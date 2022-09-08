ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’ Recap: Angela Has a New Boo

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 3 “Don’t Take Me for Granted.”]. This week’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? marks the return of a couple that viewers have followed onscreen for the past four years, and the update will not disappoint. Welcome back to the dancefloor, Angela and Michael! Here’s what happened with them and five other fan favorites.
tvinsider.com

‘Recess’ Turns 25: See the Actors Behind the Voices

For a few years at the end of the 20th century, kids in America had Recess on a weekend! The animated comedy premiered in 1997 as part of Disney’s One Saturday Morning programming block on ABC, with viewers following the schoolyard misadventures of a lovable group of fourth graders.
tvinsider.com

‘Chesapeake Shores’ Recap: Will a Fortune Telling Machine Lead to a Breakup?

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 5 “L-O-V-E.”]. Things seemed to be going well for Bree (Emilie Ullerup) and Luke (Stephen Huszar) so far on Chesapeake Shores, as with the other couples, so of course something had to happen to change things up. And in the latest episode, it’s a fortune telling machine and the fallout when she thinks he pulled a pranked on her.
tvinsider.com

‘The Serpent Queen’: Liv Hill on Sharing Catherine de Medici with Samantha Morton

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for The Serpent Queen series premiere, “Medici Bitch.”]. We’ve seen the Medici family in Netflix‘s eponymous drama and Catherine de Medici in The CW‘s Reign. Now Starz has made a bold new biographical series about Catherine’s life — from teen years to adulthood — in The Serpent Queen. Samantha Morton (Tales of The Walking Dead) leads as the adult Catherine in the series, which premiered Sunday, September 11, but her younger counterpart, 22-year-old Liv Hill, is the main event of the series premiere as the 14-year-old Italian royal.
tvinsider.com

Roush Review: ‘Monarch’ Sings a Familiar Country Tune

Who knows a country music diva better than their stylist? Sure enough, it’s the hairdresser (Kevin Cahoon) who nails the potential of Fox’s soapy Monarch when he quips, “People like a little Game of Thrones with their country music.” If only. Hoping to do for the...
tvinsider.com

‘Monarch’ Boss on Dottie’s Future, That Flashforward Mystery & More

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Monarch series premiere “Stop at Nothing.”]. Did Monarch just kill off Susan Sarandon in the first episode?!. Well, here’s what we know. Sarandon’s Dottie has cancer and decides she wants to die “on her own terms,” turning to daughter Nicky (Anna Friel) to help here. Nicky does, reluctantly. When her sister Gigi (Beth Ditto) walks in at the end, Nicky says Dottie’s gone. Meanwhile, three months later, someone is definitely dead, and Albie’s (Trace Adkins) burying a body.
tvinsider.com

Queens of Country, France and Tennis (‘Monarch,’ ‘Serpent Queen,’ Serena on CNN), Obamas on Canvas, New ‘American Gigolo’

Royalty of all sorts on display this weekend, with Fox’s country-music soap Monarch depicting a sibling rivalry for stardom, The Serpent Queen chronicling the ruthless rise of Catherine de Medici, and CNN celebrating the career of tennis icon Serena Williams. A documentary follows the National Portrait Gallery paintings of Barack and Michelle Obama (not to be confused with the White House portraits unveiled this week) on a national tour. Showtime updates American Gigolo with The Walking Dead’s Jon Benthal taking over for Richard Gere.
tvinsider.com

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Teaser: See Camp Half-Blood in First Clip of Disney+ Series (VIDEO)

“Look, I didn’t want to be a half-blood.” Disney+ revealed the first clips from Percy Jackson and the Olympians during the D23 expo. And the video, above, is already showing how loyal the series will be to the books by using lines directly from author Rick Riordan’s first Percy Jackson novel. Riordan helms the team creating the series, which does not yet have a release date, but the Percy Jackson and the Olympians teaser release is an exciting sign that it could be coming soon.
tvinsider.com

‘The Morning Show’ Adds Stephen Fry in Recurring Role in Season 3

The already star-studded cast of The Morning Show keeps growing. Apple TV+ has announced that Stephen Fry will recur in Season 3 of the drama series, joining new cast additions Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie as well as Tig Notaro, who will recur. Julianna Margulies will also return in a recurring role. Season 3 is currently in production.
tvinsider.com

‘Loki’ Season 2: Ke Huy Quan Joins Cast, First Clips Shown at D23 Expo

Ke Huy Quan has been cast in Loki Season 2 at Disney+, marking the Everything Everywhere All at Once star’s next foray into multiverse tales. The Goonies alum’s casting was announced by Kevin Feige during Marvel’s D23 Expo panel in Anaheim, California this weekend. The panel also revealed the first clips from Loki Season 2.
tvinsider.com

Cornered: Get to Know ‘The Sandman’ Star Vanesu Samunyai

Now that Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman is out and has been a hit (and has a bonus animated and live-action episode!), why not get to know the person behind Rose Walker, whose connection to Dream (Tom Sturridge) surprised them both, Vanesu Samunyai?. When the cast...
