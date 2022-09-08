Read full article on original website
YouTube TV Adds New Channel to Lineup
YouTube TV's lineup of channels is expanding. After adding QVC to the live streaming service in January of last year, YouTube TV kicked off September by expanding its corporate shopping channel lineup. On Sept. 7, YouTube TV officially added HSN, formerly known as the Home Shopping Network, to its lineup of channels.
'Cobra Kai' Season 6: Everything to Know About Netflix Series
Spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 5 ahead. Cobra Kai Season 5 premiered on Netflix on Friday, and it's a fun ride just like the previous fun seasons. And as fans finish binge-watching the 10 episodes, many fans are wondering when will Season 6 air on the streaming service. We'll get that answer soon enough once the smoke clears from the Season 5 fire, but one thing that Ralph Macchio told ComicBook.com is some of the scenes that were shot for Season 5 could be used for Season 6.
Amazon Prime Cancels Comic Series After Only One Season
Amazon Prime has canceled a new comic book series after only one season. According to Deadline, Amazon Prime Video has chosen not to pick up Paper Girls, a sci-fi series based on Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang's graphic novel of the same, for a second season. The outlet notes that the show's producing studio, Legendary Television, is planning to search for another streamer or network that might be interested in picking up the show for another season.
TV Host Leaves Network, But Not Without a Special Farewell
An up-and-coming TV host has said goodbye to the airwaves, but not without a proper goodbye. Corey Smallwood, a.k.a. The Black Hokage, has exited Xplay. Xplay is a revival of the classic G4 TV video game review show of the same name. TBH was one of the new hosts that joined Adam Sessler when the program relaunched in 2021. In addition to Xplay, this departure from G4 also means he will no longer be featured on spinoffs Xplay Plus and Xplay Kickback.
'Lucifer' Producers Weigh in on 'The Sandman' Using a New Lucifer
Lucifer Morningstar is an iconic DC Comics character, and TV viewers have now seen several imitations of the character on their screens, the most recent being in Netflix's The Sandman. The series, which premiered last month, stars Gwendoline Christie in a role that was previously held by Tom Ellis in fellow Netflix series Lucifer, and Lucifer showrunner Joe Henderson has given his thoughts on how the show's titular character was portrayed in The Sandman.
'Ghosts' Star Román Zaragoza on How CBS Sitcom Makes Sure Sasappis Is Not a 'Stereotype'
It's not controversial to note how Hollywood has a major representation problem. But while they're trying their best to remedy these shortcomings, things are not always as well-rounded as they seem. In the more than 100 years of productions, the voices of marginalized communities including Indigenous characters have been notably missing from film and TV. While the history of Indigenous representation is messy and often associated with an iniquitous portrayal, Ghosts star Román Zaragoza and the writers of the CBS sitcom collectively ensure they are making their mark a positive one when it comes to improving representation free of stereotypes and tropes.
Cartoon Network Creator Speaks out on Show's Sudden End Amidst HBO Max Upheaval
The recent Warner Bros. Discovery merger is causing havoc for creatives, and Diego Molano, the creator of Cartoon Network's Victor & Valentino, is not excused from that. His show was canceled amidst the changes, and its streaming home, HBO Max, purges the show from its catalog. In a recent interview with Cartoon Brew, Molano spoke out on the show's unexpected cliffhanger ending and if he wants to continue the show in some way, shape, or form.
WWE's Xavier Woods Guest Stars in New Sitcom
Austin Creed, a.k.a. Xavier Woods, continues to be one of the most talented people in entertainment. On top of his mastery of wrestling, gaming, TV hosting and podcast hosting, he is now acting. Creed has a guest role in God of Work, a sitcom spoof that imagines the God of War video game character Kratos working in a workplace similar to Dunder Mifflin from The Office.
