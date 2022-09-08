Read full article on original website
NPR
Groups opposing abortion are getting more calls for help with unplanned pregnancies
Anti-abortion rights groups say they've been preparing to help women facing unplanned pregnancies through a network of volunteer organizations. Critics say those services come with strings attached. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. With abortion now unavailable in a growing number of states, groups that help patients travel for the procedure are reporting...
NPR
Trump and the Justice Department have submitted picks for a special master. Now what?
The Justice Department is trying to stop the appointment of a special master to review material seized from Mar-a-Lago that former President Donald Trump may have a right to keep private. But while its appeal is pending, the DOJ and Trump's lawyers each have had to propose two people to serve as the independent reviewer. Judge Aileen Cannon will make that final decision. Here to explain the selection process, we have with us former U.S. attorney Chuck Rosenberg.
NPR
Are federal judges more likely to side with presidents who appoint them?
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with professor Neal Devins of William and Mary School of Law about whether federal judges side with the presidents who appoint them. The judge overseeing the handling of government documents seized at Mar-a-Lago last month has drawn scrutiny from the media and the legal profession. Judge Aileen Cannon is overseeing a case that focuses on former President Donald Trump, and yet she was nominated by Trump in his last year in office. Here to discuss the relationship between judges and politics is Neal Devins, a professor at the William & Mary Law School. Thank you so much for joining us.
NPR
Politics chat: State courts v. legislatures on election laws; Same-sex marriage bill
We take a look at the battle between state courts and legislatures on who sets election rules, as well as the pending Senate vote on a same-sex marriage bill. The midterm elections are more than two months away, but the groundwork is already being laid for a fight on virtually every aspect of the elections, from redistricting to who gets to vote and more. We're joined by NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Good morning, Mara.
NPR
Justice Dept. and Trump lawyers dispute how the Mar-A-Lago special master should work
Lawyers for former President Trump and the Justice Department laid bare significant differences over who should serve as an independent special master to review materials collected during the Aug. 8 court-authorized search of Trump's Mar-A-Lago club that turned up highly classified documents. They also split over how the special master...
NPR
What is 'executive privilege', the term at the center of the Mar-A-Lago legal battle?
NPR's Scott Simon talks with Jonathan Shaub about the role of executive privilege in the legal battle over government documents found at Mar-a-Lago. Shaub teaches law at the University of Kentucky. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. The legal battle over classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago continues, and one phrase that stands out...
NPR
How Biden's judicial record could affect the country's courts
President Biden has appointed a record number of federal judges. NPR's Michel Martin asks former federal prosecutor and legal expert David Lat how those efforts could shape the courts for generations. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. President Biden has appointed a record number of judges to the federal bench so far, more...
NPR
Week in politics: Mar-A-Lago filings; Steve Bannon indicted; Midterm voter sentiment
And we're going to turn now to NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving to chew over the week in politics. Ron, thanks so much for being with us. RON ELVING, BYLINE: Good to be with you, Scott. SIMON: What should we make of these conflicting proposals?. ELVING: You know,...
NPR
Although the killing of journalists is rare in the U.S., threats of doing so are not
Earlier this month, an investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Jeff German, was found stabbed dead outside his home. Now, the murder was disturbing in its own right, but then a shocking arrest was made. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested on suspicion of murdering German. Now, the authorities have not provided a specific motive, but German had previously reported on mismanagement and a hostile work environment in Telles's office. Telles denied the accusations and went after German on social media. Although the killing of journalists is rare in the U.S., threats of doing so are not. And the important local reporting German worked on is also disappearing across the U.S. as more and more local news outlets close their doors.
NPR
Voter sentiment towards Democrats is shifting in the run-up to the midterm election
Midterm elections are traditionally considered a referendum on the president's performance. That can make the party in the White House feel vulnerable. For most of this year, it was thought President Biden's low approval ratings pushed down by the hasty U.S. departure from Afghanistan, high prices at the gas pump, and stubborn inflation would lead to significant losses for Democrats. But now, just two months from Election Day, maybe things have shifted. Amy Walter, editor-in-chief of the Cook Political Report, joins us. Amy, thanks so much for being with us.
Trump lawyers reject US government’s arguments against special master – live
Trump team submit response to justice department appeal – follow all the latest politics news
NPR
Georgia's rural Black voters helped propel Democrats before. Will they do it again?
People frequently make assumptions in politics, such as Democrats sweep cities and often the suburbs. Republicans, on the other hand, dominate rural America. So why are Democrats like Stacey Abrams and Senator Raphael Warnock campaigning in some of the most rural stretches of Georgia? WABE's Sam Gringlas explains. SAM GRINGLAS,...
