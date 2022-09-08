Read full article on original website
Related
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Crash in Amanda Several People Injured
AMANDA – Several people are injured after a crash in Fairfield county around 11:15 am on Saturday. According to early reports, Amanda township responded to 8000 Cinncinati-Zanesville road in Amanda for the two-vehicle crash involving two vehicles. Three people have been reported injured, at least one severe. The injured...
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Structure Fire in South Bloomfield
South Bloomfield – Firefighters are heading to the scene of a structure fire in South Bloomfield around 9:30 pm. According to early reports, a neighbor called in that the house next door was smoking and did not have any contact with the homeowner. Harrison fire, called for mutual aid...
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Vehicle Crash with Entrapment in Ross County
ROSS – A vehicle crash has occured and the fire department has already requested a helicopter on standby. According to early reports, the accident occurred around 3:15 pm on Saturday in the area of 10153 SR-159 in Ross County. Firefighters on scene report that one vehicle is on its side and one person is stuck inside. It is unknown the person’s condition. They also reported three cars on the roadway, unknown how many are involved in the crash.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Rollover crash involving several cars closes route 159
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Medics and firefighters responded to a multi-vehicle crash near Kingston on Saturday afternoon. The call came shortly before 3:30 p.m. The crash happened in the 10000 block of route 159 in front of the township garage. According to initial reports, multiple vehicles were involved and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Driver dies after crashing into bridge pillar in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after a vehicle crash in north Columbus Saturday afternoon. Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin told 10TV the man was traveling at a high speed on East Hudson Street and crashed into a pillar under the Silver Drive overpass, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.
OSHP: Man hit, killed while standing outside of truck on I-71 in Madison County
OHIO, USA — A 43-year-old man from Marion was killed after being struck by a semi-truck while he was standing on the side of Interstate 71 in Madison County on Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a man driving the semi was traveling southbound on I-71, but drove off the right side of the road around 9:10 a.m.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: One Person Ejected in Ross County Crash
ROSS – One person was ejected in Ross County when a single vehilce crash occurred in the area of 3524 Mount Saber Road. According to early reports, a single vehicle crashed after leaving the roadway and a female was ejected and suffered facial injuries. 900 Squad and fire immediately...
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Structure Fire in Chillicothe Mutual Aid Requested
Ross – Three fire departments have been requested to the Western area of Chillicothe around 3:45 pm. According to early reports a local firefighter is on scene located at 3500 Polk Hollow road and asking for mutual aid from 1100 and 1500. All persons are out of the home, but they are reporting that a family K9 is still inside.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sciotopost.com
First Responder Photo Challenge 2022 is Going Strong and You Can Vote
OHIO – A heated contest between first responders on who has the best photo, it’s called Light Ohio Blue. The goal of the challenge is to honor first responders who were there during 9/11 and lost their lives, and runs from today till 9/30/22. The rules have changed slightly this year and different categories for different sized cities and towns.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – Man Assaulted Cashier After Stealing Cigarettes from Gas Station
Fairfield – Fairfield sheriff is asking for ID on a man who attacked after stealing cigarettes. Accoridng to the Fairfield Sheriff’s department on September 3, 2022, the subject in the photos below entered the Friendship Kitchen in the city of Canal Winchester and stole two cartons of cigarettes from the counter.
Victim in ‘life-threatening’ condition after hit-skip crash in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A hit-skip crash sent one person to the hospital with “life-threatening” injuries Saturday. At approximately 9:10 p.m., Columbus police responded to reports of a hit-and-run near the intersection of East Hudson Street and Delbert Road on the city’s northeast side, according to the Columbus Division of Police. One victim was taken […]
Motorcyclist killed in southeastern Franklin County crash
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A motorcyclist is dead after being involved in a crash in southeastern Franklin County Thursday morning. The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. on Obetz Road at Crosspointe Drive in Hamilton Township. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a Ford F-150 pickup...
sciotopost.com
Vinton County – Woman Leaves Scene of Shooting with Victims Vehicle
On September 3, 2022 the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting that had occurred on John Street in Zaleski. The suspect was identified as Jennifer Norvell age 34 of Ray OH, and it was discovered that she had fled the scene of the shooting in the victim’s vehicle and crashed it near the scene. The suspect was not able to be located.
cwcolumbus.com
Baby drowns in apartment complex pond, site of at least 6 previous deaths
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A one-year-old boy died in a retention pond at an east Columbus apartment complex that has seen at least six others die in the same water over the last 11 years. The child, who has not been identified, died at the Hartford on the Lake...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman arrested in connection with a recent shooting in Vinton Co.
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain announced the arrest of a woman suspected in a recent shooting. According to the Sheriff’s Office, On September 3, deputies were called to John Street in Zaleski on reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, reports say, deputies were able...
sciotopost.com
Ross County – ODOT Closing SR-772 for Landslide Repair in September
CHILLICOTHE – A project to repair an existing landslide along S.R. 772 in Ross County is one of several ODOT projects underway to address landslides and rockslides in Ohio’s Appalachian counties. Work on the project is set to begin starting September 26. Last year, Governor Mike DeWine announced...
Sheriff: Man struck, killed while outside of disabled vehicle on I-270
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead after being hit by a vehicle on the side of the interstate in Franklin County Friday morning. A vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 270 was driving outside their lane of travel when they struck a man who was standing by his disabled car. The crash occurred near the Interstate 670 exit in Mifflin Township just after 8 a.m.
Woman dead, man injured in Fairfield County crash
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio — One woman has died and a man was injured in a crash in Fairfield County on Wednesday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 12:20 p.m. on state Route 204 at the intersection of Lake Road in Walnut Township. The man was...
Police reveal suspect photos in Hamilton STEM Academy homicide investigation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in identifying and finding a homicide suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man in late-April with police finding the victim’s body outside a school. On May 1, Columbus police went to Hamilton STEM Academy in South Linden just before 1:30 p.m. […]
4 men injured after being electrocuted in Victorian Village
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four men were hurt after being electrocuted and falling from the roof of a home in the Victorian Village area of Columbus Saturday morning. The incident happened in the 100 block of Wilber Avenue near Hunter Avenue just after 9:20 a.m., according to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin.
Comments / 0