NBC 29 News
Virginia’s First Annual Cannabis Freedom Festival held in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Virginia Hemp Coalition and the Commonwealth Collective hosted its first ever Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival. At the Shops at Stonefield, people gathered to celebrate hemp and cannabis rights in Virginia. They say there will be no shame or fear during this...
fredericksburg.today
UMW president makes ‘Virginia 500’ Power List
Virginia Business magazine has announced the Virginia 500: 2022-23 Power List, naming University of Mary Washington President Troy Paino among the commonwealth’s top education leaders. “It’s like the Fortune 500, but instead of focusing on companies, it’s about people,” said Virginia Business Editor Richard Foster in the publication’s opening...
What sparked barn fire that killed 9 Virginia horses
"Bystanders reported multiple horses trapped inside, and one had escaped with minor burns, which were treated. Unfortunately, 9 horses are deceased as a result of the fire."
WSLS
One displaced after housefire near Lynchburg
BOONSBORO, Va. – Firefighters said early Sunday at 2:03 am; they confirmed a structure fire on Chadwick Drive in Boonsboro. Dispatch informed that all residents were out of the residence. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed an active fire through the roof. Units operated to extinguish the fire around 3:30...
NBC 29 News
The town of Louisa will be the first in Virginia to implement the “Lights On!” program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Louisa Police Department is the first police department in Virginia to make use of the “Lights On!” program. The program is run by a nonprofit organization of the same name, and issues vouchers to help pay up to $250 to help pay lighting repairs on vehicles.
wsvaonline.com
Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia
New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
This may be the source of that smoky smell near your home
"Hanover County Fire-EMS Department has received a number of calls today for service related to smoke investigations," a Hanover Fire spokesperson posted on social media.
Augusta Free Press
Note to Virginia coach Tony Elliott: It’s ‘us,’ not ‘them’
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. “That was a rough day at the office right there,” Virginia football coach Tony Elliott said after his team’s loss to Illinois on Saturday, and he wasn’t just talking about the football part of things.
wina.com
Ryan to UVA community: We will “find out who did this and . . . hold them accountable”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – University of Virginia Police continue their search for the person who draped a noose around the neck of the Homer statue on the Lawn late Wednesday night.The noose was noticed by security early Thursday morning with security video identifying when it happened. President Jim Ryan...
cbs19news
Albemarle County Fire Rescue responds to laundry fire at Morningside of Charlottesville
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County Fire and Rescue, and Charlottesville Fire Department received a call about a structure fire at the Morningside of Charlottesville Assisted Living Center. According to the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue, the fire took place at approximately 5:10 P.M. Firefighters arrived on...
breezejmu.org
No injuries, 5 vehicles damaged in on-campus crash
A vehicle hit five cars and damaged the electrical system in JMU’s D3 parking lot outside of the Festival Conference & Student Center on Thursday night, according to JMU PD Chief Anthony Matos. There were no injuries, he said. Matos said he believes the driver, who was arrested at...
wsvaonline.com
Car and tractor found in Shenandoah River
You don’t see this every day. Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says he was recently made aware of an abandoned vehicle and a tractor sitting in the middle of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. He says he has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to attempt to remedy this situation quickly.
WHSV
Augusta Co. Circuit Court Clerk to help preserve history throughout commonwealth
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County Circuit Court now houses eight newly restored historic record books with information dating back to 1745. The documents contain death records, wills and deeds. A grant of $48,000 made it possible. “It allowed eight volumes to be restored, rather than normally the four that...
WHSV
Open Doors new Director of Operations hitting the ground running
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Open Doors low barrier homeless shelter in Harrisonburg has hired a new Director of Operations. Nate Riddle stepped into the role this week in a time of great transition for the shelter. “When the position came open here at Open Doors, I found it to be...
Active death investigation with large police presence in Culpeper County
Culpeper Police Department is encouraging members of the community to avoid an area in the northeast outskirts of town due to an active death investigation.
NBC 29 News
Southwood mobile home redevelopment produces permanent home for Madrid family, hundreds more units to come
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County family is getting a first look at their brand new home. It’s part of a multi-million dollar project that has been years in the making, where families in Southwood’s community are moving from mobile homes to something more permanent. The Habitat...
WSET
Nelson County deputies participate in 'I love Nelson Kids' event
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office went to the "I love Nelson Kids" event on Saturday. The event was held at the Nelson Center, the department said. "Our staff enjoyed fellowship with our community while also providing Identakid services for our youth," the department said.
cbs19news
UPD asks for help to identify person seen on surveillance video
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia Police Department is asking for help to identify a person who may have information regarding a reported hate crime on Grounds. On Friday, the department released multiple images of a person in connection with the investigation into a noose found on...
9 horses dead, 1 burned in Hanover County barn fire
Nine horses are dead and one is being treated for burns after a fire broke out at a barn in Hanover County on Friday.
wina.com
Augusta Sheriff looking for missing 50-year old
STAUNTON (WINA) – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 50-year-old man. David L. Herbaugh was last seen in Augusta County Thursday. The sheriff’s office believes he may be heading to the Roanoke area. He should be driving a black, 1996 Chevrolet truck...
