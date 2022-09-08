Read full article on original website
Core 450: A must-try restaurant in Travelers Rest, South CarolinaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerTravelers Rest, SC
5 Great Pizza Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North CarolinaVivid SnacksWilmington, NC
Day Trip From Charlotte: The Biltmore EstateCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasAsheville, NC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Pick apples, explore a corn maze, and eat pumpkin donuts at Stepp’s Orchard in Hendersonville, NC
This family-owned orchard in Hendersonville, NC has u-pick apples, lots of fun family activities on weekends, and pretty amazing cider and pumpkin donuts. Stepp’s Hillcrest Orchard is the very first u-pick apple orchard in Henderson County and has been in operation for more than 50 years. They know what they’re doing and we had to go check it out for ourselves. Honestly, I went for the pumpkin donuts. I love apple cider donuts but pumpkin? Yes, please!
FOX Carolina
Crews work to pull car submerged in Lake Hartwell on Saturday night
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said crews worked to pull a vehicle out of Lake Hartwell on Saturday night. Deputies said they responded to Old Green Pond Landing at around 11:30 p.m. after someone spotted the vehicle. According to deputies, the car appeared...
visitncsmokies.com
North Carolina Smokies Ultimate Guide
Truly a hidden gem in the United States, Haywood County in North Carolina is a hikers dream. Dozens of waterfalls, winding forest roads, and summits that take you to beautiful 360 degree views of the famous Blue Ridge Mountains below makes this area a must see bucket list destination. Add in the towns of Maggie Valley and Waynesville, and you have the perfect recipe for an adventure and fun filled weekend! Let’s get started on the best way to experience the North Carolina Smokies!
This Boozy Train Ride Through The Smoky Mountains Has Stunning Fall Views & It's Adults-Only
As the weather cools down, fall activities are coming into full effect. For you, this might mean going to a pumpkin patch, exploring a corn maze, or brewery hopping, all of which there is plenty of in North Carolina. However, one activity in Bryson City, NC is perfect for just...
my40.tv
Thunder in the Smokies rally happens this weekend in Maggie Valley
MAGGIE VALLEY, N.C. (WLOS) — The roar of Harleys will fill the air in Haywood County this weekend. Hundreds of motorcycles will rumble into Maggie Valley for the annual Thunder in the Smokies rally. Daily passes are $20 and it's $25 for a three-day weekend pass. The event is...
wjhl.com
Driving With Daytime: Hendersonville, NC
Michelle Owens of Visit Hendersonville talks with Chris about the town and what it has to offer visitors. Jamie Carpenter of Downtown Hendersonville talks about the different things to do in the downtown area. Matthew Glover of Flat Rock Playhouse tells us about this historic theater. Mike Jackson of Point...
my40.tv
Fire breaks out after motorcycle and car collide; Hendersonville Road temporarily closes
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A motor vehicle crash prompted a temporary closure of one Asheville highway on Sunday, with injuries reported. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), both directions of US-25 (Hendersonville Road) were closed down near Interstate 40 in Asheville around noon on Sept. 11 due to a crash.
my40.tv
Rockin' for Rescue: Drink beer, listen to music, help local animal organizations
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Preparations are underway for Western North Carolina’s largest pet rescue charity event of the year. The fifth annual Rockin’ for Rescue features live music, beer, food, vendors and more than a dozen local animal organizations. "The need is so great this year. There’s...
wnctimes.com
Body Found in McDowell County is Missing Asheville Man
McDowell County -- September 10, 2022: The NC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed that Gabriel Focaracci's remains were found on August 8 in a remote area. off Curtis Creek by sheriff's deputies and rescue workers. He was last seen on June 24 at his home in Asheville. No foul play is thought to have happened.
FOX Carolina
Crash shut down highway in Cherokee County on Saturday morning
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County Emergency Management announced that Highway 221 was shut down on Saturday morning following a crash involving two tractor trailers and a pickup truck. Officials said the crash happened along Highway 221 between Studebaker Road and Keg Town Mill Road. According to officials,...
tribpapers.com
Despite Earlier Hardships, Apple Farmers Celebrate This Year’s Crop
Hendersonville – At long last, the apple farmers in the area are able to celebrate their crop. Mother Nature has been harsh on them over the last two years, with freezes and temperatures as low as 20° F. Last year was a difficult season, but farmers can rejoice this year because of a bumper crop.The 76th Apple Festival, held this weekend in Hendersonville, reflected this happy trend.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Popular trail reopens after flooding damaged it in 2020
SHELBY, N.C. — There are only a handful of swinging bridges in North Carolina. The First Broad River Trail in Shelby was home to a popular suspension bridge, but it was wiped out by flooding in 2020. What You Need To Know. First Broad River Trail in Shelby is...
WYFF4.com
Upstate haunted house opens for its 12th year to hundreds in attendance
PIEDMONT, S.C. — It’s never too early for Halloween, right? Well, the owners of MadWorld Haunted Attraction don’t think so. It was lights, makeup, and screams for the opening of an Upstate haunted house. MadWorld is back and better than ever. "Every year we are adding things...
country1037fm.com
Dirty Dancing Festival Returns To Lake Lure This Weekend
Okay, this is the last thing my fragile ego needed to read this morning. I can vividly remember taking my girlfriend of 3 years to see this movie right before she left for college (she’s a year older than me). Because of this, I’ve always had a fondness for “Diry Dancing” and specifically the movie’s theme song, “I’ve Had the Time of My Life.” So many of the words rung true for me then, and now. Granted, she broke it off soon after getting to college (long distance doesn’t work for love most of the time-btw), but we’ve remained great friends to this day. So, when I see that the “Dirty Dancing” Festival returns to Lake Lure (where a good portion of the movie was filmed) this weekend to celebrate, GULP, THE FILM’S 35TH ANNIVERSARY?! Ugh. What happened to the 17-year-old boy in the mirror?
Missing Greenville girl safely found
A missing Greenville girl has been safely located. The girl, Haley Taylor, originally went missing at a Greenville bus stop Thursday afternoon.
WYFF4.com
Lanes of Rutherfordton Highway back open after crash in Cherokee County, emergency management says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — Cherokee County Emergency Management said all lanes of Rutherfordton Highway are back open after a crash Saturday morning. The agency had asked drivers to avoid the area between Studebaker Road and Keg Town Mill Road due to the crash. According to the agency's Facebook page,...
FOX Carolina
Crash causes Highway 9 to shut down in Boiling Springs, troopers say
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A crash has caused all lanes to shut down in Boiling Springs, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Highway 9 near Rogers Commerce Boulevard at 11:52 a.m. Injuries were reported but we do not know the extent of...
North Carolina’s Lake Lure area under ‘state of emergency’ after flash flooding
LAKE LURE, N.C. – The area around Lake Lure, the sprawling lake which lies at the foot of Chimney Rock, is under a state of emergency because of flash flooding. The declaration includes all of Rutherford County, the town’s website says, to enable town employees to activate emergency plans. The town of Lake Lure, which […]
my40.tv
House of Debt: Missing document could cost Haywood County woman her dream home
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — "I trusted the system, and the system let me down," said homeowner Susan Harris as she detailed the current court battle she's in to save her Haywood County home. She's warning others to check on an important part of your closing paperwork that she's missing.
my40.tv
NC-based prison ministry, former inmates film music video at Haywood Co. Detention Center
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A North Carolina-based prison ministry wrapped production on its latest music video Saturday afternoon, Sept. 10 inside the Haywood County Detention Center. “They may be in jail uniforms, but they are all free men who went through struggles of addiction and incarceration,” said Bobby...
