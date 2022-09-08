Read full article on original website
Graham Potter’s First Interview as Chelsea Manager
Graham Potter has given his first interview as the head coach of Chelsea after the sacking of Thomas Tuchel.
Cristiano Ronaldo trolled with new James Bond nickname after Man Utd star’s disastrous start to season
MANCHESTER UNITED striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been dubbed as the new James Bond following his slow start to the season. The 37-year-old has featured in all seven of the club's matches so far, though he has been restricted to just two starts under new boss Erik Ten Hag. He has...
Man Utd defender Brandon Williams snubs Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he reveals best ever team-mate
MANCHESTER UNITED youngster Brandon Williams snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic when naming the best team-mate he has played with. Williams, 22, joined United's academy in 2008 and rose through the ranks to make his first-team debut 11 years later. During his time with the Red Devils he...
SPFL: Clyde announce plans to return to east end of Glasgow
Scottish League One club Clyde have announced plans to return to the east end of Glasgow. They are currently ground sharing with Championship side Hamilton this season after leaving Broadwood Stadium in Cumbernauld at the end of the 2021-22 campaign. Clyde issued a statement on their official website which outlined...
Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Being Sacked By FSG After Liverpool’s Defeat To Napoli
Speaking after Liverpool’s embarrassing loss to Napoli in the Champions League, Jurgen Klopp speaks about the possibility of being sacked by FSG.
Diego Costa: Former Chelsea striker joins Wolves on a free transfer to return to the Premier League
Diego Costa has joined Wolves on a deal until the end of the season after having his work permit granted to seal a return to the Premier League. The 33-year-old former Chelsea striker has signed on a free transfer after leaving Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro in January, where he played 19 times and scored five goals in the 2021 season before his contract was terminated after just five months.
'Klopp Will Want The Stability' - Pundit Predicts Liverpool Manager To Shuffle Pack In Defence
Poor performances against Napoli could mean Jurgen Klopp makes changes to the Reds' defence against Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday.
Colchester United's Steve Ball on why the club's commitment to a category two academy in League Two matters
Among the favourites for relegation before a ball was kicked this season, Colchester United are determined to continue doing things their way. That means investment in the club’s academy remains a source of pride – and talent. In their win over Bradford last month, the starting line-up included...
Real Madrid 4-1 Real Mallorca: Rodrygo stunner helps La Liga leaders maintain perfect start following comeback win
Real Madrid came from behind to beat Mallorca 4-1 at the Bernabeu in La Liga on Sunday and continue their perfect start to the season. A solo effort from Federico Valverde on the stroke of half-time levelled the scores after Vedat Muqiri had stunned the home crowd by nodding the visitors ahead. Vinicius Jr put the hosts in front before Rodrygo and Antonio Rudiger completed the rout.
Rangers vs Napoli moved to Wednesday with UEFA matches expected to go ahead this week
Rangers' Champions League group stage game at home to Napoli has been pushed back 24 hours to Wednesday following discussions between Police Scotland, the Glasgow club and UEFA. European football's governing body have announced that the tie at Ibrox Stadium, originally to be played on Tuesday, has been rescheduled for...
Premier League’s record spending could help make English football fairer and more competitive – but it depends on Liz Truss
Many industries are understandably cautious at the moment, as they steel themselves for more tricky economic times ahead. But it seems that nobody told the English Premier League – which has just broken its own record for spending money on football players – to the tune of £1.9 billion.
Graham Potter asks Brighton fans for forgiveness after becoming Chelsea boss
Graham Potter has pleaded with Brighton fans to forgive him for leaving the club to become Chelsea’s new manager.Potter, 47, signed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge on Thursday to succeed Thomas Tuchel, who was sacked earlier in the week.In an open letter written on Thursday and published on Brighton’s official website on Sunday, Potter said he would cherish “three wonderful years” at Brighton but accepted some fans would not be able to forgive him.An open letter from Graham Potter, written last Thursday.— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 11, 2022Potter said: “This has been three wonderful years with a...
Rangers tie with Napoli rescheduled due to ‘limitations on police resources’
Rangers’ Champions League tie with Napoli has been rescheduled for Wednesday, September 14, UEFA has announced.The tie, originally scheduled to be played on Tuesday, September 13, has been moved back due to “severe limitations on police resources and organisational issues” following The Queen’s death and away fans will not be permitted for both legs, UEFA said.A UEFA statement read: “UEFA today announced that the UEFA Champions League tie between Rangers FC and SSC Napoli, originally to be played on Tuesday 13 September, has been rescheduled for Wednesday 14 September at 21.00CET.The #UCL match between Rangers and Napoli, originally to be...
Brighton booing myth shows Graham Potter needs thicker skin to survive at Chelsea
Graham Potter reacting with disdain to a handful of Brighton fans booing after a 0-0 home draw with Leeds suggests the new Chelsea boss needs to develop a thicker skin if he is going to be a success in the high-pressure environment of Stamford Bridge
Football rumours: Ange Postecoglou being considered for Brighton manager
What the papers sayThe Times reports Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is a candidate to succeed Graham Potter at Brighton. The Scottish giants have been revitalised under the Australian, claiming both the Premiership title and League Cup. Brighton are believed to be impressed by Celtic’s transformation under the 57-year-old, and have added Postecoglou to a longer list of contenders as they work towards drawing up a shortlist.Liverpool are gearing up to make a move for PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, according to the Daily Express. Citing Calciomercato, the paper says the Reds are tracking the 24-year-old closely as they seek an...
Jai Field: Wigan Warriors full-back voted rugby league writers' player of the year
Wigan Warriors full-back Jai Field has been named player of the year by the Rugby League Writers and Broadcasters Association. The 25-year-old joined the club for 2021 but had an injury-hit first season with the Cherry and Whites. Field went on to have a breakout season in 2022, however, scoring...
Watch Ajax star Kudus bamboozle opponents with ‘never-before-seen pass’ as club quickly forget about Man Utd’s Antony
MOHAMMED KUDUS looks like the latest star off the Ajax production line. The 20-year-old Ghanian midfielder showed the Dutch club won't miss Manchester United trickster Antony with a stunning piece of skill. Not only that, the youngster also scored twice in a 5-0 win over Heerenveen. But it was an...
Rangers confirm they are in talks with UEFA over Champions League home clash with Napoli following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, with Scottish side stating the game is currently 'scheduled to take place at the scheduled date and time'
Rangers have confirmed they are in talks with UEFA and Police Scotland over their Champions League fixture against Napoli at Ibrox. The Scottish Premiership side, along with rest of the league, had their upcoming games this weekend postponed following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Up next for Rangers is...
Premiership: Gloucester 27-21 Wasps - Louis Rees-Zammit scores solo try in comeback win
Tries: Rees-Zammit, Chapman, penalty try, Clarke Con: Hastings Pen: Hastings. Tries: Atkinson, Shields, Odendaal Cons: Atkinson 3. Gloucester scored 27 unanswered second-half points to recover from 21-0 down and beat Wasps in a memorable Premiership comeback at Kingsholm. Louis Rees-Zammit ran the length of the field to cross and turn...
England v Wales: Lucy Packer & Alex Matthews chase World Cup spots
Venue: Ashton Gate, Bristol Date: 14 September Kick-off: 19:30 BST. Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app. England head coach Simon Middleton has made 12 changes for Wednesday's Test against Wales in Bristol, their final game before World Cup selection. Scrum-half Lucy Packer will make her second...
