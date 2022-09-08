ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

NPR

What they're saying in Russia about Ukraine's advances

We're going to begin this hour with what appears to have been a major victory for Ukraine over the weekend. Amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russian forces withdrew from several key cities in Ukraine's northeast. Given how hard Russian leaders have worked to control the narrative about the war, especially at home, we thought it important to hear just what is being said about this in Russia. So we're joined now by NPR's Charles Maynes in Moscow. Charles, welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
POLITICS
NPR

Xi-Putin meeting marks a closer relationship between the 2 global powers

President Xi Jinping is traveling outside China for the first time since the start of the pandemic. He'll meet with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at a security forum meeting in Uzbekistan. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The leader of China, Xi Jinping, is preparing to make his first trip out of his...
WORLD
The Independent

Ukraine troop advance reaches Russian border as Moscow shells ‘densely populated’ Kharkiv

Ukraine forces continued to push forwards and recapture invaded territory – even reaching the Russian border in one area – officials said on Monday, as criticism of the war grew louder in Russia.Blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags fluttered over newly liberated towns in the northeast of the country with Kyiv claiming its troops had freed more than 20 settlements in 24 hours. Russia acknowledged it was abandoning Izium, its main stronghold in the area.As the seven-month-long war entered a seemingly critical phase, Russian forces responded by attacking power stations and other critical infrastructure in Kharkiv, plunging thousands of people in cities...
POLITICS
NPR

Although the killing of journalists is rare in the U.S., threats of doing so are not

Earlier this month, an investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Jeff German, was found stabbed dead outside his home. Now, the murder was disturbing in its own right, but then a shocking arrest was made. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on suspicion of murdering German. Now, the authorities have not provided a specific motive, but German had previously reported on mismanagement and a hostile work environment in Telles's office. Telles denied the accusations and went after German on social media. Although the killing of journalists is rare in the U.S., threats of doing so are not. And the important local reporting German worked on is also disappearing across the U.S. as more and more local news outlets close their doors.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NPR

Are federal judges more likely to side with presidents who appoint them?

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with professor Neal Devins of William and Mary School of Law about whether federal judges side with the presidents who appoint them. The judge overseeing the handling of government documents seized at Mar-a-Lago last month has drawn scrutiny from the media and the legal profession. Judge Aileen Cannon is overseeing a case that focuses on former President Donald Trump, and yet she was nominated by Trump in his last year in office. Here to discuss the relationship between judges and politics is Neal Devins, a professor at the William & Mary Law School. Thank you so much for joining us.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NPR

Justice Dept. and Trump lawyers dispute how the Mar-A-Lago special master should work

Lawyers for former President Trump and the Justice Department laid bare significant differences over who should serve as an independent special master to review materials collected during the Aug. 8 court-authorized search of Trump's Mar-A-Lago club that turned up highly classified documents. They also split over how the special master...
POTUS
NPR

How Biden's judicial record could affect the country's courts

President Biden has appointed a record number of judges to the federal bench so far, more than any other president has at this point in their tenure since John F Kennedy. And most of those positions have been filled by women and people of color, that according to a recent analysis by the Pew Research Center.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NPR

Voter sentiment towards Democrats is shifting in the run-up to the midterm election

Midterm elections are traditionally considered a referendum on the president's performance. That can make the party in the White House feel vulnerable. For most of this year, it was thought President Biden's low approval ratings pushed down by the hasty U.S. departure from Afghanistan, high prices at the gas pump, and stubborn inflation would lead to significant losses for Democrats. But now, just two months from Election Day, maybe things have shifted. Amy Walter, editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report, joins us. Amy, thanks so much for being with us.
