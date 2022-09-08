Read full article on original website
‘They just want parents to go away’: complaints soar as special needs schooling crisis spirals
The number of complaints from parents about special needs education has risen by three-quarters in the past four years – with more than one complaint a day filed last year, according to figures from the local government ombudsman. The increase reflects the crisis in the special educational needs and...
Cost of living crisis: cashing in pensions to pay bills could be very risky
If you are struggling with rising living costs, it might be tempting – if you are over 55 – to dip into pension savings. The Guardian can reveal that many, who don’t even turn 55 until next year, are being targeted by pension firms inviting them to “get the ball rolling” now on releasing cash – even though experts say this could be a very bad move for some, as they may end up worse-off in retirement and might even run out of money.
‘I’m petrified’: Leeds faces up to winter under cost of living crisis
There are very few places in the UK these days where £2 would get you a cheese toastie. But at Meeting Point Cafe, in the diverse inner-city ward of Harehills in north Leeds, the prices are based on what customers can afford – which, in many cases, is not very much.
Harry and Meghan's not-so-warm welcome: Duke and Duchess of Sussex run gauntlet of boos from 100-strong group of protesters - including one holding a sign accusing them of being 'fake royals' - while in UK for pseudo-royal tour
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex ran a gauntlet of boos as they arrived at the first public engagement of their pseudo-royal tour. Harry and Meghan were met by demonstrators as they pulled up at Manchester's Bridgewater Hall, despite using a decoy car and entering through a back door. In...
BBC
William, Harry, Meghan and Kate on walkabout outside Windsor
Princes William and Harry were joined by Catherine and Meghan at Windsor as they viewed the tributes to the Queen and spent time talking to the crowd. Thousands of people had gathered throughout the day outside the castle before the four arrived. Amanda Goldsmith was one of many who had...
Food access increased for children in 2021, but decreased for adults living alone
Children had more access to food in 2021 compared to the previous year. But for other groups such as the elderly and women living alone, food insecurity was on the rise, according to the U.S.
BBC
How can I pay my respects to the Queen?
Members of the public have been travelling to Buckingham Palace and other locations associated with Queen Elizabeth II to pay their respects in the days since her death. If you wish to find a way to pay tribute to the Queen, here are the options. Observe the cortege. The Queen's...
BBC
King Charles III: Cornwall proclamation made at Truro Cathedral
Proclamations of the accession of King Charles III are being made across Cornwall. His Majesty was proclaimed King in a ceremony at St James's Palace in London on Saturday. A proclamation held outside Truro Cathedral at 13:00 BST for the county was read first by the High Sheriff of Cornwall and then in Cornish by the Grand Bard of the Cornish Gorsedh.
BBC
Queen was in good spirits at weekend, church moderator says
The Queen seemed frail but in "really good spirits" when he met her at the weekend, the moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland has said. The Rt Rev Dr Iain Greenshields spent the weekend at Balmoral, where he had dinner with the Queen on Saturday and lunch with her on Sunday.
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II's cortege met by huge crowds in Edinburgh
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has been brought to Edinburgh following a six-hour journey from Balmoral. Mourners lined the streets as the hearse travelled from Aberdeenshire to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where her coffin will rest overnight. A respectful silence fell as people waited for the procession to pass by before...
BBC
Scotland prepares to say its final farewell to the Queen
Thousands of people are expected to line Edinburgh's streets as Scotland says its final farewell to the Queen. The King and members of the Royal Family will follow the coffin in a procession along the Royal Mile to St Giles' Cathedral on Monday afternoon. The cathedral will then host a...
Mourning period will not delay energy bill freeze, says No 10
Government says it can finalise £100bn policy before 1 October energy price rise in spite of parliament closure
UK must insulate homes or face a worse energy crisis in 2023, say experts
Britain will be plunged into an even worse energy crisis in a year’s time without an immediate plan to improve leaky homes and dramatically reduce demand for gas, ministers have been warned. The UK ranks among the worst in Europe for the energy efficiency of its homes, according to...
BBC
East Midlands: People share their memories of meeting the queen
As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II people from across the East Midlands have been sharing their memories of meeting her. Her majesty's "great sense of humour" and "gracious" nature were among many of the qualities recognised by those who were invited to spend time with her.
BBC
Charles III to be proclaimed king at historic ceremony
Charles III will be formally proclaimed king at a historic ceremony at St James's Palace on Saturday morning. Flags lowered in mourning for the late Queen will fly full-mast after the Accession Council, which will be televised for the first time. A wave of further proclamations will take place across...
BBC
Bank holiday approved for day of Queen's funeral
A bank holiday across the UK has been approved by King Charles III for the day of the funeral of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. The new king confirmed the order at a ceremony in London proclaiming him as monarch. The Queen's state funeral will be held on Monday 19...
BBC
Formal announcement of King Charles III takes place
The proclamation formally confirming King Charles as the monarch has been read out in Nottinghamshire. In a ceremony in London on Saturday the document was signed and announced and then, in keeping with tradition, sent across the UK. The Accession Proclamation took place at County Hall at 13:00 BST and...
BBC
Energy bills: 'The government help is no use to me'
Soaring energy prices have left people worried about how they will pay their bills. To prevent widespread hardship, new Prime Minister Liz Truss has announced limits on energy bill rises. Households had been expecting to pay around £3,500 per year for energy from October, but Ms Truss said they will...
BBC
Warning millions will still need extra help with energy bills
Millions of households will still need extra help, despite a multi-billion government plan to ease the impact of higher energy bills, campaigners have warned. On Thursday, the government announced a plan to help households with their energy bills for two years. Businesses will be protected from steep energy price rises...
BBC
Offshore worker rescued after falling into sea
An offshore worker has been rescued after falling from a rig support vessel in the North Sea. The independent lifeboat crew at Caister, Norfolk, was called to the incident at 19:00 BST on Friday by the Humber Coastguard. An RNLI Cromer lifeboat, a rescue helicopter and various supply ships attended...
