WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A robbery suspect eluded police in Detroit and Dearborn - and things came to a head in Westland - when he was confronted again by police Friday. This time the suspect opened fire on them while barricaded inside a church. Police took him into custody -- but it caused quite the scare for the community - and a local pastor.

WESTLAND, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO