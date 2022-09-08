ROSS – A vehicle crash has occured and the fire department has already requested a helicopter on standby. According to early reports, the accident occurred around 3:15 pm on Saturday in the area of 10153 SR-159 in Ross County. Firefighters on scene report that one vehicle is on its side and one person is stuck inside. It is unknown the person’s condition. They also reported three cars on the roadway, unknown how many are involved in the crash.

ROSS COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO