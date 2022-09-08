Read full article on original website
Prince Harry Wasn’t With the Queen When She Died—Why He Just Missed Her Death
A family gathering. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle responded to news of Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8, with Harry traveling from Germany to Scotland to be with the rest of the royal family, though he arrived mere hours after she passed. According to People, a spokesperson for the...
Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Date Set, Prince William Releases Statement, TIFF Event Canceled — Royal Updates
UPDATED: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at 11AM on Monday Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London, Buckingham Palace has said. The U.K. has declared a public holiday on that date. Westminster Abbey is where the Queen married Prince Philip in 1947. Heads of state from around the world and senior British leaders are expected to attend. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days prior to the funeral, with her coffin being placed on a raised platform. PRINCE WILLIAM Meanwhile, William, Prince of Wales, has released a statement about his late grandmother. “On...
Queen Elizabeth II dies 'peacefully'; Prince William, Harry arrive at Balmoral Castle
The royal family traveled to be by Queen Elizabeth II's side at Balmoral Castle. She died "peacefully" Thursday. Follow here for the latest updates.
Camilla becomes queen, but without the sovereign’s powers
LONDON (AP) — After seven decades, the United Kingdom has a new woman to call queen. Charles’ wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will be known as Queen Consort — a title that came with Queen Elizabeth II’s blessing after years of contention, dating back to the days before she even married Prince Charles. It wasn’t always a given that the 75-year-old Camilla would take the title, even though it gives her none of the sovereign’s powers. While the wife of a king is traditionally crowned queen, the question of what title Camilla would hold when Charles became king had been a tricky one for many years. That was due to sensitivity about her status as his second wife — and the wave of grief that washed over Britain following the death of his former wife, Princess Diana, in a car crash in 1997.
'No Guard Changing Ceremony' Sign at Buckingham Palace Amid Queen Fears
The monarch is "under medical supervision" after doctors announced they were "concerned" for her health.

Margaret Urlich dies at age 57
Margaret Urlich, who rose to fame in Australia after singing ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has just died at the age of 57. Margaret Urlich, who gained mainstream popularity in Australia after singing on ‘The Horses’ with Daryl Braithwaite, has died at age 57 after battling cancer for over 2 years.
The Queen's Final Resting Place After Her Death Will Have A Symbolic Connection To Her Father
When the longest-reigning monarch in British history passes away, it will understandably plunge the country into a state of shock and devastation. Considering all of the code name operations British officials will carry out following the queen's death, it's clear there are strict procedures in place to deal with this eventuality. In fact, The Guardian confirms that certain elements have been set in stone for decades, while others are gradually honed over regular meetings, held annually.
Princess Diana’s Cause of Death Was So ‘Rare’ Doctors Hadn’t Seen It Before—Here’s How She Died
More than two decades after her death, there are still a lot of questions about how Princess Diana died and what her cause of death was. Princess Diana, the mother of Prince William and Prince Harry and the ex-wife of Prince Charles, died on August 31, 1997. Since her death, the Princess of Wales has been mourned by millions of people around the world, with many blaming the paparazzi and the British media for their part in how she died. In an interview on CBS’ Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special in March 2021, Harry opened up about...
Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter to follow in Prince William and Kate’s footsteps
Lady Louise Windsor is set to follow in the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ’s footsteps. The palace confirmed on Thursday that Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s 18-year-old daughter will attend Prince William and Kate’ s alma mater: St. Andrews. RELATED: Kate Middleton and Roger Federer...
Prince Charles, Now King, Reacts To Queen Elizabeth’s Death: I Feel ‘Great Sadness’
Prince Charles, 73, has paid his respect to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died at 96 years old on September 8. Charles released a statement about his mother’s passing under his new title: His Majesty The King. Charles’s statement did not include remarks from his wife Camilla Parker Bowles, 75, who is now Queen Consort.
Trump offers statement on Queen Elizabeth II’s death
Former President Trump responded to news that Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II has passed, leaving her son Prince Charles to take the throne as King Charles III. “Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world,” Trump said in a statement from his website 45office.com.
Harry, William, more family members rush to Queen’s bedside amid health concerns
Queen Elizabeth II’s family members are rushing to the ailing monarch’s bedside amid her health concerns. Royal reporter Omid Scobie tweeted Thursday that Prince Charles, Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince William and Prince Harry were all traveling to Balmoral, Scotland, to be with the Queen. Meghan Markle will not immediately join the family, Page Six confirmed. Scobie shared that Prince Edward and his wife, Sophie, were also en route to Balmoral Castle, as was Prince Andrew. Princess Anne was already at the castle “as she had engagements in Scotland this week,” the journalist noted. Kate Middleton stayed behind in Windsor, England, as her and William’s three...
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton reportedly did not travel to Scotland to see the Queen before she died
Thursday is the first day of school for the Duchess of Cambridge's children as other royals made their way to Balmoral to be with Queen Elizabeth.

Queen Elizabeth Dead at 96: Double Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace
Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom's longest-reigning monarch, has died. She was 96. Prior to the news of Her Majesty's death, Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday morning, "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision."
Photos show rainbows appearing in London and at Windsor Castle following Queen Elizabeth II's death at 96
The Queen died at Balmoral in Scotland Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace announced.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II postpones important meeting after doctors advise her to rest
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has postponed a key meeting on Wednesday after being advised by doctors to rest, Buckingham Palace said.
Operation Unicorn: What happens if the Queen dies in Scotland?
The Royal family has rushed to see the Queen who is under medical supervision after doctors expressed concern for her health.Her Majesty, 96, is staying in Balmoral, Scotland, where she greeted the new prime minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday. However, her health has deteriorated since then, with a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirming: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen‘s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral, while the Duke of Cambridge, Prince...

Buckingham Palace Issues Statement on Queen Elizabeth's Health
The United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II cancelled a meeting yesterday as she deals with a health issue, leading Britons and the press to wonder what was going on. Today, Buckingham Palace issued a statement stating that the Queen's doctors are "concerned" about her health, and that she is under medical supervision in her castle at Balmoral in Scotland. Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and his wife have traveled to be with the queen, according to his office. Prince William, Charles's son who is second in line to the throne, was also on his way to Scotland, as were the queen's other sons, Andrew and Edward. Her daughter, Princess Anne, is already there.
Queen Elizabeth, longest-serving British monarch, dies
Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96, ending the longest reign for a British head of state in history, a staggering 70-year tenure that included the administrations of 14 U.S. presidents and a dramatic reshaping of the Commonwealth. The queen “died peacefully” at Balmoral Castle, her Scottish...
Prince William, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward Arrive By Queen Elizabeth’s Side After Death
Prince William joined his uncles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, to rush to Queen Elizabeth II‘s side at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after the monarch died at age 96 on Thursday, September 8. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the official Twitter account of the royal family...
