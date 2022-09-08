Okay, this is the last thing my fragile ego needed to read this morning. I can vividly remember taking my girlfriend of 3 years to see this movie right before she left for college (she’s a year older than me). Because of this, I’ve always had a fondness for “Diry Dancing” and specifically the movie’s theme song, “I’ve Had the Time of My Life.” So many of the words rung true for me then, and now. Granted, she broke it off soon after getting to college (long distance doesn’t work for love most of the time-btw), but we’ve remained great friends to this day. So, when I see that the “Dirty Dancing” Festival returns to Lake Lure (where a good portion of the movie was filmed) this weekend to celebrate, GULP, THE FILM’S 35TH ANNIVERSARY?! Ugh. What happened to the 17-year-old boy in the mirror?

LAKE LURE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO