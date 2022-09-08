Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Although the killing of journalists is rare in the U.S., threats of doing so are not
Earlier this month, an investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Jeff German, was found stabbed dead outside his home. Now, the murder was disturbing in its own right, but then a shocking arrest was made. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on suspicion of murdering German. Now, the authorities have not provided a specific motive, but German had previously reported on mismanagement and a hostile work environment in Telles's office. Telles denied the accusations and went after German on social media. Although the killing of journalists is rare in the U.S., threats of doing so are not. And the important local reporting German worked on is also disappearing across the U.S. as more and more local news outlets close their doors.
NPR
An audio tour of Queen Elizabeth meeting 13 U.S. Presidents across seven decades
An audio tour of Queen Elizabeth II's meetings with 13 different U.S. presidents in her seven decades on the throne. The death of Queen Elizabeth II closes a chapter in British history that lasted seven decades. And over that time, the queen met 13 U.S. presidents. NPR's Don Gonyea has highlights.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine claims Russian military command has stopped sending new units into country
Ukraine officials make claim Russian volunteers are refusing to serve in combat conditions after their counter-offensive
NPR
Ukraine is fighting both a physical and cyber war against Russia
Today, Ukrainian forces entered a key transportation and supply hub for the Russian military, a move even Russia's defense ministry confirmed. It follows a rapid advance by Ukrainian forces to retake ground in the northeastern part of the country. It could signal an important turning point in this six-month-old conflict, where Ukraine has been forced to defend itself against both conventional warfare and a more recent phenomenon, cyberattack. That's where we turn now.
RELATED PEOPLE
NPR
After decades in Queen Elizabeth's shadow, her son Charles is now Britain's king
NPR's Steve Inskeep and British journalist Tina Brown discuss the challenges facing King Charles III as he begins his reign. The last time a new monarch ascended its throne, the U.K. was a worldwide empire. Today, it still has worldwide influence, though it also faces a world of problems. King...
NPR
A look at Chris Licht's first few months as CNN's chairman and CEO
Chris Licht became CNN's chairman and CEO in May. A few months later, high-profile departures and arrivals may signal how he will lead the network. This week brought news of the death of CNN founding anchor Bernard Shaw, known for pursuing the news and avoiding flash. And in recent days, CNN's new leader has made moves that he says will return the cable channel closer to its news-driven roots. Some of his changes have sparked concerns inside and outside the network. And for more on that, we have NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik. Hey, David.
NPR
Xi-Putin meeting marks a closer relationship between the 2 global powers
President Xi Jinping is traveling outside China for the first time since the start of the pandemic. He'll meet with Russia's President Vladimir Putin at a security forum meeting in Uzbekistan. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. The leader of China, Xi Jinping, is preparing to make his first trip out of his...
NPR
Week in politics: Mar-A-Lago filings; Steve Bannon indicted; Midterm voter sentiment
And we're going to turn now to NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving to chew over the week in politics. Ron, thanks so much for being with us. RON ELVING, BYLINE: Good to be with you, Scott. SIMON: What should we make of these conflicting proposals?. ELVING: You know,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NPR
Teenage Afghan girls are defying the Taliban with a secret book club
In a secret book club, teenage Afghan girls find solace in "The Diary of A Young Girl," by Anne Frank, as the Taliban bans them attending school and curbs their rights. In the year since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, they have tried to restrict the education and curiosity of girls. They've banned girls from high school and told them to cover up and stay home. But in one secret book club in Kabul, Afghan girls have connected to another girl, from another time and place, who was forced to live her own life in secret. NPR's Diaa Hadid has the story.
KIDS・
NPR
Ukraine makes surprise advances in the east; Russian-held nuclear reactor powers down
Ukrainian forces have broken through Russia's front lines in the east, retaking strategic towns and territory in a surprise counteroffensive. Meanwhile, the operator of the nuclear plant in southern Ukraine, controlled by Russia and at the center of a lot of international concern, announced it's powering down the final working reactor at the plant. NPR's Elissa Nadworny joins us from Dnipro, Ukraine.
NPR
What they're saying in Russia about Ukraine's advances
We're going to begin this hour with what appears to have been a major victory for Ukraine over the weekend. Amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russian forces withdrew from several key cities in Ukraine's northeast. Given how hard Russian leaders have worked to control the narrative about the war, especially at home, we thought it important to hear just what is being said about this in Russia. So we're joined now by NPR's Charles Maynes in Moscow. Charles, welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
NPR
New documentary 'Riotsville' digs into police militarization in America
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Sierra Pettengill about her documentary "Riotsville, USA," which digs into police militarization in America. At the start of the new archival documentary "Riotsville U.S.A.," soldiers march in lockstep down a colorful American city street - past a liquor store, a pawn shop, an appliance center. And a helicopter buzzes overhead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NPR
For many people, Queen Elizabeth was the face of a historically oppressive empire
As we continue to remember the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, we're going to turn to what may be a sensitive issue for some. It is the ambivalence and even resentment some may feel right now as the world marks the death of the long-serving monarch. While the late queen was a beloved symbol of family and national unity to millions. For others, she was the contemporary face of an historically oppressive empire, the building of which caused profound suffering around the world. During her reign, independence movements swept across many former colonies. Most would go on to enjoy good diplomatic relations with the U.K., but that history remains a part of collective memory.
NPR
Trump and the Justice Department have submitted picks for a special master. Now what?
The Justice Department is trying to stop the appointment of a special master to review material seized from Mar-a-Lago that former President Donald Trump may have a right to keep private. But while its appeal is pending, the DOJ and Trump's lawyers each have had to propose two people to serve as the independent reviewer. Judge Aileen Cannon will make that final decision. Here to explain the selection process, we have with us former U.S. attorney Chuck Rosenberg.
NPR
The people of Edinburgh reflect on the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II
Everyone knew Britain's Queen Elizabeth was likely to die soon. She was 96. Yet for many, it's still a shock. NPR's Philip Reeves filed this report from the city of Edinburgh, Scotland, where the queen is expected to lie at rest in the coming days. PHILIP REEVES, BYLINE: It's hard...
NPR
Charles is formally declared king as the nation mourns his mother's death
Charles is formally declared the British monarch at a ceremony today in London, as the nation continues to mourn his mother after 70 years as queen. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) RICHARD TILBROOK: Beseeching God by whom kings and queens do reign to bless His Majesty with long and happy years...
NPR
Are federal judges more likely to side with presidents who appoint them?
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with professor Neal Devins of William and Mary School of Law about whether federal judges side with the presidents who appoint them. The judge overseeing the handling of government documents seized at Mar-a-Lago last month has drawn scrutiny from the media and the legal profession. Judge Aileen Cannon is overseeing a case that focuses on former President Donald Trump, and yet she was nominated by Trump in his last year in office. Here to discuss the relationship between judges and politics is Neal Devins, a professor at the William & Mary Law School. Thank you so much for joining us.
NPR
How Charles' past will influence his new role as monarch
Action Man, Plant Talker, Adulterer, Devoted Dad: Prince Charles cycled through many identities. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with biographer Sally Bedell Smith about his transition to King. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Britain and the world have been getting used to King Charles in the last few days. That's following decades of...
NPR
The story of a breed of tiny horses is one of those greatest stories rarely told
The tiny Lac La Croix pony, also known as the Ojibwe horse, faced extinction decades ago, but on-going efforts aim to help the breed survive. A breed of tiny horses once faced extinction and is now recovering. The Lac La Croix pony, also known as the Ojibwe horse, is found mostly in the thick forests along the U.S.-Canadian border. Minnesota Public Radio's Dan Kraker reports on the effort to keep it there.
NPR
The complicated history of the British commonwealth
NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Matthew J. Smith, director of the Center for the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery at University College London, about the commonwealth's complicated history. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. The queen reigned through many global upheavals, including the end of the British Empire. And as some...
Comments / 0