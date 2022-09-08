ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fireworks outside MJR Southgate Cinema mistaken for gunshots

SOUTHGATE – Fireworks in a nearby neighborhood were mistaken for gunfire at 8:32 p.m. Sept. 3 at MJR Southgate Digital Cinema, 15651 Trenton Road, prompting a police response following a 911 call. Southgate Public Safety Director Joseph Marsh said an unidentified caller told police dispatch that they believed shots...
Proposed Dearborn rat abatement strategy explained

DEARBORN – Using sterilized feral cats and pheromones, power-washing restaurant trash bins, commercial-size rat traps and rodenticide are being considered to abate rats, Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said during a Sept. 8 meeting. Hammoud said the feral cat program being considered would help combat the city’s rat woes. “We...
Hammoud announces land acquisition for green belt

DEARBORN – The city plans to establish a green belt in the city’s south end to create a buffer zone between industrial and residential areas, Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said Sept. 8. Hammoud said the green belt would be near Industrial and Eagle streets, and would include parcels which...
