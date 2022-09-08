Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Back to School Boxing event brings boxing thrills to Salisbury,and a chance to go pro for Parkside Student
SALISBURY, Md- Fighters, coaches, and boxing fans from across the east coast made their way to Salisbury Saturday for the Back to School Boxing Explosion hosted by the Hard Hustle Boxing Clinic. “We are giving our boxers the opportunity here on our platform and show the best of boxing for...
WMDT.com
Back to School Boxing Explosion coming to Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md. – Get excited if you’re into boxing because a tournament is coming right here to Salisbury tomorrow afternoon. That’s the Back to School Boxing Explosion 2022, a one-time event. 47 ABC spoke with an organizer, Coach Ralph who tells us the event will feature 15...
Cape Gazette
Sussex Habitat dedicates home in Milton
Sussex County Habitat for Humanity dedicated a new affordable home in Milton Aug. 30. With two more home dedications the following week in Dagsboro and Selbyville, Sussex Habitat continues to expand across the county, building strength, stability and self-reliance. Sussex Habitat is also building in Seaford and Laurel, and is...
Cape Gazette
Wings & Wheels hangar party set Sept. 30
The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce will host a Wings & Wheels Island Hangar Party from 6 to 10 p.m., Friday, Sept. 30, at Delaware Coastal Airport, 21553 Rudder Lane, Georgetown. Attendees can enjoy a buffet dinner, dancing and fun. Revelation Craft Brewery will be selling beer. Freebirds mobile bar will...
Cape Gazette
Family-friendly Big Draw Festival to return to Milford Oct. 8
The Big Draw Festival Delaware, presented by Mispillion Art League, will offer family-friendly art activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8, on Park Avenue in downtown Milford. The league is organizing this year’s theme, Come Back to Color, as a way for the community to gather and...
Girl Scouts urged not to sell 2 camps, 2 offices
Several hundred people have signed a change.org petition urging the Girl Scouts of the Chesapeake Bay not to sell two camps and two offices. The sale includes the 244-acre Camp Grove Point in Earleville, Maryland; the 49-acre Camp Sandy Pines, in Fruitland, Maryland; and the Peninsula Resource Center in Salisbury; and the Newark Resource Center, a headquarters building less ... Read More
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Ryan Godown Wins First Since 2018 at Georgetown Speedway
GEORGETOWN, DE – Ryan Godown returned to Victory Lane at Georgetown Speedway for the first time May 2018, topping the 25-lap J.W. Brown Logging Modified feature on Northeastern Supply night. The Ringoes, N.J., resident – enjoying a career season – moves into the Sunoco Championship chase point lead with...
WBOC
Local Church Moves into Vacant Building
SALISBURY, Md. -- LiFT Church will be moving into what used to be the Gander Mountain store in Salisbury. For the past 3 and a half years, LiFT was hosting Sunday services out of the Regal Theater at The Centre at Salisbury. While their partnership with Regal was great, Pastor Drew Freyder says it was also a lot of hard work.
Cape Gazette
Active Adults Agents Close to Home: Spotlight on Audrey Hammond in Milford
If you’re thinking about buying a house in a certain neighborhood, wouldn’t it be great to talk with a neighbor first?. That’s the spirit of our new series: Active Adults Agents Close to Home. Over the next few weeks we’ll profile several who will tell us what...
WMDT.com
Bike riding now allowed on OC boardwalk through Memorial Day
OCEAN CITY, Md- Ocean City will now allow bike riders on the boardwalk until the following Memorial Day weekend, following a City Council voted to allow bikes to operate during Oceans Calling and Sunfest for this year only. The change would allow for bikes on the boardwalk during the events...
WBOC
The Beacon Of Hope Statue Has Been Unveiled
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Harriet Tubman Statue, 'The Beacon of Hope', was unveiled, today. People from several different counties and different states came to watch the drape be removed. The 13-foot-tall statue stands proud at the Cambridge circuit court house. Mixed emotions of laughter, smiles, and tears of joy were...
WMDT.com
Cape shuts out Severna Park in Bi-State Challenge
LEWES, Del.– Cape Henlopen defeated the Severna Park Falcons in a final score of 3-0 on Saturday afternoon. Addison Basile would strike first and get it past the goalie for the 1-0 lead. Basile would strike again after getting a pass from Alexi Nowakowski, she would get her second goal of the game for the 2-0 lead.
WMDT.com
Coleman excels, Decatur routs Indian River
BERLIN, Md. – Decatur scored early and often in their 42-0 victory over Indian River at home Friday evening. Brycen Coleman has taken over for Ashten Snelsire at quarterback and has excelled as the Seahawks field general. Coleman accounted for all four Decatur touchdowns in the first half, two rushing and two passing.
Cape Gazette
Lutheran church donations support West Rehoboth students
Fro more than 10 years, Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Rehoboth Beach has provided assistance in preparing students from West Side New Beginnings, Rehoboth Beach, for another school year. Unloading donated supplies are West Side New Beginnings Executive Director Brenda Milbourne, left, and LCOS Social Ministry Chair Gail Dejmal.
oceancity.com
OC Bikefest, Delmarva Bike Week, and the Non-profits that Benefit from these Big Events
Mid September brings cooler temperatures and roaring engines to the Eastern shore. Delmarva Bike Week and OC Bikefest, the largest motorcycle rally on the East Coast, get started on Wednesday, September 14 with concerts, vendors, parades, official Bikefest merchandise, thrill shows, and alcohol sales. Why do some people call this huge event Bikefest and others call it Bike Week and who benefits from having this event on the Eastern Shore besides the obvious answer – the event organizers?
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen students, staff kick off new academic year
More than 6,200 Vikings filed into Cape schools Sept. 7 to kick off the 2022-23 academic year, in what is sure to be an attendance record for the district. This year is also the first time since 2016 that the district has not simultaneously opened a new building; the new Lewes Elementary welcomed students in April.
Cape Gazette
First State Corvette Club show set Sept. 24
The First State Corvette Club will host its annual car show Saturday, Sept. 24, at G&R Campground, 4075 Gun and Rod Club Road, Houston. Gates will open at 8 a.m., with judging from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The registration fee is $20. The awards ceremony will be at 2...
Cape Gazette
Funsters bring concerts by canal to a rocking close
The place to be Thursday nights this summer was Lewes Canalfront Park. The park’s friends group sponsored a series of Concerts by the Canal culminating with a performance by The Funsters, a favorite of locals, drawing the largest crowd of the season. That’s nothing new to The Funsters, who...
Cape Gazette
Knights of Columbus set document shredding event Sept. 17
The Knights of Columbus Msgr. Desmond Council No. 13348 will hold a document-shredding fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, at Saint Jude the Apostle Church, 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes. The shredding truck is equipped with a video camera to allow viewing as documents are securely shredded.
WMDT.com
Foodie Friday: easySpeak Spirits
MILFORD, De.- easySpeak Spirits in Milford is not only known for being a distillery, but for their tasty menu items that the Foodie Team was able to enjoy. Check out this week’s Foodie Friday!. easySpeak Spirits is located at 586 Milford Harrington Highway in Milford. If you go, be...
