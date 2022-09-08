ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte, MI

Armed robbery suspect shot by police at Westland church, in custody

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police, Wayne County Sheriff, and Detroit Police were among multiple law enforcement agencies who helped take a man into custody at a Westland church Friday afternoon. According to a release from Westland Police, they were called to assist Detroit Police who were...
WESTLAND, MI
OCSO deputy suspended for investigation • Domino's driver killed in robbery • Rats close Lafayette Coney

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputy was suspended for allegedly trying to solicit what he believed was an underage girl for sex, a Domino's pizza delivery driver was killed in an ambush robbery at a vacant house, and Lafayette Coney Island closed due to rat droppings found in the restaurant by the health department: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Fireworks outside MJR Southgate Cinema mistaken for gunshots

SOUTHGATE – Fireworks in a nearby neighborhood were mistaken for gunfire at 8:32 p.m. Sept. 3 at MJR Southgate Digital Cinema, 15651 Trenton Road, prompting a police response following a 911 call. Southgate Public Safety Director Joseph Marsh said an unidentified caller told police dispatch that they believed shots...
SOUTHGATE, MI
Man Charged After Running Over Girlfriend With Truck

A man accused of running over his girlfriend with his truck during a domestic incident in Marion Township has been charged. Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 10am on Saturday, August 27th, to the 2800 Block of Clivedon Road for a personal injury accident. Preliminary investigation revealed that 36-year-old Robert Andrew Osborne was driving his Dodge Ram Truck and ran over his 30-year-old girlfriend.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Multiple Southfield businesses broken into overnight this weekend

Southfield, Mich. – Several Southfield businesses have been left to pick up the pieces Saturday after items were stolen. At least three businesses on 12 Mile Road near Southfield Road reported their electronics stolen. One of those three businesses is Complete Clarity, which offers youth tutoring and mental health...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Westland church pastor where barricaded gunman shot at police shares his story

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A robbery suspect eluded police in Detroit and Dearborn - and things came to a head in Westland - when he was confronted again by police Friday. This time the suspect opened fire on them while barricaded inside a church. Police took him into custody -- but it caused quite the scare for the community - and a local pastor.
WESTLAND, MI
Missing Howell woman found dead

HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS)- Kelly Dorsey, a Howell woman who has been missing since September 4, 2022 has been found dead, Howell Police said. Dorsey was found dead Friday, September 9 at around 8:35 a.m. in a Howell home. Her cause of death is still under investigation. Autopsy results have not yet been released.
HOWELL, MI

