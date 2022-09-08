Read full article on original website
Man shot in road rage incident on Detroit freeway
DETROIT, MI – A man was shot Saturday evening during a road rage incident on a Detroit freeway. Michigan State Police say the man was hit one time in the bicep and taken to an area hospital for treatment. The incident unfolded just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10,...
Man shot, hospitalized after exchanging words with another driver on Southfield Freeway in Detroit
The search is on for a suspect in an apparent road rage shooting on the Southfield Freeway between Joy and Plymouth in Detroit late Saturday night that sent a man to the hospital.
Cops: Allen Park man arrested Downriver for driving drunk through police station parking lot
One man allegedly driving under the influence wound up in custody after he took his vehicle for a ride at a Downriver police station last weekend, authorities said.
Armed robbery suspect shot by police at Westland church, in custody
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police, Wayne County Sheriff, and Detroit Police were among multiple law enforcement agencies who helped take a man into custody at a Westland church Friday afternoon. According to a release from Westland Police, they were called to assist Detroit Police who were...
Walled Lake man fatally shot after killing his wife, dog, and injuring daughter
WALLED LAKE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man from Walled Lake fatally shot his wife, their dog, and shot his daughter who is currently at a hospital. Officials said the shooting happened at their family home around 4:00 a.m. at the 1200 block of Glenwood Court. Police say they received...
Reports: Walled Lake man dies in police shootout after killing wife
An Oakland County man died in a shootout with police after authorities say he killed his wife and severely wounded their daughter in Walled Lake early Sunday morning, according to various news reports. The Oakland County Sheriff's office said the shooting took place about 4 a.m. in the 1200 block of Glenwood Court and involved both deputies and Walled Lake police. ...
OCSO deputy suspended for investigation • Domino's driver killed in robbery • Rats close Lafayette Coney
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputy was suspended for allegedly trying to solicit what he believed was an underage girl for sex, a Domino's pizza delivery driver was killed in an ambush robbery at a vacant house, and Lafayette Coney Island closed due to rat droppings found in the restaurant by the health department: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Gunman shot by police after allegedly firing on cops, running into church in Westland
One person has been arrested after Michigan State Police and local police responded to a reported shooting in Westland, Friday afternoon. Police say the suspect was wounded.
Fireworks outside MJR Southgate Cinema mistaken for gunshots
SOUTHGATE – Fireworks in a nearby neighborhood were mistaken for gunfire at 8:32 p.m. Sept. 3 at MJR Southgate Digital Cinema, 15651 Trenton Road, prompting a police response following a 911 call. Southgate Public Safety Director Joseph Marsh said an unidentified caller told police dispatch that they believed shots...
Man Charged After Running Over Girlfriend With Truck
A man accused of running over his girlfriend with his truck during a domestic incident in Marion Township has been charged. Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched around 10am on Saturday, August 27th, to the 2800 Block of Clivedon Road for a personal injury accident. Preliminary investigation revealed that 36-year-old Robert Andrew Osborne was driving his Dodge Ram Truck and ran over his 30-year-old girlfriend.
Missing Howell woman last seen on Sunday found dead in home
Officials said the search for a missing Howell woman has ended after her body was discovered at a home within the city on Friday morning. The Howell Police Department confirmed the remains of Kelly Michelle Dorsey were found around 8:35 a.m
Multiple Southfield businesses broken into overnight this weekend
Southfield, Mich. – Several Southfield businesses have been left to pick up the pieces Saturday after items were stolen. At least three businesses on 12 Mile Road near Southfield Road reported their electronics stolen. One of those three businesses is Complete Clarity, which offers youth tutoring and mental health...
Police: Man tried to flush cocaine during drug bust in Fairmont
A Detroit man was arrested after a drug task force found cocaine, meth and fentanyl while searching a home in Fairmont.
Westland church pastor where barricaded gunman shot at police shares his story
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A robbery suspect eluded police in Detroit and Dearborn - and things came to a head in Westland - when he was confronted again by police Friday. This time the suspect opened fire on them while barricaded inside a church. Police took him into custody -- but it caused quite the scare for the community - and a local pastor.
Body of Macomb County woman found in car had multiple gunshot wounds, police say
A deceased woman discovered in a partially submerged car last week was found to have several gunshot wounds, Downriver authorities released on Thursday.
DPD: Four injured in shooting on Detroit's Eastside, seeking black Chrysler 300
Detroit police confirm four people were seriously injured Sunday morning in a shooting incident in the 13000 block of East Warren on Detroit's Eastside.
Woman gets probation for attacking Grosse Pointe Cold Stone employee over ice cream
FOX 2 - The woman who threw a scale at a teen worker at the Grosse Pointe Cold Stone Creamery learned her punishment Friday. Veda Lynn Miller will avoid time behind bars for the assault. Instead, she will spend the next two years on probation for aggravated assault -- domestic violence and malicious destruction of property.
Missing Howell woman found dead
HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS)- Kelly Dorsey, a Howell woman who has been missing since September 4, 2022 has been found dead, Howell Police said. Dorsey was found dead Friday, September 9 at around 8:35 a.m. in a Howell home. Her cause of death is still under investigation. Autopsy results have not yet been released.
Police searching for 2 suspects wanted for stealing from northwest Detroit gas station
Information on a pair of alleged robbers is being sought by police after two suspects took items from a Detroit gas station this week. DPD released surveillance footage of two male suspects wanted in connection to the case on Friday
