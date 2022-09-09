Expo to offer screenings, resources for healthy aging

Visitors to The Times' 2020 Healthy Aging Expo Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at The Venue at Friendship Springs make their way through the more than 40 booths on site. The expo features demonstrations, health screenings and entertainment. - photo by Scott Rogers

Health screenings, demonstrations and other resources for healthy aging will be on display at next week’s Healthy Aging Expo in South Hall.

Hosted by Metro Market Media, The Times’ parent company, the expo is slated for 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Sept. 13, at The Venue at Friendship Springs.

Thirty-four vendors are expected to be on site, including health, dental and insurance providers.

“It’s a great place for someone to go and get certain health screenings that they can’t always go freely get,” said Megan Smarz, manager of event and regional publication sales.

Screenings offered at the expo may include fall risk and diabetes screenings, which would ordinarily require a doctor’s referral, Smarz said.

Carotid artery screenings will be provided by Northside Hospital Cardiovascular Institute.

Expo attendees will receive a passport to earn prizes, which they must take to each vendor before being entered into a drawing to win a $50 gift basket. The first 150 to turn in a completed passport will receive a small complimentary gift.

The passports are sponsored by Northeast Georgia Health System

Metro Market Media’s Healthy Aging Expo is also offered in the spring.

For more information, visit facebook.com/gainesvilletimes/events.