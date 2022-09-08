Read full article on original website
LONDON (Reuters) - China’s waiver of 23 interest-free loans to African countries last month amounted to only 1.1% or less of Chinese lending to the continent, a study showed on Monday.
Sept 12 (Reuters) - Capital A Bhd (CAPI.KL), the parent of Malaysian budget airline AirAsia, said on Monday its Teleport cargo arm would add three Airbus SE (AIR.PA) A321 freighters to its fleet starting in the first quarter of 2023.
