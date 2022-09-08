Read full article on original website
Man shot, hospitalized after exchanging words with another driver on Southfield Freeway in Detroit
The search is on for a suspect in an apparent road rage shooting on the Southfield Freeway between Joy and Plymouth in Detroit late Saturday night that sent a man to the hospital.
4 people shot while standing outside on Sunday; police look for Chrysler 300
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men and one woman were shot on Detroit's southeast side around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. Police said the victims were gathered outside the 13000 block of E Warren. They were standing outside when a black Chrysler 300 pulled up and started shooting. One of the...
Man shot in road rage incident on Detroit freeway
DETROIT, MI – A man was shot Saturday evening during a road rage incident on a Detroit freeway. Michigan State Police say the man was hit one time in the bicep and taken to an area hospital for treatment. The incident unfolded just before 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10,...
OCSO deputy suspended for investigation • Domino's driver killed in robbery • Rats close Lafayette Coney
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputy was suspended for allegedly trying to solicit what he believed was an underage girl for sex, a Domino's pizza delivery driver was killed in an ambush robbery at a vacant house, and Lafayette Coney Island closed due to rat droppings found in the restaurant by the health department: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Walled Lake man fatally shot after killing his wife, dog, and injuring daughter
WALLED LAKE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man from Walled Lake fatally shot his wife, their dog, and shot his daughter who is currently at a hospital. Officials said the shooting happened at their family home around 4:00 a.m. at the 1200 block of Glenwood Court. Police say they received...
DPD: Four injured in shooting on Detroit's Eastside, seeking black Chrysler 300
Detroit police confirm four people were seriously injured Sunday morning in a shooting incident in the 13000 block of East Warren on Detroit's Eastside.
Multiple Southfield businesses broken into overnight this weekend
Southfield, Mich. – Several Southfield businesses have been left to pick up the pieces Saturday after items were stolen. At least three businesses on 12 Mile Road near Southfield Road reported their electronics stolen. One of those three businesses is Complete Clarity, which offers youth tutoring and mental health...
Gunman shot by police after allegedly firing on cops, running into church in Westland
One person has been arrested after Michigan State Police and local police responded to a reported shooting in Westland, Friday afternoon. Police say the suspect was wounded.
Westland church pastor where barricaded gunman shot at police shares his story
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - A robbery suspect eluded police in Detroit and Dearborn - and things came to a head in Westland - when he was confronted again by police Friday. This time the suspect opened fire on them while barricaded inside a church. Police took him into custody -- but it caused quite the scare for the community - and a local pastor.
Fireworks outside MJR Southgate Cinema mistaken for gunshots
SOUTHGATE – Fireworks in a nearby neighborhood were mistaken for gunfire at 8:32 p.m. Sept. 3 at MJR Southgate Digital Cinema, 15651 Trenton Road, prompting a police response following a 911 call. Southgate Public Safety Director Joseph Marsh said an unidentified caller told police dispatch that they believed shots...
Man shot and killed on Detroit's west side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Sunday evening. The shooting happened around 6:00 p.m. in the area of Ewald Cir and Dexter Ave. According to police, a shootout occurred between the victim and the suspect. The victim was hit multiple times.
Armed robbery suspect shot by police at Westland church, in custody
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police, Wayne County Sheriff, and Detroit Police were among multiple law enforcement agencies who helped take a man into custody at a Westland church Friday afternoon. According to a release from Westland Police, they were called to assist Detroit Police who were...
Warren Police chief William Dwyer reflects on 60 years of service
Since graduating from Detroit’s police academy in August of 1962, Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer has blazed a few trails during his 60-year public service career. After nearly five decades of service in Detroit and Farmington and Warren police, Dwyer was approaching his 70s and thought he'd slow down a bit as an Oakland County commissioner. He was re-elected three times, but realized he wasn't ready to ease up and came back to Warren Police in 2017.
Quadruple shooting in Detroit leaves 1 in critical condition, 3 seriously injured
Detroit — Four people were seriously injured in a shooting early Sunday on the northeast side of Detroit, according to police. At about 3:15 a.m. Sunday, three men and one woman were outside in the 13000 block of East Warren Avenue when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside started shooting, Detroit police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said.
Detroit city council committee to consider $7 million ShotSpotter contract
A Detroit city council committee will consider a $7 million dollar contract this week that would expand the gunshot detector technology ShotSpotter in the city. That funding would come from the American Rescue Plan Act. Councilmember Gabriela Santiago-Romero said ShotSpotter has shown inadequate evidence of improving safety, reducing crime, or...
Detroit police seek information on last month's non-fatal double shooting
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is looking for information on a double shooting that occurred last month near Vassar and Stahelin. On August 16 around 2:25 p.m., police said an unknown suspect fired gunshots; striking two victims and then fleeing the scene. The two victims were male; a 19-year-old and a 21-year-old.
Woman gets probation for attacking Grosse Pointe Cold Stone employee over ice cream
FOX 2 - The woman who threw a scale at a teen worker at the Grosse Pointe Cold Stone Creamery learned her punishment Friday. Veda Lynn Miller will avoid time behind bars for the assault. Instead, she will spend the next two years on probation for aggravated assault -- domestic violence and malicious destruction of property.
Suspect with gunshot wound in custody after police respond to shooting in Westland
One person has been arrested after Michigan State Police and local police responded to a reported shooting in Westland, Friday afternoon. Police say the suspect was wounded.
Man wanted in shooting death of Grand Rapids woman was at U.S.- Canada border in Detroit, police say
Police believe 33-year-old man wanted in the shooting death of a Grand Rapids mother of five may have crossed over the Ambassador Bridge into Canada, court records show.
Michigan Man Reminisces About High School, Gets Arrested
After a few adult beverages, many of us reflect upon days gone by. But few of us do it this way. Wyandotte Police Found The Man Outside Of Roosevelt High School. The man was caught after alarms were set off at Wyandotte's Roosevelt High School at three in the morning on August 27. Police arrived to find the highly intoxicated man trying to break into the facility.
