Fairfield Sun Times
Advocates seek to make prison work voluntary
Montana State Prison. Keith Schubert/Daily Montanan. Prisoners making license plates is a popular stereotype, but most of the nation’s 800,000 incarcerated workers hold jobs more similar to those on the outside: They cook and serve food, mop floors, mow lawns and cut hair. Unlike other workers, though, the incarcerated...
Fairfield Sun Times
September 11 - 21 Years Later for Montana's Military (MANG)
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Montana Air National Guard (MANG) has been helping protect our community and nation since the 1940's and has been evolving ever since to help keep us safe; especially since the events of September 11, 2001. I was able to sit down with the Commander of...
Fairfield Sun Times
HIGHLIGHTS: Montana Grizzlies Take Down South Dakota 24-7
Check out the highlights from Montana's 24-7 victory over South Dakota. The Grizzlies offense didn't waste any time Saturday afternoon, immediately taking the opening possession down the field for a touchdown.
Fairfield Sun Times
VA to hold virtual healthcare meeting for women veterans
HELENA, Mont.— Montana VA is excited to announce a virtual women Veterans town hall will take place this Friday, September 9, at 5:00 p.m. To join the conversation, Veterans can call (833) 560-2071 or livestream the townhall at www.access.live/MontanaVAWomenVets or from Montana VA’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/VAMontana). “Women are...
Fairfield Sun Times
Legislative candidate tourism forum to focus on economic impact
MISSOULA, Mont. - As the state's tourism industry moves out of the pandemic, leaders will gather to discuss current challenges, the industry's direction and its impact on the economy at a public forum Friday. The legislative candidate forum aims to collaborate about education and outreach around policies surrounding the industry.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Bat Night’ is back at Giant Springs State Park
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - “Bat Night” at Giant Springs State Park is back for a second year to raise awareness about the need for bat conservation and showcase Montana’s amazing bats. “Bats are vital to the health of Montana’s ecosystems, are the only mammals capable of true...
Fairfield Sun Times
Fort Belknap suicide prevention program looks to help by restoring Native culture
HARLEM — The metaphor is both simple and stunning: A group of people, all at life’s edge, teetering on the brink of survival. One of the people jumps and several more follow. That’s what happened at Fort Belknap in 2019, when a cluster of suicides triggered a response...
Fairfield Sun Times
DPHHS adopts rule change on amending gender markers on birth certificates
A large group gathers at the Montana Capitol on March 15, 2021 during a LGBTQ rally (Photo by Eric Seidle for the Daily Montanan). The state health department has adopted a proposed rule change that bars transgender Montanans from being able to update the gender marker on their birth certificate.
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana child tested for elevated lead levels after wearing now recalled sandals
HELENA, Mont. - A Montana child has tested for elevated lead levels after wearing sandals sold on Amazon. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced a recall for Otter MOMO Children’s Sandals due to the inner layer of the sandals containing levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban.
Fairfield Sun Times
DOJ: MT State Prison worker sentenced 5 years for helping inmates send, receive drugs
HELENA, Mont. - A Montana State Prison worker is facing a 5-year sentence after pleading guilty to helping inmates bring drugs to each other, the Montana Department of Justice announced Friday. The DOJ alleges in a release Charles Blattler helped inmates bring drugs, including methamphetamine, suboxone, heroin, marijuana and cocaine,...
