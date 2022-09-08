ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

fredericksburg.today

UMW president makes ‘Virginia 500’ Power List

Virginia Business magazine has announced the Virginia 500: 2022-23 Power List, naming University of Mary Washington President Troy Paino among the commonwealth’s top education leaders. “It’s like the Fortune 500, but instead of focusing on companies, it’s about people,” said Virginia Business Editor Richard Foster in the publication’s opening...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WSLS

One displaced after housefire near Lynchburg

BOONSBORO, Va. – Firefighters said early Sunday at 2:03 am; they confirmed a structure fire on Chadwick Drive in Boonsboro. Dispatch informed that all residents were out of the residence. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed an active fire through the roof. Units operated to extinguish the fire around 3:30...
BOONSBORO, MD
wsvaonline.com

Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia

New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
VIRGINIA STATE
breezejmu.org

No injuries, 5 vehicles damaged in on-campus crash

A vehicle hit five cars and damaged the electrical system in JMU’s D3 parking lot outside of the Festival Conference & Student Center on Thursday night, according to JMU PD Chief Anthony Matos. There were no injuries, he said. Matos said he believes the driver, who was arrested at...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

Car and tractor found in Shenandoah River

You don’t see this every day. Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says he was recently made aware of an abandoned vehicle and a tractor sitting in the middle of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. He says he has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to attempt to remedy this situation quickly.
PAGE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Nelson County deputies participate in 'I love Nelson Kids' event

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office went to the "I love Nelson Kids" event on Saturday. The event was held at the Nelson Center, the department said. "Our staff enjoyed fellowship with our community while also providing Identakid services for our youth," the department said.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

UPD asks for help to identify person seen on surveillance video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is asking for help to identify a person who may have information regarding a reported hate crime on Grounds. On Friday, the department released multiple images of a person in connection with the investigation into a noose found on...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wina.com

Augusta Sheriff looking for missing 50-year old

STAUNTON (WINA) – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 50-year-old man. David L. Herbaugh was last seen in Augusta County Thursday. The sheriff’s office believes he may be heading to the Roanoke area. He should be driving a black, 1996 Chevrolet truck...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA

