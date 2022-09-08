Prince Charles Is the New King at Age 73 Following Queen Elizabeth’s Death: Details

The succession continues. Prince Charles is the new king of England following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II , on Thursday, September 8. Keep reading for details.

Does Prince Charles Become King After Queen Elizabeth’s Death?

Yes, Prince Charles was next in line to the British throne, and his rise in rank began immediately after the Queen died in Scotland at age 96. The Prince of Wales is the oldest British monarch to take over the throne at age 73.

"We usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country exactly as Her Majesty would have wished, by saying the words: God Save the King," Prime Minister Liz Truss said in a statement shortly after Queen Elizabeth's death.

There are a few steps Charles will have to take to solidify his role as king. A group of royal advisors known as the Privy Council will convene at St. James’s Palace in London for an “Accession Council,” where they will formally recognize the transition of power and proclaim the new monarch.

Charles will then take an oath to preserve the Church of Scotland, and the members of Parliament will gather to take oaths of allegiance to the new sovereign.

Since he is the oldest child of the monarch and her late husband, Prince Phillip , who also shared daughter Princess Anne and sons Prince Andrew and Prince Edward , he has been gearing up most of his life to take over the throne.

Who Succeeds Queen Elizabeth Following Her Death?

When Charles took over, he opted not to change his name, making him King Charles III. Queen Elizabeth keeping her given name was actually a rarity, as well, because most other British monarchs change their moniker upon taking the throne. Given Charles’ age, it came as no surprise that he stuck with what the public knows.

"The Prince of Wales has been known by the public as Prince Charles for his whole life, so it is certainly possible that he will retain Charles as his regnal name as King,” historian Carolyn Harris , who authored Raising Royalty: 1000 Years of Royal Parenting , previously explained before Elizabeth's. “Charles also has the option of choosing one of his middle names. If he were to choose George, he would be George VII, with his grandson Prince George of Cambridge likely to eventually become George VIII.”

Queen Elizabeth was the second-longest reigning monarch in world history after ruling her realm for over 70 years, and the longest-reigning monarch in British history. French King Louis XIV remains in the top spot. He held the title of monarch for more than 72 years after taking the throne at age 4 and dying in 1715.

Does Camilla Parker Bowles Become Queen?

Charles’ wife, Camilla Parker Bowles , whom he married in April 2005, is now Queen Consort . is now Queen Consort. The title of the former Duchess of Cornwall, 75, was previously up for debate, but Elizabeth gave her blessing for Camilla to take the title Queen Consort in February, saying it was her “sincere wish” that she do so.

Camila decided against becoming the Princess of Wales when she and Charles wed because she thought it was too closely associated with her husband’s first wife, Princess Diana. The late royal, who died in August 1997, shared two children with her ex, Prince William and Prince Harry , before their divorce in 1996.