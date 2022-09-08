Queen Elizabeth II Has Died At The Age Of 96

As shared from our Secret London team:

Queen Elizabeth II passed away today ( September 8 ) at Balmoral Castle in with her family by her side. She was 96 years old, and took to the British throne over 70 years ago.

News broke earlier today that the monarch was under medical supervision at the castle near Aberdeen and her family members, including Prince Charles – who is next in line to the throne – and her other three children, had traveled to be with her.

A statement read : “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.” This came after the Queen pulled out of a meeting with her Privy Council on Wednesday (September 7) at the advice of her doctor.

The Queen took to the throne, succeeding her father King George IV, on February 6, 1952 . She is the longest reigning monarch in British history, has lived through WWII, reigned during the terms of 15 Prime Ministers, and was on the throne during the COVID-19 pandemic, which began in March 2020 . Queen Elizabeth II came down with the virus in February this year, but recovered and resumed her duties after this, including being on hand to open the brand new Elizabeth line in Paddington.

Earlier this year, the UK celebrated her Platinum Jubilee marking 70 years on the throne with an extended bank holiday weekend at the start of June.

Prince William and Prince Harry are also understood to have traveled up to Balmoral Castle today.

Balmoral Castle has been a royal residence for over 150 years, having first been used as a holiday home by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. A crowd of ‘well-wishers’ gathered outside the cordoned-off sections of the grounds after the news broke to show support for the monarch.

Queen Elizabeth II, April 21, 1926 – September 8, 2022.