Uvalde, TX

Apache tribes in Arizona are leading the way in saving Emory oak trees

As Emory oak trees in parts of Arizona disappear, members of several Apache tribes are working on a collaborative plan with the U.S. Forest Service and researchers to preserve them. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Emory oak trees are dying in Arizona, stricken by drought, climate change and decades of fire suppression...
