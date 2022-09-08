Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Apple just announced its new iPhone 14—here's how much you'd have if you invested $1,000 a decade ago
Apple unveiled a slate of new products on Wednesday, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro models, which feature larger displays, improved battery life and an upgraded camera with more advanced lenses. The company also introduced the completely redesigned Apple Watch Ultra, which is targeted toward...
The Verge
Everything Apple didn’t announce at its iPhone 14 event
Apple just wrapped up its Far Out event, giving us a glimpse at the new iPhone 14, three new Apple Watch models, and the next generation of AirPods Pro earbuds. But what about everything Apple didn’t announce?. Some rumors we’ve been hearing for the months leading up to the...
TechRadar
Hands on: Apple Watch Ultra review
The biggest, longest-lasting and most expensive Apple Watch has some interesting new features - but if you think this is a Garmin rival, you're not thinking about it the right way. This is a watch for those that like the Apple Watch but find it too lightweight, too frequently running out of charge, too small. A powerhouse in many ways, but it feels like it misses some obvious features that could really make big differences.
The Apple watch 7 is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon
Ahead of rumours that the Apple watch 8 will be revealed at the tech giant’s conference next week, Amazon is discounting the outgoing Apple watch 7 by up to £120.There’s a 20 per cent discount to be had on the Apple watch 7 (was £599, now £479.20, Amazon.co.uk) – the cheapest this version of the watch has ever been. The Apple watch 7 without mobile data can be had with a 16 per cent discount (was £369, now £309, Amazon.co.uk).Some colourways, sizes and strap combinations are discounted more than others, and limited stock of each is available, so it’s worth...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Watch Pro rumored to be Apple’s most expensive wearable yet – and it comes with mysterious special button
THE NEXT generation of Apple Watches has been rumored to be stunning but pricey, sleek yet durable, and made for work or play. Insiders say that Apple could roll out three new Apple Watch models at its Far Out company summit on September 7th. Incoming: The Apple Watch Pro. The...
TechCrunch
Apple introduces the Apple Watch Series 8 with a temperature sensor, crash detection and more
The temperature sensor is a timely arrival given the overturning of Roe v. Wade and increased concerns over period app tracking privacy. With the device’s new temperature-sensing capabilities, women can track their ovulation as a retrospective estimate, Apple says. This feature takes advantage of the Series 8’s two-sensor design. The watch includes one temperature sensor on the back crystal near your skin and another just under the display. This design is meant to minimize bias from the outside environment, the company noted.
CNET
Apple Watch Series 8 Is Official
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 8 during the company's annual fall product event on Wednesday. The GPS version starts at $399 (£419, AU$629) while the cellular version begins at $499. It'll be available on Sept. 16 with preorders beginning immediately.
Apple maintains starting prices for iPhone 14 and other new products
Apple's latest line-up of iPhones will boast better cameras, faster processors and a longer lasting battery — all at the same prices as last year's models, despite inflationary pressure that has driven up the cost of many other everyday items. That pricing decision, revealed Wednesday during Apple's first in-person...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
What credit score you need to get an Apple Card — and save 3% on the new iPhone 14
If you have an Apple Card, you can get 3% back on the new iPhone, Apple Watch or Airpods Pro. Here's what it takes to get approved. The Apple Card is getting a lot of attention lately. It doesn't hurt that the credit card can score you a discount on the newest iPhone 14 and other devices purchased directly from Apple.
Apple Fitness+ gets new features and lands in 21 countries
Apple has announced that they are bringing some new features to Apple Fitness+ and that it will be available in 21 countries. From Monday the 12th of September, they will introduce a new season of Time to Walk with a range of new guests, and they will also make Fitness+ available to all iPhone users without the need for an Apple Watch.
Phone Arena
Analysts predict unchanged iPhone 14 price and trouble ahead for Apple Watch lineup
There's been a lot of conflicting info purportedly revealed from the inside on a whole bunch of different iPhone 14-related topics, but by far the most confusing aspect remains (to this day) the official pricing of Apple's upcoming high-end handsets. Even though we're mere hours away from the Cupertino-based tech...
Inc.com
Apple CEO Tim Cook Is the Brand's Storyteller-in-Chief
When Apple launches new products, as it did on Wednesday with the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8, every speaker has a task during the presentation. Some are experts who built the products, others are technical specialists, and others are third-party partners. Apple CEO Tim Cook plays the storyteller-in-chief,...
New Apple AirPods Pro: Everything You Need to Know and How to Preorder
The second-generation AirPods Pro are almost here! Apple announced the newest addition to the AirPods lineup during a special event where the company also unveiled four new iPhone 14 models and three new Apple Watch models. And while the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island and the new Apple Watch Ultra are both garnering a lot of attention right now, the updated $249 AirPods Pro are sure to be a hit.
Cult of Mac
What to expect at the Apple October product-launch event
Apple isn’t ready tho relax just because the September iPhone event is done. An Apple October event is almost certainly planned with new MacBooks and iPads. And maybe more. Here’s everything we’re expecting to be on the agenda. September and October Apple events are traditional. An October...
Why wireless carriers are able to give out iPhone 14s
The unveiling of the latest iPhone 14 lineup earlier this week has already spurred a flurry of new promotions from wireless giants including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon.
RS Recommends: The Best Smartwatches to Use Right Now
Whether you’re just counting calories or training for a marathon, there are a number of reasons why you should invest in a smartwatch. Once reserved for elite athletes, smartwatches have become almost de rigueur these days for anyone who cares even remotely about their health and fitness, and with production costs lowered and access to technology more readily available than ever before, smartwatches have also become more affordable to own. While the Apple Watch may have set the standard, a number of competitors have stepped up their game in recent years with solid smartwatches that deliver impressive battery life, enhanced...
iOS 16: Apple releases exciting new iPhone update
Apple has released iOS 16, the latest update for the iPhone.The new operating system brings with it a range of changes, mostly focused on personalisation, from redesigned notifications to the ability to delete and edit messages.Apple also released WatchOS 9, the new Apple Watch operating system, at the same time.Notably, iOS 16 makes massive changes to the iPhone lock screen, giving users more widgets and exciting customisation options.The iPhone update can be downloaded by heading to the Settings app, choosing “General” and then clicking the software update button.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Apple Watch 7 pre-order: How to buy the new smartwatch in the UKApple introduces new version of Watch with complete redesigniPhone 13 - live: UK contract deals and prices for Apple, EE and O2
Business Insider
The Apple Watch SE not only replaces the Series 3 as the cheapest option, it's also far superior
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Apple announced three new Apple Watch models on September 7: Series 8 (starts at $399), the Ultra (starts at $799), and second-generation SE (starts at $249). Previously, the first-generation SE served as the midrange Apple Watch option. Now...
itechpost.com
Apple WatchOS 9 Brings Updated Compass, More Faces, Enhanced Features to Apple Watch
Apple's newest version of its smartwatch operating system, WatchOS 9, which is now available. It adds a redesigned Compass app to the Apple Watch Series 5 or later, as well as the Apple Watch SE. The refurbished Compass app offers an analog compass that shows a digital view of the...
notebookcheck.net
Apple may call its USB-C iPhone the iPhone 15 Ultra
The iPhone 14 series has only just been launched and there is already detailed opinion about the likely iPhone 15 range coming in 2023. There have been leaks and rumors about next-year’s offering already, including the possibility that Apple might even produce a truly portless iPhone. Both Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo have been discussing the future of the iPhone with their followers and have come to a similar conclusion: The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, if those names are used, will be a lot more different to each other than the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are.
CNN
1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0