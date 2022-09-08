ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

Saddle Up At This Bed And Breakfast For Sale In Lufkin, Texas

Bring your horses and the entire family to this Bed and Breakfast for sale in Lufkin. This stately, two-story, southern mansion has endless possibilities. I have actually been to this property before on the North Loop in Lufkin for a wedding. The horse stables double as a quaint event venue.
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Get Your Beer Tab Covered At This Event In Nacogdoches, Texas

If you are new to Nacogdoches there is an event Friday, September 9th, 2022 going on at Fredonia Brewery that might interest you. Especially if you love beer. Fredonia Brewery is also calling all their regulars, locals, and BINs (born in Nacogdoches) to come out and welcome all these new Nac residents. The start of the school year always brings a few new faces to town, and this is a great chance to meet them.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Accident on US 59 in Lufkin has been cleared

UPDATE: The accident has been cleared and traffic is flowing normally LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin officials are reporting traffic on northbound US 59 at South First is currently backed up due to accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities indicate the accident happened on the northbound side of US 59 and South Medford Drive flyover. Drivers […]
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 hospitalized after ‘accidental shooting’ in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Police Department is on the scene of an accidental shooting in Crown Colony at a townhouse on Westchester Street, officials said. All people involved were detained and police say foul play does not appear to be involved. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was conscious and […]
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Lufkin topples No. 3 A&M Consolidated

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers red-hot start to the 2021 season continued in Week 3 after they took down No. 3 A&M Consolidated on the road. Lufkin won the game 31-14. The Panthers are 3-0 following wins over Tyler Legacy and Nacogdoches before Friday night’s win. Lufkin...
LUFKIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 dead, several injured after crash in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people died and several were injured following a crash that happened in Rusk County, officials said. The two-vehicle crash happened just south of FM 850 and US Hwy 259 North, the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department said. Officials said that at the time of the wreck, traffic was diverted […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Lufkin PD: Major gambling seizure at six locations Saturday

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department began seizing eight liners from six for-cash gambling locations across the city Saturday afternoon. According to officials, a seizure operation began today around 3:30 p.m. at the following locations: 1702 S. First Street 911 Ellis Ave. 2213 S. First Street 502 E. Denman Ave. 210 S. Timberland […]
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Police say suspects in Lufkin park shooting are juveniles

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department continues to investigate a park shooting that happened at Brandon Park that left one person injured late Wednesday night. No arrests have been made yet but according to Jessica Pebsworth, Communications Director for the City of Lufkin, all parties involved in the shooting were juveniles.
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Here’s How You Can Get Half-Priced Food from Guacamole’s

For the past several Fridays, we've been introducing half-priced offers for restaurants in Lufkin and Nacogdoches. Last week, BBQ and burgers were on the block from S&T Pit Burgers in Lufkin, and prior to that, it was delicious Mexican food from the top-rated El Ranchero in Nacogdoches. Those half-priced offers...
LUFKIN, TX
KICKS 105

Inmate Who Escaped from Crockett, Texas Jail Has Been Captured

There is good news to report this afternoon concerning an inmate who escape early this morning from the Houston County Jail in Crockett, Texas. According to a Facebook post from the Houston County Sheriff's Office,. at approximately 2:30 p.m., the escaped inmate Miguel Zuniga was apprehended by the Corsicana Police...
CROCKETT, TX
KICKS 105

With 200 Million Music Video Views, This Trio Coming to Lufkin

Until a few weeks ago, I had never heard of the musical group named GENTRI. That all changed when I had Aubrey Prunty and Kivana Ford on the Merrell in the Morning Show. They are with the Angelina Arts Alliance and during our interview, Aubrey and Kivana were giving the KICKS 105 listeners an update on some of the upcoming shows their group was bringing to East Texas.
LUFKIN, TX
scttx.com

Texas DPS Investigating Two-Vehicle CMV Crash; U.S. 59 Shut Down (Updated)

(Update: 10:14am): Wrecker crews are currently working on the vehicles involved in the crash and the roadway remains shut down by TxDOT due to safety reasons. Texas Department of Public Safety is currently working a two vehicle commercial motor vehicle crash involving a hazmat truck which is currently on fire as of 7:40am September 10, 2022.
TIMPSON, TX
KICKS 105

Four Dogs Pass Away in Midday House Fire in Lufkin, Texas

Sad news to report today concerning a house fire that occurred in Lufkin. According to a press release, Lufkin Fire responded to a house fire just before noon today (Friday, September 2) in the 400 block of Whitehouse Drive. A neighbor called for help after noticing smoke coming from the...
LUFKIN, TX
