Saddle Up At This Bed And Breakfast For Sale In Lufkin, Texas
Bring your horses and the entire family to this Bed and Breakfast for sale in Lufkin. This stately, two-story, southern mansion has endless possibilities. I have actually been to this property before on the North Loop in Lufkin for a wedding. The horse stables double as a quaint event venue.
Who Has The Best Burger In Downtown Nacogdoches, Texas?
If you asked me what my favorite meal is you will always get the same answer - hamburgers. The Brick Street Burger Battle is looking for people like me and you to decide who has the best burger in downtown Nacogdoches. This first-ever battle begins on Thursday, September 15th, 2022...
Get Your Beer Tab Covered At This Event In Nacogdoches, Texas
If you are new to Nacogdoches there is an event Friday, September 9th, 2022 going on at Fredonia Brewery that might interest you. Especially if you love beer. Fredonia Brewery is also calling all their regulars, locals, and BINs (born in Nacogdoches) to come out and welcome all these new Nac residents. The start of the school year always brings a few new faces to town, and this is a great chance to meet them.
KLTV
Carthage’s Montrel Hatten makes catch for a 60 yard touchdown
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday night’s game against San Antonio Cornerstone, Carthage’s Montrel Hatten runs down the sideline and makes a long catch, running it in for a 60 yard touchdown. We have the clip here.
Accident on US 59 in Lufkin has been cleared
UPDATE: The accident has been cleared and traffic is flowing normally LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – Lufkin officials are reporting traffic on northbound US 59 at South First is currently backed up due to accident involving an 18-wheeler. Authorities indicate the accident happened on the northbound side of US 59 and South Medford Drive flyover. Drivers […]
Angelina Master Gardeners Fall Native Plant Sale Coming To Lufkin, Texas
When you are making decisions regarding what to put in your yard in Deep East Texas, you need to know that the plants you decide on are going to survive. Some plants just do better in our soil and sun than others. That's where the Angelina Master Gardeners come in...
1 hospitalized after ‘accidental shooting’ in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) — The Lufkin Police Department is on the scene of an accidental shooting in Crown Colony at a townhouse on Westchester Street, officials said. All people involved were detained and police say foul play does not appear to be involved. The victim was taken to a local hospital and was conscious and […]
KLTV
Lufkin topples No. 3 A&M Consolidated
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers red-hot start to the 2021 season continued in Week 3 after they took down No. 3 A&M Consolidated on the road. Lufkin won the game 31-14. The Panthers are 3-0 following wins over Tyler Legacy and Nacogdoches before Friday night’s win. Lufkin...
Texas man dies after possible drowning at Lake Palestine, officials say
His family said he had been drinking.
2 dead, several injured after crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Two people died and several were injured following a crash that happened in Rusk County, officials said. The two-vehicle crash happened just south of FM 850 and US Hwy 259 North, the Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department said. Officials said that at the time of the wreck, traffic was diverted […]
Lufkin PD: Major gambling seizure at six locations Saturday
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin Police Department began seizing eight liners from six for-cash gambling locations across the city Saturday afternoon. According to officials, a seizure operation began today around 3:30 p.m. at the following locations: 1702 S. First Street 911 Ellis Ave. 2213 S. First Street 502 E. Denman Ave. 210 S. Timberland […]
WWE Hall of Famer, Rikishi, Coming to Lufkin Pro Wrestling Event
Saturday, September 17, a WWE Hall of Famer is coming to Lufkin. Rikishi, will be coming to the Tomahawk Professional Wrestling event at the Pitser Garrison Civic Center. The main event of the evening will be the Lockdown Steel Cage Match featuring Rikishi as the cage enforcer. According to the...
KTRE
Police say suspects in Lufkin park shooting are juveniles
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Police Department continues to investigate a park shooting that happened at Brandon Park that left one person injured late Wednesday night. No arrests have been made yet but according to Jessica Pebsworth, Communications Director for the City of Lufkin, all parties involved in the shooting were juveniles.
Here’s How You Can Get Half-Priced Food from Guacamole’s
For the past several Fridays, we've been introducing half-priced offers for restaurants in Lufkin and Nacogdoches. Last week, BBQ and burgers were on the block from S&T Pit Burgers in Lufkin, and prior to that, it was delicious Mexican food from the top-rated El Ranchero in Nacogdoches. Those half-priced offers...
Inmate Who Escaped from Crockett, Texas Jail Has Been Captured
There is good news to report this afternoon concerning an inmate who escape early this morning from the Houston County Jail in Crockett, Texas. According to a Facebook post from the Houston County Sheriff's Office,. at approximately 2:30 p.m., the escaped inmate Miguel Zuniga was apprehended by the Corsicana Police...
With 200 Million Music Video Views, This Trio Coming to Lufkin
Until a few weeks ago, I had never heard of the musical group named GENTRI. That all changed when I had Aubrey Prunty and Kivana Ford on the Merrell in the Morning Show. They are with the Angelina Arts Alliance and during our interview, Aubrey and Kivana were giving the KICKS 105 listeners an update on some of the upcoming shows their group was bringing to East Texas.
scttx.com
Texas DPS Investigating Two-Vehicle CMV Crash; U.S. 59 Shut Down (Updated)
(Update: 10:14am): Wrecker crews are currently working on the vehicles involved in the crash and the roadway remains shut down by TxDOT due to safety reasons. Texas Department of Public Safety is currently working a two vehicle commercial motor vehicle crash involving a hazmat truck which is currently on fire as of 7:40am September 10, 2022.
ketk.com
Prayer vigil to be held for Troup football player injured in Homecoming game
TROUP, Texas (KETK) – First Baptist Church of Troup posted on Facebook Saturday to say they will be holding a prayer vigil for Cooper Reid Saturday night at the football stadium. According to the post, Reid suffered a head injury in last night’s homecoming football game. Troup ISD also...
KLTV
Panola County turns orange in honor of 4-year-old who passed away from cancer
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Students and community members plan to wear orange at Friday night’s Carthage football game in honor of a four-year-old girl who recently passed away from cancer. Students at Beckville and Gary schools have also planned to wear orange in her honor. According to her obituary,...
Four Dogs Pass Away in Midday House Fire in Lufkin, Texas
Sad news to report today concerning a house fire that occurred in Lufkin. According to a press release, Lufkin Fire responded to a house fire just before noon today (Friday, September 2) in the 400 block of Whitehouse Drive. A neighbor called for help after noticing smoke coming from the...
