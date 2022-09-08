Read full article on original website
investing.com
Payments giants to apply new code identifying sales at U.S. gun stores
(Reuters) -Visa Inc, the world's largest payments processor, said on Saturday it will implement a new merchant category code for U.S. gun retailers, which will identify transactions at firearms stores. The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) approved creation of the merchant code on Friday following pressure from gun-control activists who...
Sam's Club Membership Fee Increasing
Inflation is increasing the cost of living in America. Brands are shrinking the packages of everyday items. Meanwhile, other firms are raising the price of new products. All these measures help corporations cope with the high costs of production. To mitigate costs, Sam's Club is hiking the cost of its membership. This move has caused people to look into ways of shopping without being a member.
TechCrunch
India to control which lending apps are permitted to app stores in latest crackdown
The Reserve Bank of India, the country’s central bank, will prepare a “whitelist” of all legal apps and the nation’s IT ministry will ensure that only whitelisted apps are hosted on app stores, the Finance Ministry said in a statement. The central bank will also monitor...
cryptonewsz.com
Dubai to be the Web3 & Metaverse Capital of the World
The tech investment world has grown rapidly in the last 20 years since the dot com boom. Investors have gone from investing into microchip manufacturing companies to internet marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay. And even though investors understand the rapid changes & growth of the tech world, they have been having a hard time investing into Web 3.0 (Crypto, Blockchain, etc.) & Metaverse world. However, this all changed when Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta was building the Metaverse.
Gun Sales At US Stores Could Soon Be Tracked As Visa, Mastercard And American Express Plan To Adopt New ID Code
Payment processors have agreed to adopt a merchant code approved by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) for identifying arms purchases, Reuters reported. The ISO on Friday approved the creation of a merchant code for gun retailers, bowing to pressure from activists who see this as a measure to track suspicious weapons purchases, a separate Reuters report said, citing a spokesperson of the Geneva-based non-profit organization.
ethereumworldnews.com
Phemex: Your Go-To Crypto Solution to Learn and Earn
There are numerous topics to learn about in the huge cryptoverse. Because there are so many different aspects of the market, understanding them all can seem like an overwhelming endeavor. While it is impossible to really learn everything there is to know about cryptocurrencies, doing your best to learn as much as you can will determine whether your trip into the world of cryptocurrencies is successful or fraught with setbacks.
True Religion Drives Toward $250M E-comm Goal
With the aim to have a $250 million e-commerce business over the next four years, True Religion has made it clear that digital retail will be powering the brand throughout its third wind. Although it still operates 50 stores, digital is the way forward as the company seeks to bridge two generations of consumers, according to Scott McCabe, senior vice president, e-commerce at True Religion. The denim stalwart is looking to go younger to complement the older Millennial bracket that put the label on the map two decades ago. And in attracting that demo, True Religion has undergone a heavy push...
TechCrunch
Zipline lands departing Verily CFO, Tesla veteran Deepak Ahuja
Ahuja, who is leaving his post at Alphabet’s unit Verily Life Sciences, will start in the new role September 30. (Verily, which said Friday it raised $1 billion, also announced Ahuja was leaving the company.) Ahuja will oversee Zipline’s global financial operations such as finance, accounting, investor relations and global sales. The role will not include Africa, a region where Zipline got its start and continues to operate in Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Rwanda.
cryptoslate.com
Blockchain can potentially resolve these 5 critical issues in the real estate industry
Blockchain is gaining traction in the real estate industry, which raises eyebrows regarding the justification of this technology’s use in a sector already worth more than $326 trillion. The Blockchain is far more than a gimmick that sellers of luxury penthouses can offer their ultra-rich clients. It can assist...
Beyond Jeans: Growing a Licensing Portfolio
True Religion is taking a holistic approach when it comes to its licensing program. The brand has eight licensees, representing 13 categories that range from men’s and women’s belts to small leather goods to sleepwear and loungewear to underwear, among other items. There’s also men’s, women’s, boys’ and girls’ footwear, fashion headwear, cold weather accessories and hosiery. Much of the category expansion is fueled by customer shopping preferences. Consumers are now focusing on occasionwear, including items that they can wear to the office. And with denim a more acceptable component of workwear these days, True Religion has shifted its assortment mix...
Zegna Pledges Full Traceability of Oasi Cashmere Products by 2024
MILAN — Zegna’s commitment to trace its supply chain is coming full circle in its Oasi Cashmere project launching this month. The project marks one of the first initiatives as part of the luxury menswear company’s pledge to make its entire textile offering traceable by 2030. The...
The (Not So) Hidden Benefits of Wholesale
Wholesale isn’t just any old distribution channel for True Religion — it’s also a cost-effective way to attract new customers. “What many industry people are now realizing is that wholesale can be the most cost-effective way to acquire new customers. If one has the right retail partners, as we do with stores like Macy’s, Dillard’s, DTLR and Urban Outfitters, they can expand your brand’s presence, drive relevant foot traffic and introduce new customers to our brand,” said Paul Rosengard, True Religion executive vice president, head of wholesale and global licensing.More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was...
investing.com
B2Broker Now Offers cTrader as a White Label Platform
To assist existing brokers with increasing their revenue streams, as well as help new companies get started quickly in the industry with a reliable platform, B2Broker, a liquidity and technology provider of solutions for Forex and crypto markets, recently released their White Label cTrader Solution. Traders can now easily trade multiple assets with the cTrader platform while using the features that make this platform popular among users. cTrader is highly popular in the world of online trading because of its advanced capabilities for both experienced and beginner traders. With the cTrader White Label solution, business owners can offer traders everything necessary for executing complex trading strategies successfully.
Guardian Platform The Crypto Destination For 'Everything From News To Charting'
Benzinga is hosting a two-day crypto event at New York City’s Pier Sixty, Dec. 7-8, 2022. The likes of Kevin O’Leary and Anthony Scaramucci, as well as leaders at DriveWealth, Prime Trust, Synctera, and beyond, will talk about controversial topics, perspectives on opportunities, and threats in fintech, as well as share insight into how they’re monetizing on disruptive trends.
dailyhodl.com
Digital Assets Exchange Crypto.com Rolls Out Support for New NFT Platform’s Native Token
Singapore-based digital assets exchange Crypto.com is adding support for the native asset of a new non-fungible token (NFT) platform. The exchange’s customers can now trade the native token of Minted (MTD) a Cronos Labs startup that allows users to list and purchase more than 10 million NFTs on the Cronos (CRO) and Ethereum (ETH) blockchains.
ambcrypto.com
This cryptocurrency exchange becomes the latest to set up shop in the UAE
Blockchain.com, London-based crypto exchange, has been granted a provisional regulatory approval by the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), Dubai. With granted provisions, institutional and retail clients can use the crypt platform in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Blockchain.com, via a blogpost, stated that the organization is in the process of...
investing.com
Retail 2nd most targeted industry by ransomware globally
New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Retail was the second-most targeted industry by ransomware last year of all sectors, after media, leisure and entertainment sectors, a report has shown. Globally, 77 per cent of retail organisations surveyed were hit -- a 75 per cent increase from 2020. This is also 11...
CoinTelegraph
ETH Merge will change the way enterprises view Ethereum for business
A recent report from the Ethereum Enterprise Alliance (EEA) highlights how the Ethereum ecosystem has matured to a point where the network can be used by businesses to solve real-world problems. From supply chain management use cases to payment solutions utilized by companies like Visa and PayPal, the report demonstrates how the Ethereum network has grown to become one of the most valued public blockchains.
UNest Launches First of its Kind Crypto Solution for Families
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- UNest, the leading family investing app that makes it easy for parents to build a brighter future for their kids, today announced the launch of UNest Crypto, becoming the industry’s first all-in-one financial solution for parents and kids to offer digital assets. In addition to the company’s existing lineup of managed portfolios, parents can now add crypto to their child’s UNest account. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005324/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Bank of England proposes 'more British style' of finance regulation
LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Bank of England said on Thursday it would move to a "more British style of regulation" for the country's huge financial services industry as it seeks to take advantage of Brexit.
