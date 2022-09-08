Read full article on original website
NPR
News brief: Ukraine recaptures key territory, Xi-Putin meeting, insulin prices
Ukrainian forces reclaimed a wide swath of territory in the northeast. China's president will make his first trip out of China in over two years. U.S. states aim to lower the high cost of insulin. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. Ukraine's military had a very good weekend. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. Ukrainian forces...
NPR
Ukraine makes surprise advances in the east; Russian-held nuclear reactor powers down
Ukraine has retaken a number of villages in the country's east. These gains come as the operator of the Russian-held nuclear power plant said it will power down the last working reactor there. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Ukrainian forces have broken through Russia's front lines in the east, retaking strategic towns...
NPR
What they're saying in Russia about Ukraine's advances
We're going to begin this hour with what appears to have been a major victory for Ukraine over the weekend. Amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russian forces withdrew from several key cities in Ukraine's northeast. Given how hard Russian leaders have worked to control the narrative about the war, especially at home, we thought it important to hear just what is being said about this in Russia. So we're joined now by NPR's Charles Maynes in Moscow. Charles, welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
NPR
Xi-Putin meeting marks a closer relationship between the 2 global powers
President Xi Jinping is traveling outside China for the first time since the start of the pandemic. He'll meet with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at a security forum meeting in Uzbekistan. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The leader of China, Xi Jinping, is preparing to make his first trip out of his...
NPR
Week in politics: Mar-A-Lago filings; Steve Bannon indicted; Midterm voter sentiment
The political ramifications of the court filings for a special master to review government documents seized at Mar-a-Lago. Also, signs the economy may work to the Democrats' advantage in November. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. And we're going to turn now to NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving to chew over...
Ukraine troop advance reaches Russian border as Moscow shells ‘densely populated’ Kharkiv
Ukraine forces continued to push forwards and recapture invaded territory – even reaching the Russian border in one area – officials said on Monday, as criticism of the war grew louder in Russia.Blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags fluttered over newly liberated towns in the northeast of the country with Kyiv claiming its troops had freed more than 20 settlements in 24 hours. Russia acknowledged it was abandoning Izium, its main stronghold in the area.As the seven-month-long war entered a seemingly critical phase, Russian forces responded by attacking power stations and other critical infrastructure in Kharkiv, plunging thousands of people in cities...
Feds charge woman who threatened to kill the judge in Mar-a-Lago records case, alleging she claimed to be 'Trump's hitman'
Judge Aileen Cannon, who is presiding over the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, recently received death threats, according to federal officials.
NPR
Although the killing of journalists is rare in the U.S., threats of doing so are not
Earlier this month, an investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Jeff German, was found stabbed dead outside his home. Now, the murder was disturbing in its own right, but then a shocking arrest was made. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on suspicion of murdering German. Now, the authorities have not provided a specific motive, but German had previously reported on mismanagement and a hostile work environment in Telles's office. Telles denied the accusations and went after German on social media. Although the killing of journalists is rare in the U.S., threats of doing so are not. And the important local reporting German worked on is also disappearing across the U.S. as more and more local news outlets close their doors.
NPR
Are federal judges more likely to side with presidents who appoint them?
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with professor Neal Devins of William and Mary School of Law about whether federal judges side with the presidents who appoint them. The judge overseeing the handling of government documents seized at Mar-a-Lago last month has drawn scrutiny from the media and the legal profession. Judge Aileen Cannon is overseeing a case that focuses on former President Donald Trump, and yet she was nominated by Trump in his last year in office. Here to discuss the relationship between judges and politics is Neal Devins, a professor at the William & Mary Law School. Thank you so much for joining us.
NPR
Justice Dept. and Trump lawyers dispute how the Mar-A-Lago special master should work
Lawyers for former President Trump and the Justice Department laid bare significant differences over who should serve as an independent special master to review materials collected during the Aug. 8 court-authorized search of Trump's Mar-A-Lago club that turned up highly classified documents. They also split over how the special master...
NPR
Trump and the Justice Department have submitted picks for a special master. Now what?
The Justice Department and lawyers representing former president Donald continue to tussle over his request for a special master to review the materials seized from Mar-a-Lago. It's not just that the two sides don't see eye to eye about whether a special master should be part of the proceedings in...
NPR
How Biden's judicial record could affect the country's courts
President Biden has appointed a record number of judges to the federal bench so far, more than any other president has at this point in their tenure since John F Kennedy. And most of those positions have been filled by women and people of color, that according to a recent analysis by the Pew Research Center.
NPR
What is 'executive privilege', the term at the center of the Mar-A-Lago legal battle?
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Jonathan Shaub about the role of executive privilege in the legal battle over government documents found at Mar-a-Lago. Shaub teaches law at the University of Kentucky. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. The legal battle over classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago continues, and one phrase that stands out...
NPR
Voter sentiment towards Democrats is shifting in the run-up to the midterm election
Midterm elections are traditionally considered a referendum on the president's performance. That can make the party in the White House feel vulnerable. For most of this year, it was thought President Biden's low approval ratings pushed down by the hasty U.S. departure from Afghanistan, high prices at the gas pump, and stubborn inflation would lead to significant losses for Democrats. But now, just two months from Election Day, maybe things have shifted. Amy Walter, editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report, joins us. Amy, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
An audio tour of Queen Elizabeth meeting 13 U.S. Presidents across seven decades
An audio tour of Queen Elizabeth II's meetings with 13 different U.S. presidents in her seven decades on the throne. The death of Queen Elizabeth II closes a chapter in British history that lasted seven decades. And over that time, the queen met 13 U.S. presidents. NPR's Don Gonyea has highlights.
NPR
Politics chat: State courts v. legislatures on election laws; Same-sex marriage bill
The midterm elections are more than two months away, but the groundwork is already being laid for a fight on virtually every aspect of the elections, from redistricting to who gets to vote and more. We're joined by NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara. MARA LIASSON, BYLINE:...
NPR
After decades in Queen Elizabeth's shadow, her son Charles is now Britain's king
NPR's Steve Inskeep and British journalist Tina Brown discuss the challenges facing King Charles III as he begins his reign. The last time a new monarch ascended its throne, the U.K. was a worldwide empire. Today, it still has worldwide influence, though it also faces a world of problems. King...
