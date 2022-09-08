Read full article on original website
NPR
Spotty rain breaks some of California's heat — but parts of the state are facing fire
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Southern California welcomed cooler temperatures and spotty rain Saturday as a tropical storm veered off the Pacific Coast and faded, helping put an end to a blistering heat wave that nearly overwhelmed the state's electrical grid. Related Story: California and the West broil in record-setting...
Business Insider
Rents are tumbling in 27 of the US's biggest cities, offering the first relief in nearly 2 years
Rent prices fell 0.1% in August, Apartments.com said. The drop is the first in 20 months, and only eight of the 40 tracked cities notched an increase last month.
NPR
E-commerce gains push warehouse vacancies to a low, rents to a record high
Audio will be available later today. Community Forklift in Maryland is a beloved shopping spot for deals on architectural salvage, but like many such businesses, it's struggling with rising prices for warehouse space.
NPR
The story of a breed of tiny horses is one of those greatest stories rarely told
The tiny Lac La Croix pony, also known as the Ojibwe horse, faced extinction decades ago, but on-going efforts aim to help the breed survive. A breed of tiny horses once faced extinction and is now recovering. The Lac La Croix pony, also known as the Ojibwe horse, is found mostly in the thick forests along the U.S.-Canadian border. Minnesota Public Radio's Dan Kraker reports on the effort to keep it there.
NPR
Brazil's presidential election will determine the fate of deforestation in the Amazon
NPR's Ayesha Rasco talks to journalist Gustavo Faleiros about the deforestation of the Amazon and how the results of Brazil's presidential election could affect it. Under Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, deforestation in the Amazon has skyrocketed. But there's a presidential election in October and leading the polls is former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva who says he will fight deforestation, and now activists say they fear loggers, ranchers and miners are racing to illegally clear new sections of forests before Lula could take office. Joining us from Sao Paulo to discuss is Gustavo Faleiros, a journalist with the Pulitzer Center's Rainforest Investigations Network. Welcome to the program.
NPR
Groups opposing abortion are getting more calls for help with unplanned pregnancies
Anti-abortion rights groups say they've been preparing to help women facing unplanned pregnancies through a network of volunteer organizations. Critics say those services come with strings attached. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. With abortion now unavailable in a growing number of states, groups that help patients travel for the procedure are reporting...
NPR
Although the killing of journalists is rare in the U.S., threats of doing so are not
Earlier this month, an investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Jeff German, was found stabbed dead outside his home. Now, the murder was disturbing in its own right, but then a shocking arrest was made. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on suspicion of murdering German. Now, the authorities have not provided a specific motive, but German had previously reported on mismanagement and a hostile work environment in Telles's office. Telles denied the accusations and went after German on social media. Although the killing of journalists is rare in the U.S., threats of doing so are not. And the important local reporting German worked on is also disappearing across the U.S. as more and more local news outlets close their doors.
NPR
'This Very Tree' looks at how one tree survived 9/11 — and shows kids resilience
Today marks 21 years since the 9/11 attacks. More than two decades on, many of us are still living with disturbing memories from a day that changed life in this country and around the world in profound ways. But for those who were too young to remember or born in the years since then, 9/11 may not have the same resonance or meaning. And so, as with other painful moments in history, the dilemma is how to help young children learn about and understand the importance of the day without exposing them to traumatic images. Author Sean Rubin wrote and illustrated the book "This Very Tree" to do just that. The book's central character is the survivor tree. That's a pear tree that was planted at the base of the Twin Towers in the 1970s that stands tall in New York City's Freedom Plaza once again. And Sean Rubin is with us now to tell us more about it. Welcome. Thank you so much for joining us.
NPR
New documentary 'Riotsville' digs into police militarization in America
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Sierra Pettengill about her documentary "Riotsville, USA," which digs into police militarization in America. At the start of the new archival documentary "Riotsville U.S.A.," soldiers march in lockstep down a colorful American city street - past a liquor store, a pawn shop, an appliance center. And a helicopter buzzes overhead.
NPR
A kidnapped goddess returns home, after prosecutors expose art thieves
NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Erin Thompson of CUNY about the recent seizure of ancient artifacts from the Met Museum, and the forthcoming repatriation of these objects to their home countries. AILSA CHANG, HOST:. More than 70 stolen artifacts, some more than 2,000 years old, returned home to Italy and...
NPR
Sunday Puzzle: Word Scramble!
And it's time to play the puzzle. RASCOE: Joining us is Will Shortz. He's puzzle editor of The New York Times and puzzle master of WEEKEND EDITION. Good to talk to you, Will. WILL SHORTZ, BYLINE: Good morning, Ayesha. RASCOE: So remind us of last week's challenge. SHORTZ: Yes. It...
NPR
Apache tribes in Arizona are leading the way in saving Emory oak trees
As Emory oak trees in parts of Arizona disappear, members of several Apache tribes are working on a collaborative plan with the U.S. Forest Service and researchers to preserve them. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Emory oak trees are dying in Arizona, stricken by drought, climate change and decades of fire suppression...
Bezos rocket crashes after liftoff, only experiments aboard
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A rocket crashed back to Earth shortly after liftoff Monday in the first launch accident for Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, but the capsule carrying experiments managed to parachute to safety. No one was aboard the Blue Origin flight, which used the same...
