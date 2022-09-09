ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archbishop of Canterbury: Queen Elizabeth helped us make sense of who we are

 6 days ago
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth following her death on Thursday, praising her clarity of thinking, capacity for careful listening, inquiring mind, humour and extraorindary kindness.

"As we grive together, we know that, in losing our beloved Queen, we have lost the person whose steadfast loyalty, service and humility has helped us make sense of who we are through decades of extraordinary change in our world, nation and society," the head of the Anglican Communion said in a statement.

