ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Man Arrested for Aggravated Robbery

Chillicothe – A 24-year-old man is in jail and facing a serious felony after threatening someone with a gun yesterday. According to police around 6:25 on Saturday a witness observed a man breaking into cars on Caldwell street. The witness then attempted to stop the man by confronting him in the middle of his actions. Instead of running away or admitting to his crime, 24-year-old Cayne Smith pulled a firearm and pointed it at the witness. Soon after he fled the scene.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Theft from Chillicothe Walmart Leads to More Charges

Chillicothe – A woman was arrested for shoplifting at the local Chilliochte Walmart but after the arrest, she attempted to dump contraband and was caught. According to the Chillicothe police department on September 10, 2022, around 9:39 am they responded to Walmart on River Trace Lane in reference to a shoplifting theft. When they arrived lost prevention met them and gave them adequate information and evidence to arrest 22-year-old Sarah Smith.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, OH
City
Canal Winchester, OH
County
Fairfield County, OH
Fairfield County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Canal Winchester, OH
Crime & Safety
WOWK 13 News

Ohio woman arrested for shooting person, stealing their car

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after allegedly shooting someone and then stealing their car. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says that on Sept. 3, 34-year-old Jennifer Norvell, of Ray, Ohio, shot someone on John St. in Zaleski and then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. They say she crashed the vehicle […]
RAY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Woman arrested in connection with a recent shooting in Vinton Co.

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain announced the arrest of a woman suspected in a recent shooting. According to the Sheriff’s Office, On September 3, deputies were called to John Street in Zaleski on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, reports say, deputies were able...
VINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Crash in Amanda Several People Injured

AMANDA – Several people are injured after a crash in Fairfield county around 11:15 am on Saturday. According to early reports, Amanda township responded to 8000 Cinncinati-Zanesville road in Amanda for the two-vehicle crash involving two vehicles. Three people have been reported injured, at least one severe. The injured...
AMANDA, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Structure Fire in South Bloomfield

South Bloomfield – Firefighters are heading to the scene of a structure fire in South Bloomfield around 9:30 pm. According to early reports, a neighbor called in that the house next door was smoking and did not have any contact with the homeowner. Harrison fire, called for mutual aid...
SOUTH BLOOMFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cigarettes#Gas Station#Cashier#The Fairfield Sheriff
NBC4 Columbus

Teen arrested after three men hold Gahanna resident at gunpoint

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested one suspect in connection to an incident where three men held a person at gunpoint to steal firearms. A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with one delinquency count of robbery, according to the Gahanna police. The teen was arrested after three suspects went to a house on […]
GAHANNA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rollover crash involving several cars closes route 159

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Medics and firefighters responded to a multi-vehicle crash near Kingston on Saturday afternoon. The call came shortly before 3:30 p.m. The crash happened in the 10000 block of route 159 in front of the township garage. According to initial reports, multiple vehicles were involved and...
KINGSTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
10TV

Driver dies after crashing into bridge pillar in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a vehicle crash in north Columbus Saturday afternoon. Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin told 10TV the man was traveling at a high speed on East Hudson Street and crashed into a pillar under the Silver Drive overpass, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Sheriff: Man struck, killed while outside of disabled vehicle on I-270

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the interstate in Franklin County Friday morning. A vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 270 was driving outside their lane of travel when they struck a man who was standing by his disabled car. The crash occurred near the Interstate 670 exit in Mifflin Township just after 8 a.m.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Vinton County – Woman Leaves Scene of Shooting with Victims Vehicle

On September 3, 2022 the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting that had occurred on John Street in Zaleski. The suspect was identified as Jennifer Norvell age 34 of Ray OH, and it was discovered that she had fled the scene of the shooting in the victim’s vehicle and crashed it near the scene. The suspect was not able to be located.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Vehicle Crash with Entrapment in Ross County

ROSS – A vehicle crash has occured and the fire department has already requested a helicopter on standby. According to early reports, the accident occurred around 3:15 pm on Saturday in the area of 10153 SR-159 in Ross County. Firefighters on scene report that one vehicle is on its side and one person is stuck inside. It is unknown the person’s condition. They also reported three cars on the roadway, unknown how many are involved in the crash.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking: Overturned Heavy Vehicle on 33 in Fairfield County

Fairfield – Emergency services are heading to the scene of a large overturned vehilce with a trailer, possibly a semi or a dump truck around 2:15 pm in Fairfield County. According to early reports, the crash occurred on 33 eastbound in the area of Allen road. The high-speed crash has been reported to have entrapment.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy