good time at a state dinner," he said. "You know normally they're a little boring, OK. This wasn't boring."

Trump's statement is below:

"Melania and I are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Together with our family and fellow Americans, we send our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom during this time of great sorrow and grief. Queen Elizabeth's historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world. However, she will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women. Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty's generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was—there was nobody like her! Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the great people of the United Kingdom as you honor her most meaningful life and exceptional service to the people. May God bless the Queen, may she reign forever in our hearts, and may God hold her and Prince Philip in abiding care."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 143

Viva Satire!
3d ago

Trump: "I thought she was such a great lady, that I walked up ahead of her when we met. Breaking all of the protocols I was told about, so the cameras could focus on ME!"

Reply(47)
51
kimmiebrickell
3d ago

I thought what Trump wrote was very special all you hated go stuff yours with another booster shot, and take your dead beat administration with you

Reply(8)
28
Mickie Beckley
1d ago

That’s why he walked in front of her and put his arm around her when they toasted? Idiot Someone had to brief him about protocol!!!

Reply
7
Related
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles III may consider allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become part-time Royals

Kng Charles Prince Harry Meghan MarkleThe list screenshot. When King Charles III was the Prince of Wales it was rumored that in the event of the death of the Queen he might be open to changes where his son Prince Harry was concerned. The late Elizabeth Ii refused the request of the Prince and Meghan Markle to have their duties reduced so they could become part-time working Royals.
International Business Times

Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Grandchild Is Not Prince William Or Harry

Queen Elizabeth II adored all eight of her grandchildren, but she was believed to have had a favorite among them. While Prince William and Prince Harry may be the most well-known among her grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor, the 18-year-old daughter of Queen Elizabeth's youngest son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was thought to have been the late monarch's favorite, according to Reader's Digest.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Morgan
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Piers Morgan
Person
Kitty Kelley
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Donald Trump
The List

Donald Trump Makes A Startling New Claim About The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago

The now-infamous FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is nearly a month old as of this writing. In that time, Trump himself has responded with a number of accusations and claims, some of them contradictory. Per MSNBC, the former president has variously accused the FBI of not asking for the documents in the first place, then of planting evidence and of staging a photo of classified documents to make him look careless. He declared that he had already declassified the documents, and petitioned a Florida court to appoint a "special master" to determine whether the seized papers can be used by the Department of Justice.
POTUS
The Independent

Final picture of Queen Elizabeth II before her death

Queen Elizabeth II has died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle surrounded by her family.The above picture is one of the last public images of the Queen, taken two days before her death at her Scottish home on 6 September 2022.It was taken by PA photographer Jane Barlow, who was chosen to record the moment the queen appointed the fifteenth prime minster of her reign, Liz Truss.On the evening of Thursday 8 September, a notice posted on the gates of Buckingham Palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Great Britain#Afp#Getty Images Donald Trump#Truth Social#British
OK! Magazine

Doctor Fears Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Bruised Hands’ Are An Alarming Sign Of Leukemia

Concerns are continuing to grow over Queen Elizabeth's well-being following Buckingham Palace's announcement that doctors are seriously concerned about her health. There has yet to be an explanation as to her exact medical woes, but an image of the Queen shaking hands with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, might point to why, as in the snapshot, the monarch had visible bruises on the dorsal side of her hand.
CANCER
The List

Melania Trump's Confidantes Reveal How She Feels About A Second Shot At First Lady

It's no secret that former president Donald Trump was outspoken about his feelings throughout his presidency. He often took to Twitter to speak out about everything from the weekly "Saturday Night Live" sketches to commentary on foreign policy (via The Washington Post). When he was banned from the platform, he created his own social media site, where he continues to speak his mind to his loyal followers.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Jared Kushner reveals Trump told Ivanka about his surprise marriage proposal via intercom

Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has revealed in his upcoming book that the former president told his daughter Ivanka about his surprise plan to propose.In his book Breaking History: A White House Memoir, Mr Kushner, 41, wrote about his time as the White House advisor and also refered to his relationship with the former president’s daughter, who is now his wife.Mr Kushner said he had informed Mr Trump of his plans to surprise Ivanka with a proposal, but the former president had intimated his daughter.He said that he visited Trump Tower to ask for Ivanka’s hand in marriage and...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Michelle Obama Stuns In Sheer Dress As Her & Barack’s Official White House Portraits Are Unveiled

Michelle Obama made her return to the White House looking absolutely stunning in a red and pink sheer ombre dress as she attended the unveiling of her and former president Barack’s official portraits on Sept. 7. The 58-year-old former first lady, looked stunning when wore the custom ombre dress by Christy Rilling Atelier with a cinched-in waist and pleated skirt.
POTUS
Business Insider

Business Insider

607K+
Followers
39K+
Post
315M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy