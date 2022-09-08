Recent rains completely busted the drought in Houston (for now)

How about some good news? Recent rains have completely busted the drought in Houston!

ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says drought conditions are completely gone from most of Harris, Liberty and Montgomery Counties, but severe drought conditions still persist west of Houston.

In the last 30 days, over a foot of rain has fallen in parts of Houston and Harris County, and that has been enough to completely wipe away the drought conditions for most Houstonians.

Drought conditions have eased over most of Texas, but we still have a ways to go to completely end the drought.

In fact, Travis says drought conditions will either stay the same or slightly worsen over the next week with a mostly-dry weather pattern setting up over the Lone Star State.

Drought conditions across southeast Texas continue to improve after weeks of dry and hot weather. ABC13 spoke with officials who say we had the 14th driest July in the last 128 years.

