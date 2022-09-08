ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Fairfield Sun Times

Advocates seek to make prison work voluntary

Montana State Prison. Keith Schubert/Daily Montanan. Prisoners making license plates is a popular stereotype, but most of the nation’s 800,000 incarcerated workers hold jobs more similar to those on the outside: They cook and serve food, mop floors, mow lawns and cut hair. Unlike other workers, though, the incarcerated...
POLITICS
Fairfield Sun Times

September 11 - 21 Years Later for Montana's Military (MANG)

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana Air National Guard (MANG) has been helping protect our community and nation since the 1940's and has been evolving ever since to help keep us safe; especially since the events of September 11, 2001. I was able to sit down with the Commander of...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

VA to hold virtual healthcare meeting for women veterans

HELENA, Mont.— Montana VA is excited to announce a virtual women Veterans town hall will take place this Friday, September 9, at 5:00 p.m. To join the conversation, Veterans can call (833) 560-2071 or livestream the townhall at www.access.live/MontanaVAWomenVets or from Montana VA’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/VAMontana). “Women are...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Legislative candidate tourism forum to focus on economic impact

MISSOULA, Mont. - As the state's tourism industry moves out of the pandemic, leaders will gather to discuss current challenges, the industry's direction and its impact on the economy at a public forum Friday. The legislative candidate forum aims to collaborate about education and outreach around policies surrounding the industry.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

‘Bat Night’ is back at Giant Springs State Park

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - “Bat Night” at Giant Springs State Park is back for a second year to raise awareness about the need for bat conservation and showcase Montana’s amazing bats. “Bats are vital to the health of Montana’s ecosystems, are the only mammals capable of true...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

DPHHS adopts rule change on amending gender markers on birth certificates

A large group gathers at the Montana Capitol on March 15, 2021 during a LGBTQ rally (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). The state health department has adopted a proposed rule change that bars transgender Montanans from being able to update the gender marker on their birth certificate.
MONTANA STATE
