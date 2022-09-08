ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Recent rains completely busted the drought in Houston (for now)

By Travis Herzog via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

How about some good news? Recent rains have completely busted the drought in Houston!

ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says drought conditions are completely gone from most of Harris, Liberty and Montgomery Counties, but severe drought conditions still persist west of Houston.

In the last 30 days, over a foot of rain has fallen in parts of Houston and Harris County, and that has been enough to completely wipe away the drought conditions for most Houstonians.

Drought conditions have eased over most of Texas, but we still have a ways to go to completely end the drought.

In fact, Travis says drought conditions will either stay the same or slightly worsen over the next week with a mostly-dry weather pattern setting up over the Lone Star State.

For weather updates, follow Travis Herzog on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

RELATED:

Dallas flooding in August is benefitting Houston-area in some ways, officials say

Drought conditions across southeast Texas continue to improve after weeks of dry and hot weather. ABC13 spoke with officials who say we had the 14th driest July in the last 128 years.

Scorching, global drought has uncovered lost artifacts around the world

As Italy faces its worst drought in seventy years, the lack of rainfall in Rome has brought ancient ruins to the surface of the Tiber River.

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Pink Elephant Sale: First on HL!

Wednesday on Houston Life, join us at our new time, 1:00 p.m. We’re live from the River Oaks Garden Club’s Pink Elephant Sale. It’s the oldest rummage sale in Houston. You’ll see the huge bargains, first on Houston Life! That’s Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
KENS 5

Group of cyclists wearing little to no clothes takes to the streets of Houston with a message

HOUSTON — Cyclists were out in Houston Saturday night in an effort to bring attention to cyclist safety in the city, and they did so in a peculiar way. It was a spectacle on busy streets a group of cyclists pedaled through for the 12th annual "World Naked Bike Ride Houston." The name says it all, cyclists rode either nude or nearly nude through the streets of Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Lone Star, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Harris County, TX
Government
Houston, TX
Government
City
Italy, TX
City
West, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Southeast Texas#Liberty
mocomotive.com

Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
L'Observateur

Coast Guard medevacs man from jetty near Galveston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from the Galveston North Jetty near Galveston, Texas, Friday. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a medevac request at 10:51 p.m. from a good Samaritan stating a 51-year-old man was experiencing symptoms of a heart attack on the jetty. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.
GALVESTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
KTRE

James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KWTX

Houston armed suspects wanted in eye care store robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery. An unknown man entered a eye care store at around 2:10 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 5800 block of San Felipe asking about sunglasses. While showing...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Family looking for answers after Houston woman killed in Virginia crash

HOUSTON — A family is looking for answers after a Houston woman was killed when officials say the RV she was riding in crashed into a tractor-trailer in Virginia. The crash happened on Thursday, September 8. Officials say two people died in the accident and at least seven others were injured.
KTRE

Houston company’s natural gas pipeline catches fire SE of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Federal agencies are investigating a natural gas pipeline explosion that started a blaze that towered over a lake southeast of New Orleans and the Coast Guard said the fire was out by Friday evening. The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration says preliminary information indicates...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
149K+
Followers
16K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy