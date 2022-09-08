Read full article on original website
The heart of San Juan Island conservation grows
Submitted by the San Juan County Conservation Land Bank. This summer, Cady Mountain Preserve grew by another 40 acres and extended the heart of San Juan Island’s conservation complex to a total of 470 acres. This is the sixth acquisition in and around Cady Mountain, and it provides a piece necessary to secure future public access and protects a significant amount of mature forest.
Black-tail deer Hunting Season Opens Sept. 1 at Lopez Hill and Mount Grant Preserves
Archery Sept. 1-23 Muzzle Loader Sept. 24-Oct. 2. Be sure to review and follow all Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife hunting regulations and note that San Juan County is a Firearm Restriction Area. Written permission is required to hunt at both locations. To obtain permission for Lopez Hill Preserve, Lopez Island, please contact Tanja Williamson, Outreach/Volunteer Coordinator at tanjaw@sjclandbank.org.
Rash of street sign thefts
Submitted by San Juan County. San Juan County is experiencing a slew of street sign thefts, leaving intersections and many popular roads unmarked. County officials are calling for the public’s help in finding and returning missing street signs. In the last two months, 13 signs were stolen, bringing 2022’s...
Big Leaf Maple health
Our Big Leaf Maple leaves have been looking very gray this summer and many trees have leaves that are turning brown and dropping from the trees. The culprit is powdery mildew. There are several types of fungi that attack only maples. Powdery mildew fungi thrive with cool, humid nights that stimulate spore production and warm (70 to 80 F), dry days that allow for spore spread. Fungal spores are spread by the wind. The fruiting body of the fungus can overwinter or live in buds infected in the previous season. The combination of stress from our dry summer and damage from fungi is causing the leaves to turn brown and drop.
Over-the-counter pesticides found in islands’ forage fish
A two-year study of contaminants in locally caught forage fish confirms the presence of pyrethroid pesticides, the most common active ingredient in home and garden products sold in the San Juan Islands including “knock down” sprays and carpenter ant treatments. Supported by the Rose Foundation’s Southern Resident Orca program, the study focused on Pacific Sand Lance, a keystone prey species for seabirds as well as Chinook salmon. Sand lances make up nearly half of the diet of juvenile Chinook salmon as they migrate through the islands each summer, and are also a large part of the diet of resident Blackmouth salmon, which historically provided the basis for Southern Residents to remain in the Salish Sea year-round.
Celebrating our fall harvest | Editorial
September kicks off fall, when the scent of pumpkin spice wafts through the foggy morning air. It is also harvest season, and eat local month. Following that theme, The San Juan Islands Visitors Bureau’s annual “Savour the San Juans” runs from late to September through November, featuring farm tours and farmers markets on San Juan, Orcas and Lopez, two film festivals and a brew fest, harvest dinners, wine and spirits tasting among a wide array of other local festivities. To learn more about these special events, visit https://www.visitsanjuans.com/savor.
Protect yourself from wildfire smoke
Submitted by San Juan County. Smoke from nearby wildfires is predicted to make its way to San Juan County (SJC) this weekend, Sept 9 through 11. Take precautions to protect yourself and family members if smoke reaches unhealthy levels. “We have three air quality monitors one on each of the...
