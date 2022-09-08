Our Big Leaf Maple leaves have been looking very gray this summer and many trees have leaves that are turning brown and dropping from the trees. The culprit is powdery mildew. There are several types of fungi that attack only maples. Powdery mildew fungi thrive with cool, humid nights that stimulate spore production and warm (70 to 80 F), dry days that allow for spore spread. Fungal spores are spread by the wind. The fruiting body of the fungus can overwinter or live in buds infected in the previous season. The combination of stress from our dry summer and damage from fungi is causing the leaves to turn brown and drop.

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO