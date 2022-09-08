ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

SkySports

SPFL: Clyde announce plans to return to east end of Glasgow

Scottish League One club Clyde have announced plans to return to the east end of Glasgow. They are currently ground sharing with Championship side Hamilton this season after leaving Broadwood Stadium in Cumbernauld at the end of the 2021-22 campaign. Clyde issued a statement on their official website which outlined...
SkySports

Diego Costa: Former Chelsea striker joins Wolves on a free transfer to return to the Premier League

Diego Costa has joined Wolves on a deal until the end of the season after having his work permit granted to seal a return to the Premier League. The 33-year-old former Chelsea striker has signed on a free transfer after leaving Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in January, where he played 19 times and scored five goals in the 2021 season before his contract was terminated after just five months.
SkySports

Real Madrid 4-1 Real Mallorca: Rodrygo stunner helps La Liga leaders maintain perfect start following comeback win

Real Madrid came from behind to beat Mallorca 4-1 at the Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday and continue their perfect start to the season. A solo effort from Federico Valverde on the stroke of half-time levelled the scores after Vedat Muqiri had stunned the home crowd by nodding the visitors ahead. Vinicius Jr put the hosts in front before Rodrygo and Antonio Rudiger completed the rout.
SkySports

Rangers vs Napoli moved to Wednesday with UEFA matches expected to go ahead this week

Rangers' Champions League group stage game at home to Napoli has been pushed back 24 hours to Wednesday following discussions between Police Scotland, the Glasgow club and UEFA. European football's governing body have announced that the tie at Ibrox Stadium, originally to be played on Tuesday, has been rescheduled for...
The Independent

Graham Potter asks Brighton fans for forgiveness after becoming Chelsea boss

Graham Potter has pleaded with Brighton fans to forgive him for leaving the club to become Chelsea’s new manager.Potter, 47, signed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge on Thursday to succeed Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked earlier in the week.In an open letter written on Thursday and published on Brighton’s official website on Sunday, Potter said he would cherish “three wonderful years” at Brighton but accepted some fans would not be able to forgive him.An open letter from Graham Potter, written last Thursday.— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 11, 2022Potter said: “This has been three wonderful years with a...
The Independent

Rangers tie with Napoli rescheduled due to ‘limitations on police resources’

Rangers’ Champions League tie with Napoli has been rescheduled for Wednesday, September 14, UEFA has announced.The tie, originally scheduled to be played on Tuesday, September 13, has been moved back due to “severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues” following The Queen’s death and away fans will not be permitted for both legs, UEFA said.A UEFA statement read: “UEFA today announced that the UEFA Champions League tie between Rangers FC and SSC Napoli, originally to be played on Tuesday 13 September, has been rescheduled for Wednesday 14 September at 21.00CET.The #UCL match between Rangers and Napoli, originally to be...
The Independent

Football rumours: Ange Postecoglou being considered for Brighton manager

What the papers sayThe Times reports Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is a candidate to succeed Graham Potter at Brighton. The Scottish giants have been revitalised under the Australian, claiming both the Premiership title and League Cup. Brighton are believed to be impressed by Celtic’s transformation under the 57-year-old, and have added Postecoglou to a longer list of contenders as they work towards drawing up a shortlist.Liverpool are gearing up to make a move for PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, according to the Daily Express. Citing Calciomercato, the paper says the Reds are tracking the 24-year-old closely as they seek an...
Daily Mail

Rangers confirm they are in talks with UEFA over Champions League home clash with Napoli following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with Scottish side stating the game is currently 'scheduled to take place at the scheduled date and time'

Rangers have confirmed they are in talks with UEFA and Police Scotland over their Champions League fixture against Napoli at Ibrox. The Scottish Premiership side, along with rest of the league, had their upcoming games this weekend postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Up next for Rangers is...
BBC

Premiership: Gloucester 27-21 Wasps - Louis Rees-Zammit scores solo try in comeback win

Tries: Rees-Zammit, Chapman, penalty try, Clarke Con: Hastings Pen: Hastings. Tries: Atkinson, Shields, Odendaal Cons: Atkinson 3. Gloucester scored 27 unanswered second-half points to recover from 21-0 down and beat Wasps in a memorable Premiership comeback at Kingsholm. Louis Rees-Zammit ran the length of the field to cross and turn...
BBC

England v Wales: Lucy Packer & Alex Matthews chase World Cup spots

Venue: Ashton Gate, Bristol Date: 14 September Kick-off: 19:30 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. England head coach Simon Middleton has made 12 changes for Wednesday's Test against Wales in Bristol, their final game before World Cup selection. Scrum-half Lucy Packer will make her second...
