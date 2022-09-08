ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyandotte, MI

Comments / 2

Related
fox2detroit.com

OCSO deputy suspended for investigation • Domino's driver killed in robbery • Rats close Lafayette Coney

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputy was suspended for allegedly trying to solicit what he believed was an underage girl for sex, a Domino's pizza delivery driver was killed in an ambush robbery at a vacant house, and Lafayette Coney Island closed due to rat droppings found in the restaurant by the health department: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyandotte, MI
Crime & Safety
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Heath Township, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wyandotte, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
ClickOnDetroit.com

Multiple Southfield businesses broken into overnight this weekend

Southfield, Mich. – Several Southfield businesses have been left to pick up the pieces Saturday after items were stolen. At least three businesses on 12 Mile Road near Southfield Road reported their electronics stolen. One of those three businesses is Complete Clarity, which offers youth tutoring and mental health...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Archie Hamilton
fox2detroit.com

Westland church pastor where barricaded gunman shot at police shares his story

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A robbery suspect eluded police in Detroit and Dearborn - and things came to a head in Westland - when he was confronted again by police Friday. This time the suspect opened fire on them while barricaded inside a church. Police took him into custody -- but it caused quite the scare for the community - and a local pastor.
WESTLAND, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Fireworks outside MJR Southgate Cinema mistaken for gunshots

SOUTHGATE – Fireworks in a nearby neighborhood were mistaken for gunfire at 8:32 p.m. Sept. 3 at MJR Southgate Digital Cinema, 15651 Trenton Road, prompting a police response following a 911 call. Southgate Public Safety Director Joseph Marsh said an unidentified caller told police dispatch that they believed shots...
SOUTHGATE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot and killed on Detroit's west side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday evening. The shooting happened around 6:00 p.m. in the area of Ewald Cir and Dexter Ave. According to police, a shootout occurred between the victim and the suspect. The victim was hit multiple times.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Armed robbery suspect shot by police at Westland church, in custody

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police, Wayne County Sheriff, and Detroit Police were among multiple law enforcement agencies who helped take a man into custody at a Westland church Friday afternoon. According to a release from Westland Police, they were called to assist Detroit Police who were...
WESTLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vents#Profanities#Ford Avenue
Detroit News

Warren Police chief William Dwyer reflects on 60 years of service

Since graduating from Detroit’s police academy in August of 1962, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer has blazed a few trails during his 60-year public service career. After nearly five decades of service in Detroit and Farmington and Warren police, Dwyer was approaching his 70s and thought he'd slow down a bit as an Oakland County commissioner. He was re-elected three times, but realized he wasn't ready to ease up and came back to Warren Police in 2017.
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Quadruple shooting in Detroit leaves 1 in critical condition, 3 seriously injured

Detroit — Four people were seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday on the northeast side of Detroit, according to police. At about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, three men and one woman were outside in the 13000 block of East Warren Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

Detroit city council committee to consider $7 million ShotSpotter contract

A Detroit city council committee will consider a $7 million dollar contract this week that would expand the gunshot detector technology ShotSpotter in the city. That funding would come from the American Rescue Plan Act. Councilmember Gabriela Santiago-Romero said ShotSpotter has shown inadequate evidence of improving safety, reducing crime, or...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police seek information on last month's non-fatal double shooting

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for information on a double shooting that occurred last month near Vassar and Stahelin. On August 16 around 2:25 p.m., police said an unknown suspect fired gunshots; striking two victims and then fleeing the scene. The two victims were male; a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
100.5 The River

Michigan Man Reminisces About High School, Gets Arrested

After a few adult beverages, many of us reflect upon days gone by. But few of us do it this way. Wyandotte Police Found The Man Outside Of Roosevelt High School. The man was caught after alarms were set off at Wyandotte's Roosevelt High School at three in the morning on August 27. Police arrived to find the highly intoxicated man trying to break into the facility.
WYANDOTTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy