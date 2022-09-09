ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK's Boris Johnson: 'This is our country's saddest day'

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the country felt a deep and personal sense of loss at the passing of Queen Elizabeth, paying his tribute to the monarch.

"She seemed so timeless and so wonderful that I am afraid we had come to believe, like children, that she would just go on and on," Johnson said.

"Wave after wave of grief is rolling across the world, from Balmoral — where our thoughts are with all the Royal Family — and breaking far beyond this country and throughout that great Commonwealth of nations that she so cherished and which cherished her in return."

Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar and Muvija M; editing by William James

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

