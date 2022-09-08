ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Pick apples, explore a corn maze, and eat pumpkin donuts at Stepp’s Orchard in Hendersonville, NC

This family-owned orchard in Hendersonville, NC has u-pick apples, lots of fun family activities on weekends, and pretty amazing cider and pumpkin donuts. Stepp’s Hillcrest Orchard is the very first u-pick apple orchard in Henderson County and has been in operation for more than 50 years. They know what they’re doing and we had to go check it out for ourselves. Honestly, I went for the pumpkin donuts. I love apple cider donuts but pumpkin? Yes, please!
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
visitncsmokies.com

North Carolina Smokies Ultimate Guide

Truly a hidden gem in the United States, Haywood County in North Carolina is a hikers dream. Dozens of waterfalls, winding forest roads, and summits that take you to beautiful 360 degree views of the famous Blue Ridge Mountains below makes this area a must see bucket list destination. Add in the towns of Maggie Valley and Waynesville, and you have the perfect recipe for an adventure and fun filled weekend! Let’s get started on the best way to experience the North Carolina Smokies!
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hendersonville, NC
Hendersonville, NC
Lifestyle
wjhl.com

Driving With Daytime: Hendersonville, NC

Michelle Owens of Visit Hendersonville talks with Chris about the town and what it has to offer visitors. Jamie Carpenter of Downtown Hendersonville talks about the different things to do in the downtown area. Matthew Glover of Flat Rock Playhouse tells us about this historic theater. Mike Jackson of Point...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Fishing#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Catfish#Crab#The Pond
wnctimes.com

Body Found in McDowell County is Missing Asheville Man

McDowell County -- September 10, 2022: The NC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has confirmed that Gabriel Focaracci's remains were found on August 8 in a remote area. off Curtis Creek by sheriff's deputies and rescue workers. He was last seen on June 24 at his home in Asheville. No foul play is thought to have happened.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Crash shut down highway in Cherokee County on Saturday morning

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Cherokee County Emergency Management announced that Highway 221 was shut down on Saturday morning following a crash involving two tractor trailers and a pickup truck. Officials said the crash happened along Highway 221 between Studebaker Road and Keg Town Mill Road. According to officials,...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
tribpapers.com

Despite Earlier Hardships, Apple Farmers Celebrate This Year’s Crop

Hendersonville – At long last, the apple farmers in the area are able to celebrate their crop. Mother Nature has been harsh on them over the last two years, with freezes and temperatures as low as 20° F. Last year was a difficult season, but farmers can rejoice this year because of a bumper crop.The 76th Apple Festival, held this weekend in Hendersonville, reflected this happy trend.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Popular trail reopens after flooding damaged it in 2020

SHELBY, N.C. — There are only a handful of swinging bridges in North Carolina. The First Broad River Trail in Shelby was home to a popular suspension bridge, but it was wiped out by flooding in 2020. What You Need To Know. First Broad River Trail in Shelby is...
SHELBY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
country1037fm.com

Dirty Dancing Festival Returns To Lake Lure This Weekend

Okay, this is the last thing my fragile ego needed to read this morning. I can vividly remember taking my girlfriend of 3 years to see this movie right before she left for college (she’s a year older than me). Because of this, I’ve always had a fondness for “Diry Dancing” and specifically the movie’s theme song, “I’ve Had the Time of My Life.” So many of the words rung true for me then, and now. Granted, she broke it off soon after getting to college (long distance doesn’t work for love most of the time-btw), but we’ve remained great friends to this day. So, when I see that the “Dirty Dancing” Festival returns to Lake Lure (where a good portion of the movie was filmed) this weekend to celebrate, GULP, THE FILM’S 35TH ANNIVERSARY?! Ugh. What happened to the 17-year-old boy in the mirror?
LAKE LURE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy