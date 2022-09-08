Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Man Arrested for Aggravated Robbery
Chillicothe – A 24-year-old man is in jail and facing a serious felony after threatening someone with a gun yesterday. According to police around 6:25 on Saturday a witness observed a man breaking into cars on Caldwell street. The witness then attempted to stop the man by confronting him in the middle of his actions. Instead of running away or admitting to his crime, 24-year-old Cayne Smith pulled a firearm and pointed it at the witness. Soon after he fled the scene.
Home Burglary Suspects Identified Trying to Sell of Video Games, Electronics
COLUMBUS, OH – The Columbus Police Department has announced that two men suspected of robbing...
sciotopost.com
Theft from Chillicothe Walmart Leads to More Charges
Chillicothe – A woman was arrested for shoplifting at the local Chilliochte Walmart but after the arrest, she attempted to dump contraband and was caught. According to the Chillicothe police department on September 10, 2022, around 9:39 am they responded to Walmart on River Trace Lane in reference to a shoplifting theft. When they arrived lost prevention met them and gave them adequate information and evidence to arrest 22-year-old Sarah Smith.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – 24-Year-Old Arrested After Running from Car Theft Indictment
PICKAWAY – A 24-year-old man ran out of time and law enforcement caught up with him after a warrant for his arrest was issued months ago. Jacob Roy Hammon was arrested on a warrant this week and transferred to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office. His warrant is from a failure to appear for a felony indictement for a 08-13-2021 incident.
Ohio woman arrested for shooting person, stealing their car
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after allegedly shooting someone and then stealing their car. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sept. 3, 34-year-old Jennifer Norvell, of Ray, Ohio, shot someone on John St. in Zaleski and then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. They say she crashed the vehicle […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman arrested in connection with a recent shooting in Vinton Co.
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain announced the arrest of a woman suspected in a recent shooting. According to the Sheriff’s Office, On September 3, deputies were called to John Street in Zaleski on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, reports say, deputies were able...
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Crash in Amanda Several People Injured
AMANDA – Several people are injured after a crash in Fairfield county around 11:15 am on Saturday. According to early reports, Amanda township responded to 8000 Cinncinati-Zanesville road in Amanda for the two-vehicle crash involving two vehicles. Three people have been reported injured, at least one severe. The injured...
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Structure Fire in South Bloomfield
South Bloomfield – Firefighters are heading to the scene of a structure fire in South Bloomfield around 9:30 pm. According to early reports, a neighbor called in that the house next door was smoking and did not have any contact with the homeowner. Harrison fire, called for mutual aid...
Teen arrested after three men hold Gahanna resident at gunpoint
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested one suspect in connection to an incident where three men held a person at gunpoint to steal firearms. A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with one delinquency count of robbery, according to the Gahanna police. The teen was arrested after three suspects went to a house on […]
Police reveal suspect photos in Hamilton STEM Academy homicide investigation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in identifying and finding a homicide suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man in late-April with police finding the victim’s body outside a school. On May 1, Columbus police went to Hamilton STEM Academy in South Linden just before 1:30 p.m. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rollover crash involving several cars closes route 159
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Medics and firefighters responded to a multi-vehicle crash near Kingston on Saturday afternoon. The call came shortly before 3:30 p.m. The crash happened in the 10000 block of route 159 in front of the township garage. According to initial reports, multiple vehicles were involved and...
Victim in ‘life-threatening’ condition after hit-skip crash in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A hit-skip crash sent one person to the hospital with “life-threatening” injuries Saturday. At approximately 9:10 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a hit-and-run near the intersection of East Hudson Street and Delbert Road on the city’s northeast side, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One victim was taken […]
Driver dies after crashing into bridge pillar in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a vehicle crash in north Columbus Saturday afternoon. Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin told 10TV the man was traveling at a high speed on East Hudson Street and crashed into a pillar under the Silver Drive overpass, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.
Sheriff: Man struck, killed while outside of disabled vehicle on I-270
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the interstate in Franklin County Friday morning. A vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 270 was driving outside their lane of travel when they struck a man who was standing by his disabled car. The crash occurred near the Interstate 670 exit in Mifflin Township just after 8 a.m.
sciotopost.com
Vinton County – Woman Leaves Scene of Shooting with Victims Vehicle
On September 3, 2022 the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting that had occurred on John Street in Zaleski. The suspect was identified as Jennifer Norvell age 34 of Ray OH, and it was discovered that she had fled the scene of the shooting in the victim’s vehicle and crashed it near the scene. The suspect was not able to be located.
Attitude of togetherness -- and a tattoo that became a map -- lead to arrest of suspected car thief
MECHANICSBURG — Village togetherness -- and a little help from a tattoo that became a map -- helped lead to the arrest of a man wanted in Mechanicsburg for a series of car thefts and break-ins. >> Intel plant in Ohio signals return of ‘industrial Midwest,’ Biden says...
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Vehicle Crash with Entrapment in Ross County
ROSS – A vehicle crash has occured and the fire department has already requested a helicopter on standby. According to early reports, the accident occurred around 3:15 pm on Saturday in the area of 10153 SR-159 in Ross County. Firefighters on scene report that one vehicle is on its side and one person is stuck inside. It is unknown the person’s condition. They also reported three cars on the roadway, unknown how many are involved in the crash.
OSHP: Man hit, killed while standing outside of truck on I-71 in Madison County
OHIO, USA — A 43-year-old man from Marion was killed after being struck by a semi-truck while he was standing on the side of Interstate 71 in Madison County on Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a man driving the semi was traveling southbound on I-71, but drove off the right side of the road around 9:10 a.m.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Overturned Heavy Vehicle on 33 in Fairfield County
Fairfield – Emergency services are heading to the scene of a large overturned vehilce with a trailer, possibly a semi or a dump truck around 2:15 pm in Fairfield County. According to early reports, the crash occurred on 33 eastbound in the area of Allen road. The high-speed crash has been reported to have entrapment.
cwcolumbus.com
16-year-old shot in the head in fast food parking lot near OSU's campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-year-old boy was shot in the head Saturday morning while asleep in his car near Ohio State University's campus. Around 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning Columbus Police officers responded to a reported shooting in a parking lot near the 2500 block of North High Street.
