Gresham greenlights initiatives to reduce crime, boost safety

By Christopher Keizur
Gresham Outlook
 3 days ago
City to install brighter infrastructure in parking lots, hire two trauma clinicians for gun violence.

Gresham City Council gave the green light Tuesday evening, Sept. 6, on a pair of initiatives that will hopefully curb crime and continue to make the city safer.

In the coming months, city facility crews, guided by the Gresham Police Department, will install brighter lights in various parking lots. The better infrastructure is being placed using crime statistics and data, and the new lights will be funded by the facilities budget.

While it will begin in parking lots, there is talk of adding brighter lights in parks in the future.

Gresham also is set to hire two outreach personnel who will provide trauma-informed wraparound support at the scene of gun violence incidents. The two street-level employees will be under the Gresham Youth Services umbrella and will be funded by a state grant.

"They will not only help people suffering through a traumatic event, but also will reduce the likelihood of retaliation," said Gresham City Manager Nina Vetter.

Finally another initiative was discussed, though details continue to be ironed out. The city is creating a program that would have businesses and homeowners receive "environmental design" tips to reduce crime. Some of the changes are keeping bushes trimmed, watching the height of trees, removing large rocks near windows, all of which city officials said can make a building less tempting for criminals.

"The landscaping you have around your building or facility can make it safer," Vetter said.

