Read full article on original website
Related
wwisradio.com
Audrey M. Johnson
Audrey M. Johnson, age 82, of rural Ettrick, died on Friday, September 2, 2022 in. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the. Olivet Lutheran Church in LaCrosse. Friends may call one hour prior to the. service. The Jack Funeral Home in Blair...
wwisradio.com
Lucille Helen Feyen
Lucille Helen Feyen, age 84, of Blair, passed away at home on Thursday, September 8, surrounded by her. husband, children and dog, Rupert. She was born to John and Catherine (Thoma) Filla in the town of. Burnside on November 12, 1937. She was raised in Independence and graduated from Independence.
Comments / 0